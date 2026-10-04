How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders From Anywhere

Key takeaways: Game information: Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders is a 2026 NFL Week 4 game on Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 PM in London (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT) .

Watch for free: UK viewers can use Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, while US viewers can use NFL Network through NFL+ or an eligible live TV plan.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the practical way to access the UK free streams abroad, while 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the route risk-free. A VPN free trial is the practical way to access the UK free streams abroad, while NordVPN’s keeps the route risk-free.

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders meet in London for a Week 4 NFL International Series matchup with both teams at 1-2. The game gives either side an early chance to get back to .500, while bringing Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor up against a Washington side led by Jayden Daniels, whose status remains worth monitoring after his elbow issue.

The game is played in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 4, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). UK viewers can watch legitimately for free through Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, but those streams are restricted to the UK. If you are traveling or watching from the US, a reliable VPN can make it possible to access your usual UK free stream. US viewers who prefer a direct, no-VPN option can watch through NFL Network via NFL+ or a live TV streaming plan that includes the channel.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast UK servers for Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the game and request a refund afterward if it does not suit you.

Where to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders on October 4

The free UK routes are the best value for viewers able to connect through a UK location. In the US, this is an NFL Network game, so NFL+ and live TV services carrying NFL Network are the straightforward paid options.

Options Country/region Cost Best for Key limitation Channel 5 United Kingdom Free Free TV and online viewing in the UK UK-only, and online viewing requires a free 5 account Channel 5 Sport on YouTube United Kingdom Free Watching the free live Channel 5 Sport feed UK-only availability NFL+ United States From $6.99/month NFL Network and live game access on mobile devices Device and live-game restrictions apply YouTube TV United States From $82.99/month A full live TV replacement with NFL Network Higher monthly cost than a single-service option Fubo United States From $79.99/month Sports-focused live TV with NFL Network Regional fees and plan availability can vary Hulu + Live TV United States Plan pricing varies Live TV viewers wanting NFL Network in an eligible plan Confirm NFL Network availability before subscribing DIRECTV Stream United States Plan pricing varies Traditional channel lineup through streaming NFL Network depends on the selected package Sling TV United States Plan pricing varies Lower-cost flexible live TV packages NFL Network may require a specific plan or add-on DAZN NFL Game Pass International markets Varies by country Full international NFL access outside the US and China Paid subscription required TSN Premium Canada Subscription required Canadian viewers watching the confirmed live game Canada-only access

For most US viewers, NFL+ is the most direct lower-cost option for NFL Network access, particularly for mobile viewing. For watching on a broader range of devices without a VPN, YouTube TV or Fubo is more convenient if you already want a complete live TV package.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders for Free From Anywhere

To stream Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders from outside the UK, you’ll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. It can connect you to a UK server so Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube recognize your connection as being within their licensed broadcast region.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN and use its 30-day money-back guarantee to keep the free-streaming route risk-free. Connect to the correct country: Launch the VPN and connect to a server in the United Kingdom before opening either free broadcaster. Open the streaming platform: Visit Channel 5 or open Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Use a free 5 account if you choose the Channel 5 streaming service. Find the live channel or match page: Look for the NFL on 5 broadcast or the live Colts vs Commanders stream on the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a few minutes ahead of the game, so you have time to address any account, app, or location checks. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for the game, request your refund within the 30-day guarantee period.

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Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders

A VPN needs to do more than simply offer a UK location. For a live NFL broadcast, it should maintain a stable connection through the entire game and reliably handle the broadcaster’s location checks.

Fast, reliable UK servers: You need consistent UK server performance for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream, especially when live action is underway.

You need consistent UK server performance for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream, especially when live action is underway. Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should help avoid a location error such as “This video is not available in your region” when you are outside the UK.

The service should help avoid a location error such as when you are outside the UK. A refund policy or free trial: A money-back guarantee lets you use the service for this specific game without committing to a long-term subscription.

Free VPNs are usually a poor fit for live sports because they often impose data caps, slow speeds, overcrowded servers, or limited UK locations. When comparing the best VPN services, NordVPN stands out for its fast UK servers and 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes it suitable for a one-game free-streaming solution.

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders Head-to-Head Facts

This is not a routine home-and-away meeting. The Commanders are the designated home team, but both clubs will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, giving the matchup a distinctive International Series setting.

The Colts and Commanders arrive with identical 1-2 records, so the result will shape the early direction of each team’s season. It is also a chance for Indianapolis to extend its historical edge or for Washington to build on its most recent win in the series.

All-time series: The Colts lead the regular-season series 21-11 .

The Colts lead the regular-season series . Most recent meeting: Washington defeated Indianapolis 17-16 on October 30, 2022.

Washington defeated Indianapolis on October 30, 2022. Recent context: The 2022 result was a one-point Washington road victory in Indianapolis.

The 2022 result was a one-point Washington road victory in Indianapolis. 2026 season series: This is the teams’ only scheduled regular-season meeting.

This is the teams’ only scheduled regular-season meeting. International setting: The game opens the London portion of the 2026 NFL International Series for these teams.

The game opens the London portion of the 2026 NFL International Series for these teams. Early-season stakes: One team will leave London at .500, while the other will fall to 1-3.

How to Listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders on the Radio

The Colts’ flagship broadcast is available on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, alongside 97.1 HANK FM and the Ascension St. Vincent Radio Network. Washington’s flagship is BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), which carries the Commanders Radio broadcast network.

For national audio, SiriusXM carries both teams’ feeds, with the Colts listing SiriusXM Channel 813 for this matchup. NFL+ also includes live home, away, and national audio for every game from $6.99 per month, making it a practical fallback for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream video.

Wrapping Up

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders takes place on Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). With both teams at 1-2, London provides the setting for an important early-season game, with Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor leading Indianapolis against a Washington team hoping to have Jayden Daniels available.

For the free-streaming route, Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube are the leading options for UK viewers. If you are outside the UK, NordVPN can connect you to a UK server, and its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use the service for the game without a long-term financial commitment.

For readers who want a no-hassle, no-VPN experience in the US, NFL+ is the most direct paid choice for NFL Network access. YouTube TV or Fubo are better picks if you want NFL Network alongside a wider live TV lineup.