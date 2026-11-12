How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders for free New York Giants vs Washington Commanders streams for free on 7plus through its website and app. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Australia and access the free stream from anywhere. 7plus carries the game through its website and app; verify the broadcast commentary details before publishing.

Key takeaways: Game information: The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT).

Free stream: Watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders free on 7plus in Australia.

Use a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without long-term cost. Start with a VPN trial where available, or useto watch without long-term cost.

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders meet again in a major NFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. New York enters Week 10 at 5-2-1 and atop the division, while Washington is chasing ground after a 2-5-1 start. Their first meeting finished in a 27-27 overtime tie, so the season series remains unresolved with both teams needing a result.

The game takes place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch it free on 7plus, but the service limits its programming to viewers located in Australia. That means US viewers outside Australia will see a location error unless they connect through an Australian VPN server first. NordVPN is the best fit for this stream because it offers Australian server coverage and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders for free from anywhere

A reliable VPN for streaming sports lets you connect from the US to Australia before opening 7plus. This gives the service an Australian location, allowing you to access its official free NFL coverage while outside its normal region.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN and create an account. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you enough time to watch this game and request a refund if you do not want to continue. Connect to the correct country: Open NordVPN and connect to a server in Australia before visiting 7plus. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus in your browser or open its compatible app, then sign in or create a free account if prompted. Find the live channel or match page: Open the NFL section and select the Week 10 Commanders at Giants broadcast when it appears. Start early before kickoff: Connect and load the stream a few minutes before 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) to avoid missing the opening drive. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within NordVPN's 30-day money-back period.

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Game Kicks Off in Washington The opening kickoff sails 64 yards, and G.Desrosiers returns it 24 yards to the Giants’ 25-yard line. We're underway in the first quarter with the score tied at 0-0 between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. Kickoff Approaching at MetLife Stadium We’re just minutes from kickoff as the Washington Commanders get set to face the New York Giants. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game. Commanders Face Giants at MetLife Stadium Welcome to our live blog for the Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, coming to you from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Stay tuned for all the action as it unfolds.

Why you need a VPN to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders on 7plus

7plus is a free Australian service, but its rights agreement restricts the NFL stream to viewers located in Australia. If you open the site from the US or another country, the platform can identify your non-Australian IP address and block the video.

The reported 7plus error reads, "this content is not available in your area." A VPN changes your virtual location by routing your connection through an Australian server, so 7plus recognizes you as accessing the service from its supported region. This is useful for US fans who want the official free broadcast rather than a paid streaming plan.

Streaming NFL on 7plus with NordVPN

How to pick a VPN to watch NFL on 7plus for free

I test streaming VPNs for speed, server coverage, and consistency. For more options, see our best VPN services guide before choosing a provider for the 7plus stream.

Fast Australian servers: Live football needs a stable connection that can sustain high-quality video.

Live football needs a stable connection that can sustain high-quality video. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN needs to provide an Australian IP address that works with the platform.

The VPN needs to provide an Australian IP address that works with the platform. Refund policy or free trial: A trial option or money-back guarantee helps keep a one-game stream genuinely free.

Here are my top 3 choices that match these criteria:

Top 3 VPNs to watch NY Giants vs Washington Commanders for free

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. NordVPN has Australian servers and a 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes it the strongest option for watching 7plus without a long-term commitment.

- fastest VPN for live sports streaming. NordVPN has Australian servers and a 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes it the strongest option for watching 7plus without a long-term commitment. ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. ExpressVPN offers Australian locations and a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible direct subscriptions. Its mobile trial availability depends on the device and app store.

- beginner-friendly VPN. ExpressVPN offers Australian locations and a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible direct subscriptions. Its mobile trial availability depends on the device and app store. Surfshark - best affordable VPN. Surfshark provides Australian server locations and a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible plans. Trial availability may vary by device and app store.

How to stream NFL games without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

US NFL viewers can face local-market restrictions depending on the broadcaster and their location. This Thursday night game is nationally available through paid US options, but viewers looking specifically for the free 7plus stream need an Australian connection because the platform is restricted to Australia.

In the UK, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid option for the game, and a free local broadcast was not confirmed. In Australia, 7plus is the verified free option, while NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid alternative. In Canada, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is a paid option. A VPN may not work 100% with paid streaming services, but it will work with the free 7plus stream covered in this article.

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders head-to-head facts

This is one of the NFL's longest-running divisional matchups, dating to 1932. The Giants lead the regular-season series 107-74-6, and the teams have split their two postseason meetings, so New York holds a 108-75-6 advantage across all 189 meetings including playoffs.

The first meeting of the 2026 season ended 27-27 in overtime on October 11, leaving the season series level. This rematch has division implications, with New York first in the NFC East and Washington third.

All-time regular-season series: Giants lead 107-74-6

Giants lead 107-74-6 All games, including postseason: Giants lead 108-75-6 across 189 meetings

Giants lead 108-75-6 across 189 meetings Most recent meeting: Giants and Commanders tied 27-27 in overtime on October 11, 2026

Giants and Commanders tied 27-27 in overtime on October 11, 2026 2026 season series: Tied 0-0-1 entering the Week 10 rematch

Tied 0-0-1 entering the Week 10 rematch Postseason meetings: The series is tied 1-1, with Washington winning the 1943 Eastern Division playoff and New York winning 17-0 in the 1986 NFC Championship Game

The series is tied 1-1, with Washington winning the 1943 Eastern Division playoff and New York winning 17-0 in the 1986 NFC Championship Game Recent form in the rivalry: Washington is unbeaten in its past five games against New York, going 4-0-1 since the Giants' November 2023 win

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders score prediction

I'm predicting a 24-20 win for the Giants. New York has home-field advantage, a stronger record, and the opportunity to turn its earlier overtime tie into a division win, although McCarthy and Skattebo's availability could narrow the margin.

The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is a Week 10 NFC East matchup, with the Giants protecting first place and the Commanders attempting to revive their divisional hopes.

You can watch the game free on 7plus from Australia. Fans outside Australia can use a VPN to access the official free stream, and NordVPN is my recommendation for its Australian server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.

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