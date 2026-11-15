How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free You can watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free on 5Action, its YouTube channel, and 7plus, using live channels, YouTube, or the apps. Connect NordVPN to a server in the United Kingdom or Australia to open the free stream from anywhere.

Key takeaways: Match details: Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs is a Week 10 NFL regular-season game on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

Free streams: In the UK, you can watch on 5Action and its YouTube channel, while 7plus offers the free Australian stream.

VPN free trial: Some eligible mobile devices may offer a VPN free trial, but Some eligible mobile devices may offer a VPN free trial, but NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the best option across all devices.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs is a pivotal Week 10 matchup set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Chiefs come in at 6-2 and want another win in the AFC playoff race, while the 3-6 Falcons need a strong showing at home to snap a two-game slide. The teams play on Sunday, November 15, and kickoff is at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

If you’re in the US and want a free way to watch, you can use the official UK and Australian broadcasts from outside the territories they’re licensed for. Those streams, 5Action, its YouTube coverage, and 7plus, are geo-restricted, so viewers abroad usually hit a location block. Switch to a UK or Australian VPN server and your virtual location changes, which opens up the official free stream. With Patrick Mahomes going up against Michael Penix Jr. and Bijan Robinson, it’s a game worth getting ready for early.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free from anywhere

A reliable VPN for streaming sports lets you access the correct official broadcaster when you are outside its licensed market. Connect to a UK server for 5Action and its YouTube coverage, or select an Australian server for 7plus before opening the platform.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Install NordVPN on the device you will use for the game. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a risk-free period for this stream. Connect to the correct country: Choose the United Kingdom for 5Action or its YouTube channel. Choose Australia for 7plus. Open the streaming platform: Go to 5Action, the official 5Action YouTube live stream, or 7plus. Register for the free account requested by the service. Find the live channel or match page: Select the NFL live channel or the Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs game listing after pre-game programming starts. Start early before kickoff: Open the feed several minutes before 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT), so you have time to confirm that the stream works. Request a refund if needed: If you only need the VPN for this game, request your refund within the money-back period.

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Where to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for Free Around the World

There are two confirmed free-to-air markets for this Week 10 game. Each stream is designed for viewers in its own territory, but a VPN lets travelers and overseas viewers use the appropriate official service.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed 5Action United Kingdom and Ireland United Kingdom English Yes 5Action YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English No paid subscription required 7plus Australia Australia English Yes

For most US readers, 7plus is the best choice because its dedicated NFL hub lists the game and is available through a browser, mobile app, and compatible TV devices. 5Action remains a strong alternative for viewers who prefer a UK server.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free

Free broadcasters buy rights for particular countries, not for global distribution. 5Action is licensed for UK viewing, while 7plus is available inside Australia. Viewers outside the licensed country can see an error such as “This video is not available in your region” instead of the live game.

A VPN supplies an IP address from the country that holds the free broadcast. Use a UK server for 5Action or its YouTube stream, and an Australian server for 7plus. This gives the broadcaster the location information it expects and allows the official stream to load.

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How to choose a VPN to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs

The best VPNs for NFL streaming need dependable UK and Australian servers, enough speed for live HD video, and a clear trial or refund policy. I test streaming VPNs with live video in mind, where slow connections and unreliable locations can quickly ruin a game.

Fast servers: The provider needs quick, stable servers in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The provider needs quick, stable servers in the United Kingdom and Australia. Reliable geo-block bypass: It must consistently connect to the country where the free broadcaster is licensed.

It must consistently connect to the country where the free broadcaster is licensed. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back period enables a genuinely free short-term setup.

My top 3 VPN for NFL picks

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Eligible first-time Android users can access its mobile trial, and standard subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Eligible first-time Android users can access its mobile trial, and standard subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. It has a 3-day free trial through its iOS and Android apps, while eligible direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- beginner-friendly VPN. It has a 3-day free trial through its iOS and Android apps, while eligible direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark - best affordable VPN. Its free-trial availability depends on the device and plan, and it provides a 30-day money-back guarantee for an extended risk-free test.

How to stream NFL without blackout or out-of-market restrictions for free

The game is on CBS in the US, with local authorized streaming through NFL+ and Paramount+ in the Atlanta market. Those services follow their own market rules, while 5Action and 7plus are the free international alternatives for this specific matchup.

In the UK and Ireland, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid alternative, but selected live games can be blacked out under local broadcast agreements. Australia also has NFL Game Pass on DAZN as a paid option. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will 100% work with the free 5Action, YouTube, and 7plus streams covered here when you connect to the correct country.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs head-to-head facts

The Chiefs are trying to extend their 6-2 start, while Atlanta is chasing a momentum-shifting home result after two consecutive losses. For the Falcons, the challenge is greater because the Week 10 roster has been reshaped through trades and an injury-reserve move.

All-time regular-season series: Kansas City leads Atlanta 8-3 across 11 meetings.

Kansas City leads Atlanta across 11 meetings. Most recent meeting: The Chiefs won 22-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024.

The Chiefs won at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024. Playoff history: The franchises have not met in the postseason .

The franchises have . Current-season series: This is the teams' only scheduled meeting in the 2026 regular season.

This is the teams' only scheduled meeting in the 2026 regular season. Atlanta's Week 10 changes: Corey Levin is the starting center, DeMarcco Hellams has moved into the starting safety role, and C.J. Henderson is listed as a starting boundary cornerback.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs predicted lineups

Atlanta's expected starters follow the official Week 10 depth chart. Michael Penix Jr. has Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. as the core of the offense, but the Falcons could face availability decisions on the other side of the ball. Divine Deablo and Zachariah Branch did not practice, while Cameron Thomas, James Pearce Jr., Kendal Daniels, and Josh Woods were limited.

Andy Reid's Chiefs should again be led by Patrick Mahomes, who practiced fully despite knee and right-elbow designations. Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy also practiced fully, while Jaylon Moore did not practice with an ankle injury. The projected Kansas City starters below use the available Week 10 roster and injury information, so the Sunday inactive list remains the final check for last-minute changes.

Atlanta Falcons predicted lineup:

QB: Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson

WR: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Charlie Woerner

Offensive line: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Corey Levin, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor

Defensive line: Cameron Thomas (questionable), Maason Smith, LaCale London, Brandon Dorlus

Linebackers: Divine Deablo (questionable), Kendal Daniels (questionable), Christian Harris, Harold Perkins Jr.

Cornerbacks: A.J. Terrell Jr., C.J. Henderson, Avieon Terrell

Safeties: DeMarcco Hellams, Xavier Watts

K/P: Jake Moody, Jake Bailey

Key reserves: Khalil Herbert, Austin Hooper, Zachariah Branch (questionable), James Pearce Jr. (questionable), Za'Darius Smith

Kansas City Chiefs predicted lineup:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Kenneth Walker III

WR: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Josh Downs

TE: Travis Kelce

Offensive line: Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore (questionable)

Defensive line: George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga, R Mason Thomas

Linebackers: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa

Cornerbacks: Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton, Chamarri Conner

Safeties: Alohi Gilman, Jaden Hicks

K/P: Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza

Key reserves: Justin Fields, Emmett Johnson, Jalen Royals, Noah Gray, Jaydn Ott (questionable), Peter Woods (questionable)

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs score prediction

I'm predicting a 27-20 win for the Chiefs. Kansas City's record, Mahomes' experience, and the quality around Kelce, Rice, Worthy, and Walker give the visitors a clear edge, although Atlanta can make this uncomfortable if Robinson controls the game and the defensive front creates pressure.

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs is on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is a Week 10 regular-season game, with kickoff at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT), and both teams need the result for their respective conference ambitions.

Watch the game for free on 5Action and its YouTube coverage from the United Kingdom or 7plus from Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside those markets access the official free stream, and NordVPN is the practical choice for its UK and Australian server network plus its 30-day money-back guarantee.

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