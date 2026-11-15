How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for Free (November 15, 2026)
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You can watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free on 5Action, its YouTube channel, and 7plus, using live channels, YouTube, or the apps. Connect NordVPN to a server in the United Kingdom or Australia to open the free stream from anywhere.
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Match details: Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs is a Week 10 NFL regular-season game on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).
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Free streams: In the UK, you can watch on 5Action and its YouTube channel, while 7plus offers the free Australian stream.
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VPN free trial: Some eligible mobile devices may offer a VPN free trial, but NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the best option across all devices.
Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs is a pivotal Week 10 matchup set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Chiefs come in at 6-2 and want another win in the AFC playoff race, while the 3-6 Falcons need a strong showing at home to snap a two-game slide. The teams play on Sunday, November 15, and kickoff is at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).
If you’re in the US and want a free way to watch, you can use the official UK and Australian broadcasts from outside the territories they’re licensed for. Those streams, 5Action, its YouTube coverage, and 7plus, are geo-restricted, so viewers abroad usually hit a location block. Switch to a UK or Australian VPN server and your virtual location changes, which opens up the official free stream. With Patrick Mahomes going up against Michael Penix Jr. and Bijan Robinson, it’s a game worth getting ready for early.
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free from anywhere
A reliable VPN for streaming sports lets you access the correct official broadcaster when you are outside its licensed market. Connect to a UK server for 5Action and its YouTube coverage, or select an Australian server for 7plus before opening the platform.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: Install NordVPN on the device you will use for the game. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a risk-free period for this stream.
- Connect to the correct country: Choose the United Kingdom for 5Action or its YouTube channel. Choose Australia for 7plus.
- Open the streaming platform: Go to 5Action, the official 5Action YouTube live stream, or 7plus. Register for the free account requested by the service.
- Find the live channel or match page: Select the NFL live channel or the Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs game listing after pre-game programming starts.
- Start early before kickoff: Open the feed several minutes before 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT), so you have time to confirm that the stream works.
- Request a refund if needed: If you only need the VPN for this game, request your refund within the money-back period.
Where to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for Free Around the World
There are two confirmed free-to-air markets for this Week 10 game. Each stream is designed for viewers in its own territory, but a VPN lets travelers and overseas viewers use the appropriate official service.
|Streaming platform
|Country/region
|VPN server location
|Broadcast language
|Free account needed
|5Action
|United Kingdom and Ireland
|United Kingdom
|English
|Yes
|5Action YouTube
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom
|English
|No paid subscription required
|7plus
|Australia
|Australia
|English
|Yes
For most US readers, 7plus is the best choice because its dedicated NFL hub lists the game and is available through a browser, mobile app, and compatible TV devices. 5Action remains a strong alternative for viewers who prefer a UK server.
Why You Need a VPN to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free
Free broadcasters buy rights for particular countries, not for global distribution. 5Action is licensed for UK viewing, while 7plus is available inside Australia. Viewers outside the licensed country can see an error such as “This video is not available in your region” instead of the live game.
A VPN supplies an IP address from the country that holds the free broadcast. Use a UK server for 5Action or its YouTube stream, and an Australian server for 7plus. This gives the broadcaster the location information it expects and allows the official stream to load.
How to choose a VPN to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs
The best VPNs for NFL streaming need dependable UK and Australian servers, enough speed for live HD video, and a clear trial or refund policy. I test streaming VPNs with live video in mind, where slow connections and unreliable locations can quickly ruin a game.
- Fast servers: The provider needs quick, stable servers in the United Kingdom and Australia.
- Reliable geo-block bypass: It must consistently connect to the country where the free broadcaster is licensed.
- Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back period enables a genuinely free short-term setup.
My top 3 VPN for NFL picks
- NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Eligible first-time Android users can access its mobile trial, and standard subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. It has a 3-day free trial through its iOS and Android apps, while eligible direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Surfshark - best affordable VPN. Its free-trial availability depends on the device and plan, and it provides a 30-day money-back guarantee for an extended risk-free test.
How to stream NFL without blackout or out-of-market restrictions for free
The game is on CBS in the US, with local authorized streaming through NFL+ and Paramount+ in the Atlanta market. Those services follow their own market rules, while 5Action and 7plus are the free international alternatives for this specific matchup.
In the UK and Ireland, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid alternative, but selected live games can be blacked out under local broadcast agreements. Australia also has NFL Game Pass on DAZN as a paid option. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free 5Action, YouTube, and 7plus streams covered here when you connect to the correct country.
Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs head-to-head facts
The Chiefs are trying to extend their 6-2 start, while Atlanta is chasing a momentum-shifting home result after two consecutive losses. For the Falcons, the challenge is greater because the Week 10 roster has been reshaped through trades and an injury-reserve move.
- All-time regular-season series: Kansas City leads Atlanta 8-3 across 11 meetings.
- Most recent meeting: The Chiefs won 22-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024.
- Playoff history: The franchises have not met in the postseason.
- Current-season series: This is the teams' only scheduled meeting in the 2026 regular season.
- Atlanta's Week 10 changes: Corey Levin is the starting center, DeMarcco Hellams has moved into the starting safety role, and C.J. Henderson is listed as a starting boundary cornerback.
Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs predicted lineups
Atlanta's expected starters follow the official Week 10 depth chart. Michael Penix Jr. has Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. as the core of the offense, but the Falcons could face availability decisions on the other side of the ball. Divine Deablo and Zachariah Branch did not practice, while Cameron Thomas, James Pearce Jr., Kendal Daniels, and Josh Woods were limited.
Andy Reid's Chiefs should again be led by Patrick Mahomes, who practiced fully despite knee and right-elbow designations. Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy also practiced fully, while Jaylon Moore did not practice with an ankle injury. The projected Kansas City starters below use the available Week 10 roster and injury information, so the Sunday inactive list remains the final check for last-minute changes.
Atlanta Falcons predicted lineup:
QB: Michael Penix Jr.
RB: Bijan Robinson
WR: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Charlie Woerner
Offensive line: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Corey Levin, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor
Defensive line: Cameron Thomas (questionable), Maason Smith, LaCale London, Brandon Dorlus
Linebackers: Divine Deablo (questionable), Kendal Daniels (questionable), Christian Harris, Harold Perkins Jr.
Cornerbacks: A.J. Terrell Jr., C.J. Henderson, Avieon Terrell
Safeties: DeMarcco Hellams, Xavier Watts
K/P: Jake Moody, Jake Bailey
Key reserves: Khalil Herbert, Austin Hooper, Zachariah Branch (questionable), James Pearce Jr. (questionable), Za'Darius Smith
Kansas City Chiefs predicted lineup:
QB: Patrick Mahomes
RB: Kenneth Walker III
WR: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Josh Downs
TE: Travis Kelce
Offensive line: Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore (questionable)
Defensive line: George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga, R Mason Thomas
Linebackers: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa
Cornerbacks: Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton, Chamarri Conner
Safeties: Alohi Gilman, Jaden Hicks
K/P: Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza
Key reserves: Justin Fields, Emmett Johnson, Jalen Royals, Noah Gray, Jaydn Ott (questionable), Peter Woods (questionable)
Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs score prediction
I'm predicting a 27-20 win for the Chiefs. Kansas City's record, Mahomes' experience, and the quality around Kelce, Rice, Worthy, and Walker give the visitors a clear edge, although Atlanta can make this uncomfortable if Robinson controls the game and the defensive front creates pressure.
Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs is on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is a Week 10 regular-season game, with kickoff at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT), and both teams need the result for their respective conference ambitions.
Watch the game for free on 5Action and its YouTube coverage from the United Kingdom or 7plus from Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside those markets access the official free stream, and NordVPN is the practical choice for its UK and Australian server network plus its 30-day money-back guarantee.
FAQ
How can I watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free?
Use NordVPN to connect to a UK or Australian server, then stream through 5Action, its YouTube coverage, or 7plus. Those platforms provide official free coverage in their respective markets.
Is streaming Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs with a VPN legal?
Yes, VPN use is legal in most countries. You should still comply with local laws and the terms of the streaming platform you use.
Does 5Action or 7plus stream Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs in my region without blackout restrictions?
No, not outside the licensed territory. 5Action is intended for UK viewers, while 7plus is intended for viewers in Australia.
Can I watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs with a free VPN?
No, a free VPN is not a dependable choice for live NFL streaming. Data limits, crowded servers, and restricted location choices can interrupt the broadcast.
Do I need a paid subscription to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs on 5Action or 7plus?
No, you do not need a paid subscription. 5Action and 7plus are free services, although they require a free account on supported devices.
Can I listen to Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs on the radio?
Yes, Atlanta's verified local flagship is WZGC-FM 92.9 The Game, and Kansas City's is KFNZ AM and FM 96.5 The Fan. SiriusXM carries national NFL audio, while NFL+ provides authorized game audio subject to plan and location.
How can I watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the US?
To stream the game for free in the US, you will need a reliable VPN with Australian servers. Connect to an Australian VPN server and stream the game for free on 7plus or UK servers for Channel5.
Can I watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the UK?
Yes, 5Action is the verified free UK option for this matchup. NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid UK alternative, and selected live games can be subject to blackout restrictions.
Can I watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in Australia?
Yes, 7plus is the verified free Australian option for this matchup. It lists Chiefs at Falcons among its Week 10 NFL live streams.
Can I watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in Canada?
Yes, you can stream the game for free if you use a VPN to connect to Australian servers and watch the game on 7plus or UK servers and watch it on Channel5.