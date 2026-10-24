How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free live Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur streams for free on Setanta Sports in the Philippines. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in the Philippines and watch the London derby from anywhere. You can also stream it with a free trial on Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video by connecting NordVPN to a US server.

Key takeaways: Match information: Chelsea play Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Matchweek 8 at Stamford Bridge, London, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5:30 PM BST

Stream for free: Watch on Setanta Sports with a Philippines server, or use the Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video free trials with a US server

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the match at no cost Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto watch the match at no cost

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a defining early Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 24. If you want to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free, Setanta Sports is the direct route in the Philippines, while Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video offer US free-trial routes. A NordVPN connection to the country matching your chosen stream lets viewers outside those markets access the official service.

Chelsea come in fourth after seven league matches and have won their last two league outings, while Tottenham sit 16th after a hard start. The fixture also has recent history on its side: Chelsea have won each of the previous five Premier League meetings. The Blues will look to extend that run at home, but Spurs have the attacking talent to make the derby uncomfortable. Set everything up before the 5:30 PM BST kickoff so there is no last-minute account or location issue.

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How to Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free from anywhere

To stream Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. One setup works for every confirmed route, but the server location must match the service you choose.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN, install its app, and sign in. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to use it for this match without keeping it afterward Connect to the correct country: Connect to the Philippines for Setanta Sports. Connect to the US for Fubo or Peacock via Amazon Prime Video Open the streaming platform: Open Setanta Sports and create a free account if prompted. For Fubo or Peacock through Amazon Prime Video, begin the available free trial while connected to a US server Find the live channel or match page: Search for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the platform's live sports area and open the event page Start early before kickoff: Complete the account and location setup before the 5:30 PM BST start to avoid missing the opening minutes Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this one game, request your NordVPN refund within the 30-day window

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Chelsea vs Spurs: Derby Drama Recap Here’s how it all unfolded! Tottenham sealed a commanding 2-0 win over Chelsea thanks to a Penders own goal and a sensational strike from Mathys Tel. Plenty of cards, late free kicks, and tense moments made this London derby a real thriller. Catch every major highlight from a wild Stamford Bridge showdown! Tottenham Clinch 2-0 Win at Chelsea That's the final whistle! Chelsea fall short at home as Tottenham Hotspur secure a solid 2-0 victory. Spurs take all the points—tough night for the Blues! Rogers Earns Left-Wing Free Kick Morgan Rogers wins a vital free kick for Chelsea on the left wing after a challenge from Tottenham! Chelsea gets a great opportunity to push forward as the clock ticks in stoppage time. Porro Foul in Chelsea-Spurs Thriller Pedro Porro is penalized for a foul as Tottenham Hotspur faces Chelsea. Tensions are high as we head deep into injury time! Spurs need to keep cool to avoid more trouble. Chelsea Secure Defensive Free Kick Chelsea win a vital free kick in their own half after a foul. Opportunity for the Blues to relieve some pressure as the clock ticks down! Kulusevski Penalized Late for Foul Kulusevski commits a foul on Chelsea in a heated extra time. Free kick for the Blues as Spurs push forward! Kulusevski's Shot Stops Short for Spurs Kulusevski finds space on the right and tries a left-footed strike, but Chelsea's defense blocks his shot! Still goalless in this tense late moment. Rogers Booked: Chelsea Pick Up Yellow Morgan Rogers gets a yellow card for Chelsea after a rough tackle—Tottenham wins the free kick and the Blues must stay disciplined as we head into additional minutes! Rogers Fouls, Chelsea Under Pressure Foul called on Morgan Rogers! Chelsea’s man commits a tough challenge, handballing Tottenham Hotspur a free kick in a dangerous area. Chelsea-Spurs: Massive 7 Minutes Added The fourth official signals a whopping 7 minutes of stoppage time! Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur isn't over yet—plenty of drama can still unfold in these final minutes. Gallagher Secures Dangerous Free Kick for Spurs Conor Gallagher wins an attacking free kick for Tottenham Hotspur! Chelsea needs to be alert as Spurs get a great chance to pressure in the final moments. Tel Strikes Again: Spurs Double Their Lead Mathys Tel delivers a sensational right-footed goal from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner! Tottenham Hotspur now lead Chelsea 2-0. Spurs fans are loving this late action—can Chelsea respond before the final whistle? Pedro Neto Booked for Rough Challenge Yellow card for Pedro Neto! Chelsea’s player gets into the referee’s book after a tough foul. The tension between Chelsea and Tottenham keeps rising as the match heats up. Penders Own Goal Gives Spurs Lead Drama at Stamford Bridge! Mike Penders scores an unfortunate own goal for Chelsea, putting Tottenham in front. Spurs now lead 1-0 against Chelsea thanks to this twist in the derby! Fernandes Booked for Spurs in Derby Mateus Fernandes gets a yellow card after a tough foul for Tottenham in the heated Chelsea vs Spurs clash. Tensions running high as the game enters its final stages! Palmer Sees Yellow in Chelsea Clash Cole Palmer is booked! The Chelsea midfielder picks up a yellow card against Tottenham Hotspur. The tension is rising as the match heats up—Palmer needs to watch his step now! Van de Ven Booked for Spurs Foul Chelsea fans cheer as Micky van de Ven sees yellow for a rough challenge in this heated clash against Tottenham! The ref doesn’t hesitate—Spurs now have to be extra careful with their defending. Gallagher Booked in Chelsea vs Spurs That’s a yellow for Gallagher! The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder goes into the referee’s book after a rough challenge as things heat up in the Chelsea vs Spurs clash. No Stoppage Time as Half Closes The fourth official signals there’s no added time at the end of the first half. We head into halftime with the score still goalless between Chelsea and Spurs! Halftime Stalemate: Chelsea vs Spurs Level That’s the break! The first half ends with Chelsea and Tottenham both unable to break the deadlock. It's still 0-0, and all to play for in the second half. Who'll make the breakthrough after the restart? Stay tuned! Chelsea Reveal Exciting Starting XI Here’s Chelsea’s starting lineup! Lacroix, Colwill, Pedro Neto, Palmer, Henderson, Rogers, João Pedro, Hato, Caicedo, Acheampong, and Penders are set to start. Big names on the field as the Blues get ready to kick off! Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI Revealed! Tottenham Hotspur are set and ready to go! The starting lineup includes Andrew Robertson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jan Paul van Hecke, James Maddison, Archie Gray, Sandro Tonali, Dominic Solanke, Mohammed Kudus, Omar Marmoush, Antonín Kinský, and Micky van de Ven. Spurs fans, get excited for kickoff! Chelsea Hosts Spurs: London Derby Showdown Get ready for a blockbuster London derby as Chelsea, flying high in fourth place, take on struggling Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s stellar home record and attacking firepower could make things tough for Spurs, who face defensive issues and key injuries. Expect goals, drama, and plenty of rivalry as both teams look to claim bragging rights! Tottenham vs Chelsea: The Big Kick-Off! Hey football fans! We’re rolling out the live blog for a thrilling clash as Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea. Stick around for live updates, big moments, and all the buzz from this epic match-up!

Where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free around the world

The best free stream depends on which country you choose as your virtual location. Setanta Sports provides the direct Philippines option, while the two US services give viewers a choice of free trials with English-language coverage.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed Setanta Sports Philippines Philippines English Yes Fubo United States United States English Yes, free trial Peacock via Amazon Prime Video United States United States English Yes, free trial

For most viewers, Setanta Sports is the simplest way to stream Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free because it is the dedicated free option. Choose Fubo or Peacock via Amazon Prime Video if you prefer US English coverage and can use a free trial.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff changes according to where you are watching from, while the match itself begins at one moment in London. The table below converts the local stadium start into the most useful viewing times. Use it to ensure your VPN and stream are ready before the coverage begins.

Time zone Kickoff time BST 5:30 PM ET 12:30 PM CDT 11:30 AM PT 9:30 AM

How are these platforms bringing Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur to viewers for free

Setanta Sports carries Premier League programming in the Philippines through its digital service, making it the direct no-cost stream for this fixture. It is restricted to the Philippine market, so viewers abroad need their virtual location to match the service area. English audio is available for eligible broadcasts.

Fubo is a US live-TV streaming platform that carries the match with a free trial for eligible new customers. The trial requires a Fubo account and a credit or debit card, is free only during the trial period, and must be canceled through the account settings before it ends to prevent charges. If canceled during a trial, Fubo says access ends immediately.

Peacock is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels in the US for eligible Prime Video customers. The Peacock Premium Plus add-on currently provides a seven-day free trial, which requires an Amazon account and a payment method. It is free only during that trial period, and you must cancel the channel through Amazon's Prime Video Channels controls before the trial ends to avoid a charge.

Why you need a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for free

Setanta Sports limits this stream to the Philippines, while Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video limit their relevant access to the US. Opening the wrong service from abroad can trigger a notice such as "This video is not available in your country." NordVPN replaces your visible location with the appropriate Philippines or US server location so the official match stream loads.

This is particularly useful if you are traveling when the derby is on. Connect before you open the platform, then keep the VPN active through the broadcast rather than switching locations midstream.

Error when visiting Setanta Sports without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

The best VPNs for this game should make it quick to change between the Philippines and US without compromising stream quality. I would avoid free VPNs because their small server networks and speed limits often lead to buffering or a failed location check.

Fast, reliable servers: You need dependable server choices in the Philippines for Setanta Sports and in the US for Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video

You need dependable server choices in the Philippines for Setanta Sports and in the US for Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should consistently load the official broadcaster rather than leaving you on a location-error page

The service should consistently load the official broadcaster rather than leaving you on a location-error page Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back period lets you use the service for the match without a long-term commitment

NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in both relevant countries and a 30-day money-back guarantee. That makes it a stronger fit for live football than a permanently free VPN.

Streaming football on Setanta Sports with NordVPN

What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A location block normally comes down to an old browser session, an overloaded server, or opening the platform before connecting. Work through the following fixes in order and reload the match page after each one.

Switch protocols: Switching back and forth between available VPN protocols sometimes helps the platform recognize the new connection

Switching back and forth between available VPN protocols sometimes helps the platform recognize the new connection Get a new IP: Disconnect and choose another Philippines or US server to receive a new virtual IP address

Disconnect and choose another Philippines or US server to receive a new virtual IP address Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored platform data so the browser does not reuse your previous location

Remove stored platform data so the browser does not reuse your previous location Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be more flexible than an app when a service checks your location

A browser can be more flexible than an app when a service checks your location Connect VPN before opening the platform: Fully close the stream, connect to the correct country, and then reopen it

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur head-to-head facts

This derby matters because Chelsea can strengthen their early top-four position while Tottenham need momentum after a difficult opening sequence. Stamford Bridge has favored the home side in this fixture, and recent Premier League results underline the task facing the visitors.

Premier League record: Chelsea lead the league-era series with 31 wins to Tottenham's eight, alongside 13 draws

Chelsea lead the league-era series with 31 wins to Tottenham's eight, alongside 13 draws Recent dominance: Chelsea have won their last five Premier League meetings with Spurs

Chelsea have won their last five Premier League meetings with Spurs Tottenham's lone recent league win: Spurs' only win in their previous 14 Premier League games against Chelsea was a 2-0 home success in February 2023

Spurs' only win in their previous 14 Premier League games against Chelsea was a 2-0 home success in February 2023 All-time fixture scorer: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink leads this rivalry's scoring chart with 12 goals

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink leads this rivalry's scoring chart with 12 goals Home advantage: Chelsea have repeatedly turned Stamford Bridge into a difficult venue for Tottenham in the Premier League era

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineups

Chelsea should retain the side that earned a clean sheet at Everton, with Mike Penders continuing in goal because Emiliano Martínez is unavailable. Reece James, Jamie Gittens, and Emanuel Emegha are out, so Josh Acheampong should stay in the back three, while the Blues rely on the established influence of Moisés Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and João Pedro.

Tottenham arrive without suspended midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and an injured group that includes Mykhaylo Mudryk, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, and Savio. Roberto De Zerbi should lean on Conor Gallagher and Sandro Tonali for control, with James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, and Omar Marmoush supplying the main creative and scoring threat against Chelsea.

Chelsea predicted lineup:

GK: Mike Penders

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill

Midfielders: Pedro Neto, Moisés Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Jorrel Hato, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: João Pedro

Bench: Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Gabriel Slonina, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia, Estêvão

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup:

GK: Antonín Kinský

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Sandro Tonali, James Maddison

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush

Bench: Brandon Austin, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur score prediction

I'm predicting a 2-1 win for Chelsea. The hosts have the stronger recent league form, a five-game Premier League winning streak in this derby, and a deeper pool of attacking options despite their absences, while Tottenham's missing midfield and attacking players make De Zerbi's task harder.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with a 5:30 PM BST kickoff at Stamford Bridge. It is a Premier League Matchweek 8 derby with Chelsea defending their early top-four spot and Spurs searching for a result that can change their momentum.

You can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur free on Setanta Sports in the Philippines or use the free trials on Fubo and Peacock via Amazon Prime Video in the US. Connect a VPN to the matching country and use NordVPN, my top pick, to stream the game from anywhere.

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