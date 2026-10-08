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How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens from anywhere

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Last updated: October 8, 2026
how to watch avtatar seaven heavens from anywhere

Avatar: Seven Havens is a new animated series set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, following a young Earthbender who discovers she is the new Avatar. The series premieres on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026. Paramount+ says the series has 26 half-hour episodes, split between Book 1 and Book 2, with 13 episodes in each.

Paramount+ has official Seven Havens pages for the US, UK, and Australia. Availability and catalog details can vary by country, so check your local Paramount+ service for the show and its release schedule.

If you’re traveling, a VPN may help you connect to your usual home-country streaming service. However, it won’t provide a subscription or guarantee access, and the platform’s terms and local rules still apply.

Where to watch Avatar: Seven Havens

CountryStreaming serviceAvailability
United StatesParamount+Premiere announced for October 9, 2026.
United KingdomParamount+Paramount+ has a UK page for the series.
AustraliaParamount+Paramount+ has an Australian page for the series.
CanadaParamount+Paramount+ also has a Canadian page for the series.

How to watch Avatar: Seven Havens while traveling

If you already subscribe to Paramount+ in your home country, you can try using a VPN while traveling to connect through a server in that country, then sign in to your existing account. Keep in mind that streaming platforms may detect or block VPN connections, and access is not guaranteed.

  1. Choose a VPN with servers in your home country. NordVPN is my top pick for streaming. Our streaming VPN guide compares top providers based on streaming tests, speed, and reliability.
  2. Install the VPN app on the device you plan to use.
  3. Connect to a server in the country where your Paramount+ account is based.
  4. Open the local Paramount+ service and sign in with your own account.
  5. Search for Avatar: Seven Havens. If playback doesn’t work, the service may not support VPN connections; check its terms or contact its support team.

Check NordVPN deals

Best VPNs for streaming

  1. NordVPN — best overall for streaming. NordVPN's plans start at $3.49/month. During testing, it recorded an average speed retention of 84% and accessed several major streaming platforms. Its NordLynx protocol is designed for speed, and SmartPlay may help with geo-restricted streaming, though platform access can change. Read the NordVPN review.
  2. Surfshark — best for multiple devices. Surfshark's plans start at $2.49/month. During testing, it achieved a 83% speed retention. It also supports unlimited simultaneous connections. Read the Surfshark review.
  3. Proton VPN — best free option to consider. ProtonVPN offers a free plan, and its paid options start at $2.99/month. In our testing, it achieved a 81% speed retention and successful access to some popular streaming platforms. See the Proton VPN review.

FAQ

When does Avatar: Seven Havens premiere?

The series premieres on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026.

How many episodes will the series have?

Paramount+ says the series will have 26 half-hour episodes: 13 in Book 1 and 13 in Book 2.

Can I watch Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount+ outside the US?

Yes. Paramount+ has official series pages for the UK, Australia, Canada, as well as the US, but availability may differ by market. Check your local Paramount+ catalog for the current listing.

Can a VPN help me watch while traveling?

Yes. A VPN may help you connect to your usual home-country service while away, but the service may block VPN traffic or restrict access under its terms. It does not replace a subscription.

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