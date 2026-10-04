How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders From Anywhere
Our in-house cybersecurity experts and journalists, renowned for major reports like The Mother of All Breaches, conduct transparent, unbiased VPN testing and in-depth analysis.
With 750+ articles crafted based on real-world research, we empower readers to make informed purchasing decisions through first-hand expertise.Learn more
-
Game information: Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders is a 2026 NFL Week 4 game on Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 PM in London (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT).
-
Watch for free: UK viewers can use Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, while US viewers can use NFL Network through NFL+ or an eligible live TV plan.
-
Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the practical way to access the UK free streams abroad, while NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the route risk-free.
The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders meet in London for a Week 4 NFL International Series matchup with both teams at 1-2. The game gives either side an early chance to get back to .500, while bringing Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor up against a Washington side led by Jayden Daniels, whose status remains worth monitoring after his elbow issue.
The game is played in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 4, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). UK viewers can watch legitimately for free through Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, but those streams are restricted to the UK. If you are traveling or watching from the US, a reliable VPN can make it possible to access your usual UK free stream. US viewers who prefer a direct, no-VPN option can watch through NFL Network via NFL+ or a live TV streaming plan that includes the channel.
To stream Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast UK servers for Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the game and request a refund afterward if it does not suit you.
Where to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders on October 4
The free UK routes are the best value for viewers able to connect through a UK location. In the US, this is an NFL Network game, so NFL+ and live TV services carrying NFL Network are the straightforward paid options.
|Options
|Country/region
|Cost
|Best for
|Key limitation
|Channel 5
|United Kingdom
|Free
|Free TV and online viewing in the UK
|UK-only, and online viewing requires a free 5 account
|Channel 5 Sport on YouTube
|United Kingdom
|Free
|Watching the free live Channel 5 Sport feed
|UK-only availability
|NFL+
|United States
|From $6.99/month
|NFL Network and live game access on mobile devices
|Device and live-game restrictions apply
|YouTube TV
|United States
|From $82.99/month
|A full live TV replacement with NFL Network
|Higher monthly cost than a single-service option
|Fubo
|United States
|From $79.99/month
|Sports-focused live TV with NFL Network
|Regional fees and plan availability can vary
|Hulu + Live TV
|United States
|Plan pricing varies
|Live TV viewers wanting NFL Network in an eligible plan
|Confirm NFL Network availability before subscribing
|DIRECTV Stream
|United States
|Plan pricing varies
|Traditional channel lineup through streaming
|NFL Network depends on the selected package
|Sling TV
|United States
|Plan pricing varies
|Lower-cost flexible live TV packages
|NFL Network may require a specific plan or add-on
|DAZN NFL Game Pass
|International markets
|Varies by country
|Full international NFL access outside the US and China
|Paid subscription required
|TSN Premium
|Canada
|Subscription required
|Canadian viewers watching the confirmed live game
|Canada-only access
For most US viewers, NFL+ is the most direct lower-cost option for NFL Network access, particularly for mobile viewing. For watching on a broader range of devices without a VPN, YouTube TV or Fubo is more convenient if you already want a complete live TV package.
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders for Free From Anywhere
To stream Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders from outside the UK, you’ll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. It can connect you to a UK server so Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube recognize your connection as being within their licensed broadcast region.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN and use its 30-day money-back guarantee to keep the free-streaming route risk-free.
- Connect to the correct country: Launch the VPN and connect to a server in the United Kingdom before opening either free broadcaster.
- Open the streaming platform: Visit Channel 5 or open Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Use a free 5 account if you choose the Channel 5 streaming service.
- Find the live channel or match page: Look for the NFL on 5 broadcast or the live Colts vs Commanders stream on the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel.
- Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a few minutes ahead of the game, so you have time to address any account, app, or location checks.
- Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for the game, request your refund within the 30-day guarantee period.
Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders
A VPN needs to do more than simply offer a UK location. For a live NFL broadcast, it should maintain a stable connection through the entire game and reliably handle the broadcaster’s location checks.
- Fast, reliable UK servers: You need consistent UK server performance for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream, especially when live action is underway.
- Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should help avoid a location error such as “This video is not available in your region” when you are outside the UK.
- A refund policy or free trial: A money-back guarantee lets you use the service for this specific game without committing to a long-term subscription.
Free VPNs are usually a poor fit for live sports because they often impose data caps, slow speeds, overcrowded servers, or limited UK locations. When comparing the best VPN services, NordVPN stands out for its fast UK servers and 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes it suitable for a one-game free-streaming solution.
Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders Head-to-Head Facts
This is not a routine home-and-away meeting. The Commanders are the designated home team, but both clubs will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, giving the matchup a distinctive International Series setting.
The Colts and Commanders arrive with identical 1-2 records, so the result will shape the early direction of each team’s season. It is also a chance for Indianapolis to extend its historical edge or for Washington to build on its most recent win in the series.
- All-time series: The Colts lead the regular-season series 21-11.
- Most recent meeting: Washington defeated Indianapolis 17-16 on October 30, 2022.
- Recent context: The 2022 result was a one-point Washington road victory in Indianapolis.
- 2026 season series: This is the teams’ only scheduled regular-season meeting.
- International setting: The game opens the London portion of the 2026 NFL International Series for these teams.
- Early-season stakes: One team will leave London at .500, while the other will fall to 1-3.
How to Listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders on the Radio
The Colts’ flagship broadcast is available on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, alongside 97.1 HANK FM and the Ascension St. Vincent Radio Network. Washington’s flagship is BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), which carries the Commanders Radio broadcast network.
For national audio, SiriusXM carries both teams’ feeds, with the Colts listing SiriusXM Channel 813 for this matchup. NFL+ also includes live home, away, and national audio for every game from $6.99 per month, making it a practical fallback for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream video.
Wrapping Up
Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders takes place on Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). With both teams at 1-2, London provides the setting for an important early-season game, with Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor leading Indianapolis against a Washington team hoping to have Jayden Daniels available.
For the free-streaming route, Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube are the leading options for UK viewers. If you are outside the UK, NordVPN can connect you to a UK server, and its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use the service for the game without a long-term financial commitment.
For readers who want a no-hassle, no-VPN experience in the US, NFL+ is the most direct paid choice for NFL Network access. YouTube TV or Fubo are better picks if you want NFL Network alongside a wider live TV lineup.
How can I watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders for free?
Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube will show Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders free for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK, NordVPN can connect you to a UK server, while its 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the viewing option risk-free.
Is streaming Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders with a VPN legal?
Yes, using a VPN is legal in most countries. You should still follow the laws where you are located and the terms of the streaming platform you use.
Can I listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders on the radio?
Yes. Colts listeners can use 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, while Commanders listeners can tune into BIG 100 (WBIG-FM). SiriusXM and NFL+ are national alternatives with game audio access.
Can I watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders in the UK?
Yes, you can watch it free in the UK on Channel 5 or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream. Sky Sports NFL and DAZN NFL Game Pass are paid alternatives for viewers who prefer those services.
Can I watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders in Australia?
Yes, DAZN NFL Game Pass is the verified paid option in Australia. A 7plus game-specific selection was not confirmed at publication time, so it should not be treated as a guaranteed free route for this matchup.
Can I watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders in Canada?
Yes, Canadian viewers can watch through TSN Premium or DAZN NFL Game Pass. If you are outside Canada, use a VPN with the relevant paid service, or connect to a UK server to access the free Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube stream where permitted.