The 2026 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 runs from October 23 to 25, 2026, with the Supercars event taking place on the streets of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Australian viewers can watch selected race-day coverage for free on Seven and 7plus across Saturday and Sunday, while fans who want every practice, qualifying session, and race will need Kayo Sports or Foxtel/Fox Sports.

The key free option is 7plus, but it does not cover the entire weekend. 7plus lists Day 2 and Day 3 of the Gold Coast 500 as live on 7plus, while Friday coverage is reported as exclusive to Foxtel/Kayo. If you are outside Australia, 7plus is geo-restricted, so a VPN may help Australian viewers traveling abroad access their usual streaming setup, though 7plus states that its content is only available within Australia and that it does not support VPN or proxy use.

Where to watch Gold Coast 500

Below are the official viewing options for the 2026 Gold Coast 500. The main takeaway is simple: 7plus is the free Australian option for selected Saturday and Sunday coverage, while Kayo and Foxtel/Fox Sports are the full-event options in Australia.

Country/region Streaming service Price Coverage Notes Australia 7plus / Seven Free Selected live coverage on Saturday and Sunday 7plus says the 2026 Gold Coast 500 is live, free, and in HD for users in Australia, with Day 2 and Day 3 listed as live on 7plus. Australia Kayo Sports From AU$29.99/month Every practice, qualifying session, and race Kayo Standard is listed at AU29.99/monthandKayoPremiumatAU45.99/month from February 5, 2026. Australia Foxtel / Fox Sports Sport bundle offer from AU$69/month on a 12-month plan Every session live in HD Foxtel’s Sport bundle includes over 50 live sports and access through the Foxtel App. New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Check current Sky pricing Live coverage Supercars confirms Sky Sport as the New Zealand broadcaster, and Speedcafe reports Sky Sport Now and Sky Go streaming access. Outside Australia and New Zealand SuperView Monthly or annual subscription Every session Supercars says international fans can stream every session of the 2026 Gold Coast 500 on SuperView, with access outside Australia and New Zealand through the Supercars website and YouTube.

How to watch Gold Coast 500 from abroad with a VPN

7plus is the free Australian streaming option, but it is geo-restricted. 7plus says its content is only available from within Australia because of broadcast rights restrictions, and viewers must be located in Australia to access the service. If you normally live in Australia and are traveling overseas during the Gold Coast 500, a VPN can help route your connection through an Australian server, although 7plus also states that it does not support VPN, proxy services, or location spoofing.

For a broader comparison of privacy tools for live sport, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Choose a reliable VPN. We recommend NordVPN for streaming because it has Australian server options and apps for major devices. Keep in mind that streaming platforms can still block VPN traffic. Install the VPN app. Download the VPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, Fire TV device, or compatible smart TV. Connect to an Australian server. This gives your connection an Australian IP address, which is the location 7plus requires for access. Open 7plus. Go to 7plus in your browser or app and sign in if prompted. Find the Gold Coast 500 live stream. Look for the Supercars or Gold Coast 500 stream on Saturday or Sunday, then start watching.

Stream the Gold Coast 500 with NordVPN

Gold Coast 500 schedule and coverage

The 2026 Gold Coast 500 runs from Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25. Free-to-air coverage is available across the weekend’s race days, but the full event schedule is split between free and paid platforms.

Date Free coverage Full coverage Friday, October 23 No Seven coverage reported Foxtel/Kayo from 12:30pm AEST, according to Speedcafe. Saturday, October 24 7two/7plus from 1:30pm AEST, according to Speedcafe Foxtel/Kayo from 9:45am AEST, according to Speedcafe. Sunday, October 25 7mate/7plus from 1:00pm AEST, according to Speedcafe Foxtel/Kayo from 10:00am AEST, according to Speedcafe.

V8 Sleuth also reports that Saturday coverage is on 7two and Sunday coverage is on 7mate, with both days showing the Top 10 Shootout and 250km race, while Friday action is exclusive to Kayo Sports.

How to watch Gold Coast 500 for free on 7plus

The easiest way to watch the Gold Coast 500 for free is through 7plus in Australia. 7plus lists the 2026 Gold Coast 500 as available to stream live, free, and in HD for users in Australia. Its event support page preview states that Day 2 and Day 3 of the Gold Coast 500 are live on 7plus, matching Supercars’ confirmation that Seven and 7plus carry live coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

That free access comes with an important limitation: 7plus is not the full-weekend option. Friday coverage is reported as exclusive to Foxtel/Kayo, and Supercars says Kayo and Foxtel carry every practice, qualifying session, and race.

To watch free in Australia:

Go to 7plus or open the 7plus app. Sign in or create a free account if prompted. Search for Supercars or Gold Coast 500. Open the live stream on Saturday, October 24, or Sunday, October 25. Use Kayo or Foxtel if you want Friday coverage or every session.

How to watch Gold Coast 500 internationally with SuperView

For viewers outside Australia and New Zealand, SuperView is the official international streaming option. Supercars says international race fans can stream every session of the 2026 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on SuperView.

Supercars’ TV schedule also states that fans outside Australia and New Zealand can follow the action through the SuperView live streaming product on the Supercars website and YouTube. SuperView is described as a monthly or annual subscription product for viewers outside Australia and New Zealand.

That makes SuperView the cleanest legal option for viewers in countries such as the US, UK, and Canada if there is no local broadcaster carrying the event. Do not use SuperView as the Australian or New Zealand option, because Supercars’ own troubleshooting information says SuperView is geo-blocked to prevent access in those regions.

Why you need a VPN to watch Gold Coast 500

Gold Coast 500 streaming rights depend on where you are watching. 7plus is the free Australian option, Sky Sport NZ is the New Zealand route, and SuperView is intended for viewers outside Australia and New Zealand.

That split matters if you are traveling. If you are an Australian viewer overseas during the race weekend, 7plus may not load because it says content is only available within Australia due to broadcast rights restrictions. A VPN can help you connect through your home country while traveling, but it does not remove the need for a valid account or subscription, and it should not be used to access paid services for free.

For the Gold Coast 500, the most useful VPN scenario is accessing your usual Australian free stream while abroad. Connect to an Australian VPN server, open 7plus, and look for the Saturday or Sunday Supercars stream. If you want full coverage instead, use your paid Kayo, Foxtel, Sky Sport, or SuperView subscription where available.

Best VPNs to watch Gold Coast 500

These VPN picks are included for viewers who want a privacy tool for travel streaming and geo-restricted services. Streaming services may still enforce their own terms and technical blocks, so no VPN can guarantee access to every platform.

NordVPN - best overall for Gold Coast 500 streaming. NordVPN is the top pick for viewers who want Australian server access, strong live-streaming performance, and broad device support. It is the best fit for Australians traveling abroad who want to try accessing 7plus through an Australian server. Read our full NordVPN review for more detail. Surfshark - best value for multiple devices. Surfshark is a strong option if you want to cover phones, laptops, tablets, and streaming devices under one account. That makes it useful for race weekends when different family members may be watching on different screens. See our Surfshark review for the full breakdown. Proton VPN - best privacy-focused option. Proton VPN is a good choice for users who prioritize privacy features alongside streaming flexibility. It is especially useful if you want a VPN for more than race-day access, such as everyday browsing protection while traveling. Read our Proton VPN review for details.

How to watch Gold Coast 500 on different devices

The simplest way to watch with a VPN is through a web browser. Connect to an Australian server, open 7plus, and stream from your laptop or mobile browser. Browser viewing also avoids some app-store region issues that can affect international users.

On iPhone and iPad, install your VPN app first, connect to Australia, and then use the 7plus app or Safari. If the 7plus app is not available in your App Store region, the mobile browser route is usually easier than changing your Apple ID country.

On Android phones and tablets, connect through the VPN app, then open 7plus in the app or Chrome. Android users may also face Play Store country restrictions for some regional apps, so browser access is often the cleanest fallback.

On smart TVs and streaming sticks, the best setup depends on the device. Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Apple TV can support native VPN apps in many cases, while Samsung, LG, Roku, PlayStation, and Xbox usually need a router-level VPN, Smart DNS, casting, or HDMI from a VPN-connected laptop.

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