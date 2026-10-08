How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens from anywhere
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Avatar: Seven Havens is a new animated series set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, following a young Earthbender who discovers she is the new Avatar. The series premieres on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026. Paramount+ says the series has 26 half-hour episodes, split between Book 1 and Book 2, with 13 episodes in each.
Paramount+ has official Seven Havens pages for the US, UK, and Australia. Availability and catalog details can vary by country, so check your local Paramount+ service for the show and its release schedule.
If you’re traveling, a VPN may help you connect to your usual home-country streaming service. However, it won’t provide a subscription or guarantee access, and the platform’s terms and local rules still apply.
Where to watch Avatar: Seven Havens
|Country
|Streaming service
|Availability
|United States
|Paramount+
|Premiere announced for October 9, 2026.
|United Kingdom
|Paramount+
|Paramount+ has a UK page for the series.
|Australia
|Paramount+
|Paramount+ has an Australian page for the series.
|Canada
|Paramount+
|Paramount+ also has a Canadian page for the series.
How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens while traveling
If you already subscribe to Paramount+ in your home country, you can try using a VPN while traveling to connect through a server in that country, then sign in to your existing account. Keep in mind that streaming platforms may detect or block VPN connections, and access is not guaranteed.
- Choose a VPN with servers in your home country. NordVPN is my top pick for streaming. Our streaming VPN guide compares top providers based on streaming tests, speed, and reliability.
- Install the VPN app on the device you plan to use.
- Connect to a server in the country where your Paramount+ account is based.
- Open the local Paramount+ service and sign in with your own account.
- Search for Avatar: Seven Havens. If playback doesn’t work, the service may not support VPN connections; check its terms or contact its support team.
Best VPNs for streaming
- NordVPN — best overall for streaming. NordVPN's plans start at $3.49/month. During testing, it recorded an average speed retention of 84% and accessed several major streaming platforms. Its NordLynx protocol is designed for speed, and SmartPlay may help with geo-restricted streaming, though platform access can change. Read the NordVPN review.
- Surfshark — best for multiple devices. Surfshark's plans start at $2.49/month. During testing, it achieved a 83% speed retention. It also supports unlimited simultaneous connections. Read the Surfshark review.
- Proton VPN — best free option to consider. ProtonVPN offers a free plan, and its paid options start at $2.99/month. In our testing, it achieved a 81% speed retention and successful access to some popular streaming platforms. See the Proton VPN review.
FAQ
When does Avatar: Seven Havens premiere?
The series premieres on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026.
How many episodes will the series have?
Paramount+ says the series will have 26 half-hour episodes: 13 in Book 1 and 13 in Book 2.
Can I watch Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount+ outside the US?
Yes. Paramount+ has official series pages for the UK, Australia, Canada, as well as the US, but availability may differ by market. Check your local Paramount+ catalog for the current listing.
Can a VPN help me watch while traveling?
Yes. A VPN may help you connect to your usual home-country service while away, but the service may block VPN traffic or restrict access under its terms. It does not replace a subscription.