How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton for free Liverpool vs Brighton streams for free on Setanta Sports in the Philippines. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in the Philippines and watch the match for free from abroad. You can also stream it with a free trial on Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video by connecting NordVPN to a US server.

Key takeaways: Match information: Liverpool play Brighton in Premier League Matchweek 8 at Anfield on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with kickoff at 2:00 PM GMT.

Stream for free: Watch on Setanta Sports with a Philippines server, or use the Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video free trials with a US server.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to cover this match at no long-term cost. Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto cover this match at no long-term cost.

Liverpool and Brighton meet at Anfield in a Matchweek 8 fixture with early-season momentum on the line. If you want to know how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton for free, Setanta Sports is the direct route from the Philippines, while Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video provide US free-trial options. From outside those markets, NordVPN lets you connect to a Philippines or US server, depending on your chosen stream.

Brighton arrive in the top three after a sharp start, while Liverpool sit just outside the top four and need a home result to close the gap. The Reds have the home advantage, but the visitors have carried one of the division's most productive attacks into this game. That makes this a compelling early test at Anfield, whether you follow the free Setanta Sports stream or the US trial options.

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How to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton for free from anywhere live

To stream Liverpool vs Brighton for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Choose the country that matches the service you plan to use before you open its website or app.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Install NordVPN and sign in before setting up the stream. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to watch the match and decide whether to keep the service. Connect to the correct country: Select a Philippines server for Setanta Sports, or a US server for Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video. Open the streaming platform: Open the service while the VPN connection is active. For Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video, start the available free trial from the US location. Find the live channel or match page: Search for Liverpool vs Brighton, then open the live Premier League listing when it appears. Start early before kickoff: Complete the connection and sign-in process before the 2:00 PM GMT kickoff so a location or account prompt does not interrupt the opening minutes. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this one game, request NordVPN's refund within the 30-day window.

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Liverpool Eyes Another Win Against Brighton! The Reds are in strong form after their thrilling Champions League victory and want another Premier League win at Anfield! Liverpool's attacking firepower could make it an action-packed clash, but Brighton arrive with plenty of praise from Iraola and their own tactical strengths. Both teams have plenty to play for near the top! Brighton vs Liverpool: Live Showdown Begins! Hey football fans! Get comfy and join us for all the action as Brighton & Hove Albion take on Liverpool. We’ll bring you every thrilling moment, right here, live!

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton for free around the world

There are three confirmed ways to access this fixture without paying for a standard monthly sports subscription. Setanta Sports is the straightforward fully free option in the Philippines, while Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video cover the US route with their free trials.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed Setanta Sports Philippines Philippines English Yes Fubo United States United States English Yes, free trial Peacock through Amazon Prime Video United States United States English Yes, free trial

For most viewers looking for a genuinely free live stream, Setanta Sports is the best choice. If you prefer English-language US coverage, either Fubo or Peacock through Amazon Prime Video is a practical alternative with a US NordVPN server.

Liverpool vs Brighton kickoff time in different time zones

The local match clock is the best reference point because the fixture takes place at Anfield. Use the table below to match the kickoff to your location, then connect to the appropriate Philippines or US server before the broadcast begins.

Time zone Kickoff time GMT 2:00 PM ET 10:00 AM CDT 9:00 AM PT 7:00 AM

How are these platforms bringing Liverpool vs Brighton to viewers for free

Setanta Sports is a sports streaming service available in the Philippines, where viewers can access its football coverage through its website, mobile apps, and supported smart-TV apps. An account is needed, and the service restricts its programming catalogue by location, which is why viewers outside the Philippines need a Philippines VPN connection for this stream.

Fubo is a US live-TV streaming service that includes this match and offers eligible new users a free trial. The trial is free only during its trial period, requires an account and a credit or debit card, and must be cancelled through the relevant billing route before it ends to avoid a charge.

Peacock is available for this match through Amazon Prime Video in the US for eligible customers using a free trial offer. That trial is free only during the trial period, requires a Prime Video account and a payment method, and must be cancelled through Amazon's subscription management before the trial ends to avoid renewal charges.

Why you need a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Brighton for free

Each route is licensed for a specific territory, so the stream checks your connection location before playback. Setanta Sports can show a “not available in your region” notice outside its supported market, Fubo can return “FuboTV content is currently not available in your location,” and Peacock may display “Peacock is not yet available in your territory.”

NordVPN changes the location seen by the platform when you connect to the matching server. Choose the Philippines for Setanta Sports or the United States for Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video, then load the service after the connection is established.

Error massage when visiting Setanta Sports without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Liverpool vs Brighton

A comparison of the best VPNs makes it easier to focus on the features that matter for live football. For this match, a VPN must connect consistently to the Philippines or the United States while maintaining enough speed for a live HD stream.

Fast, reliable servers: You need stable Philippines servers for Setanta Sports and US servers for Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video, with sufficient speed for a live match.

You need stable Philippines servers for Setanta Sports and US servers for Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video, with sufficient speed for a live match. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider should offer a dependable connection that can access the relevant streaming location without repeated playback errors.

The provider should offer a dependable connection that can access the relevant streaming location without repeated playback errors. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back window lets you use the VPN specifically for the fixture. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee is my preferred option here.

Free VPNs are generally a poor fit for live sport because they often limit speed, data, server choice, or streaming reliability. NordVPN offers the server coverage needed for all three routes, while its free-trial and refund options help keep the setup low risk.

Watching football on Setanta Sports with NordVPN

What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A blocked stream does not always mean the service is unavailable. Old browser data, a flagged server address, or opening the platform before the VPN connects can all create a location mismatch.

Switch protocols: Switching back and forth between available VPN protocols can refresh the connection and resolve a temporary playback problem.

Switching back and forth between available VPN protocols can refresh the connection and resolve a temporary playback problem. Get a new IP: Disconnect and choose another server in the same country to receive a new IP address.

Disconnect and choose another server in the same country to receive a new IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Remove saved site data, close the browser, reconnect NordVPN, and reopen the streaming platform.

Remove saved site data, close the browser, reconnect NordVPN, and reopen the streaming platform. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be more flexible than an app when a service relies heavily on device-location checks.

A browser can be more flexible than an app when a service relies heavily on device-location checks. Connect VPN before opening the platform: Fully connect to the Philippines or US server before you open Setanta Sports, Fubo, or Amazon Prime Video.

Liverpool vs Brighton head-to-head facts

This is a significant home test for Liverpool, who need to turn Anfield into a launchpad after an inconsistent opening to the league campaign. Brighton's league position and attacking form make the fixture more competitive than the historical record alone suggests.

Liverpool lead the overall series: They have won 24 of the clubs' 44 meetings, with Brighton winning nine and 11 matches ending in draws.

They have won 24 of the clubs' 44 meetings, with Brighton winning nine and 11 matches ending in draws. The Premier League record favors Liverpool: In 18 league meetings since 2000-01, Liverpool have 10 wins, Brighton have four, and four have finished level.

In 18 league meetings since 2000-01, Liverpool have 10 wins, Brighton have four, and four have finished level. Salah owns the goalscoring record: Mohamed Salah is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture with 11 goals.

Mohamed Salah is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture with 11 goals. Recent meeting: Liverpool won 2-0 when the sides last met in the league in December 2025.

Liverpool won 2-0 when the sides last met in the league in December 2025. Anfield factor: Liverpool's home control and Brighton's aggressive approach should make the midfield battle central to the outcome.

Liverpool vs Brighton predicted lineups

Liverpool may rotate after midweek, but injuries to Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, and Conor Bradley limit Andoni Iraola’s options. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak should form the experienced spine at Anfield.

Brighton are also short on options, with Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and Stefanos Tzimas among the absentees. Fabian Hürzeler is expected to rely on Charalampos Kostoulas up front, supported by a midfield built around Pascal Groß and Chema Andrés.

Liverpool predicted lineup:

𝗚𝗞: Alisson

𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀: Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez

𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀: Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀: Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha

𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Trey Nyoni, Lewis Koumas

Brighton predicted lineup:

𝗚𝗞: Bart Verbruggen

𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀: Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vušković, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli

𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀: Pascal Groß, Chema Andrés, Diego Gómez, Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀: Charalampos Kostoulas

𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵: Jason Steele, Joël Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood, Brajan Gruda

Liverpool vs Brighton score prediction

I'm predicting a 2-1 Liverpool win. Brighton's confident attacking approach can cause problems, but Liverpool's home edge and the technical quality of Wirtz, Mac Allister, and Isak should give the hosts enough control in a close contest.

Liverpool vs Brighton takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM GMT in Premier League Matchweek 8. Brighton's place near the top and Liverpool's need to make ground at Anfield give this match real early-season weight.

You can watch Liverpool vs Brighton free on Setanta Sports, or use the Fubo and Peacock through Amazon Prime Video free trials with the correct VPN location. For access from abroad, NordVPN is my top pick for connecting to a Philippines or US server and following the game.