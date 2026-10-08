Fire Country follows Bode Leone, a young convict who joins a firefighting program in hopes of earning redemption and a shorter sentence. The series is available on different services depending on where you live. In the US, the show streams on Paramount+; viewers in the UK can watch through Sky and NOW, while Paramount+ carries it in Canada and Australia.

If you’re traveling, a VPN may help you access your usual home streaming service, subject to that service’s terms and account requirements. However, it doesn't provide a subscription or guarantee that a service will accept the connection.

Where to watch Fire Country

Country Streaming service What to know The United States Paramount+ and CBS Paramount+ lists the show and Season 4 episodes. CBS is the broadcast network. The United Kingdom Sky and NOW Sky and NOW list Fire Country, including Season 4. Canada Paramount+ and Global TV Paramount+ lists Season 4. Global TV also has episodes, though its season coverage and access conditions should be checked on the service. Australia Paramount+ Paramount+ lists the series and episodes.

Subscription prices and available plans can change by country, so check the service’s current offer before subscribing.

How to watch Fire Country in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia

How to watch in the United States

Stream Fire Country on Paramount+. For Season 4, premium subscribers can watch new episodes live as they air on their local CBS station, while subscribers on any Paramount+ plan can watch on demand the next day.

How to watch in the United Kingdom

Watch through Sky or NOW. Both services list the show, and NOW has a Season 4 listing. Season 4 premiered on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK on July 1st, 2026.

How to watch in Canada

Paramount+ Canada lists Season 4 episodes. Global TV also offers Fire Country episodes, with some episodes available free on its site.

How to watch in Australia

Stream the show through Paramount+ Australia, which lists Fire Country and its episodes. The local release schedule and subscription options may differ from those in the US.

How to watch Fire Country from anywhere with a VPN

Streaming services can restrict access based on location. If you’re away from home, a VPN may let you connect through a server in your usual service’s country before signing in to your existing account. Availability depends on the platform’s terms and VPN detection, so access isn't guaranteed.

Choose a VPN with servers in the country where your regular streaming service is based. NordVPN is my top pick for streaming. For comparisons, see our guide to VPNs for streaming. Install the VPN app on the device you plan to watch on. Connect to a server in your home country. Open your streaming service and sign in with your existing account. Search for Fire Country and check whether the season you want is available.

Note that a VPN doesn't replace a paid subscription or make paid episodes free. Use the service in line with its terms and any local requirements.

Why use a VPN when traveling?

Streaming rights vary by territory, so a show available at home may not be available through the same service while you’re abroad. A VPN can provide another way to connect to your usual service, but platforms may block VPN connections, and access can depend on your account, location, and the service’s rules. Check the service’s terms before watching away from home.

Best VPNs for streaming Fire Country

These options are drawn from the editorial shortlist for streaming VPNs. The research available for this article did not establish a complete, consistent set of current prices, server counts, country counts, and speed-test results for all three providers, so I’m leaving out those comparisons rather than presenting unverified numbers.

NordVPN – best overall for streaming. NordVPN's plans start at $3.49/month. It offers thousands of servers in 225 locations, and uses the NordLynx protocol for faster speeds. In our testing, it retained 84% of baseline speed. See the NordVPN review for the full assessment. Surfshark – best for multiple devices. Surfshark's plans are at $2.49/month. It offers 4,500+ servers in 100 countries and unlimited simultaneous device connections. Check the current plan price and testing details in the Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best for a free plan option. Proton VPN offers a free plan, and its paid plans start at $2.99/month. It offers 20,700+ servers in 149+ countries and strong privacy features. Check our in-depth Proton VPN review.

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