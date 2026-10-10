Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch (October 10, 2026)

Key takeaways: Match information: Premier League Matchweek 6, Saturday, October 10, 2026, 5:30 pm local game time, Old Trafford.

Paid and free options: You can watch through paid options including Sky Sports, NOW, Peacock, NBC, and Stan Sport, or use the free Setanta Sports route.

Use a VPN free trial: To watch the game for free, you can use a VPN to connect to the Philippines and watch on Setanta Sports. I recommend utilizing To watch the game for free, you can use a VPN to connect to the Philippines and watch on Setanta Sports. I recommend utilizing NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to make the free route genuinely free.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur meet at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 10, in a Premier League Matchweek 6 matchup that carries early pressure for two clubs who expect far more from their campaigns. Kickoff is at 5:30 pm local game time in Manchester. United have five points from their opening five league matches, while Tottenham have two, so this is a key opportunity to reset the narrative before the season develops further.

There are several straightforward paid viewing options. Peacock and NBC provide the main US English-language choices, while Sky Sports and NOW carry the game in the United Kingdom and Stan Sport serves Australia. The standout budget route is Setanta Sports in the Philippines, where the match is available free. Outside the Philippines, however, the feed is geo-restricted and can return a location error. Connecting a VPN to the Philippines before opening the platform makes it appear that you are watching locally, unlocking the free broadcast.

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Cybernews recommendation To stream Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the Philippines needed for Setanta Sports. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can use it for the stream and claim a refund if it is not the right fit.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on October 10

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur has paid viewing routes in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, plus a confirmed free option in the Philippines. The right paid service depends on whether you want a direct match stream, a live-TV bundle, or broad Premier League coverage throughout the season.

For US viewers, Peacock is the simplest subscription route, while NBC is useful if the channel is already included in your TV plan. If you prefer to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free, follow the VPN steps below for the Setanta Sports Philippines stream.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free

If you’re outside the Philippines, to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free you will need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. Connecting to a Philippines server makes the Setanta Sports feed think you are watching from its licensed local market.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Install NordVPN on the device you intend to use for the match, then sign in before you open the stream. Connect to the correct country: Choose a server located in the Philippines to receive an eligible local IP address. Open the streaming platform: Visit Setanta Sports in your browser or open its app once the VPN connection is active. Find the live channel or match page: Locate the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur listing in the live football schedule. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream before 5:30 pm local game time, allowing time to address any login or playback issue. Request a refund if needed: NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee allows you to claim a refund if you decide not to continue.

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Old Trafford Showdown: United vs Spurs Preview The stage is set at Old Trafford! Manchester United, eyeing a climb from 12th place, host winless Tottenham, who are eager for their first victory this season. United’s strong home form faces a stern Spurs challenge—can the visitors shake off their recent struggles? Both sides have injury worries, promising a dramatic and open contest! Spurs vs Man United: Live Action Begins! Hey football fans! Stick with us for all the live build-up and minute-by-minute coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face off against Manchester United. Let’s get ready for an epic showdown!

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur kickoff time in different time zones

The match begins in the early evening at Old Trafford, although the clock time differs for international viewers. Use the conversions below to plan your viewing without missing the opening stages.

Time zone Kickoff time BST 17:30 pm ET 12:30 pm CDT 11:30 am PT 9:30 am

How are these platforms bringing Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur to viewers

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League offer the conventional UK television route for subscribers with the relevant Sky package. NOW uses the same Sky Sports channels for flexible streaming access, so its Day Membership works for a single event and its Month Membership suits viewers planning to watch multiple fixtures.

In the US, NBC and Peacock sit within NBCUniversal’s Premier League coverage, with Peacock providing the most cost-effective direct streaming option at $12.99 per month. Stan Sport carries broad Premier League coverage in Australia, but it requires a base Stan subscription plus the sport add-on. Setanta Sports makes the Philippines route different from the rest because the live stream is free to its local audience.

Why you need a VPN to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free

Setanta Sports is a free option, but its live stream is intended for the Philippines. When you try to access it from the United States or another country, the platform can identify your non-Philippines IP address and show an error such as “This video is not available in your country.”

A VPN changes the location associated with your internet connection. By selecting a Philippines server before you load the broadcaster, you can make the service recognize your connection as local and access the free Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur stream.

A location error can stop the free Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur broadcast from loading outside the Philippines.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

For a smooth live broadcast, you need a high quality VPN to stream sports live, not simply the first free service you find. I look for speed, consistent country access, and a safety net that lets you test a provider around an actual match.

Fast, reliable Philippines servers: A nearby, well-performing server network reduces the likelihood of buffering during a high-demand Premier League match.

A nearby, well-performing server network reduces the likelihood of buffering during a high-demand Premier League match. Reliable geo-block bypass: Your VPN needs to consistently provide a Philippines IP address that passes the platform’s location checks.

Your VPN needs to consistently provide a Philippines IP address that passes the platform’s location checks. Refund policy or free trial: A trial period or money-back guarantee gives you time to test the broadcaster, app, and device before you commit.

Free VPNs are rarely a good fit for football because data caps, crowded servers, and limited country choices can disrupt the stream. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee makes it a stronger option for trying the Setanta Sports route without a long-term commitment.

A NordVPN connection to the Philippines can enable the free Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur feed.

What to do if the free stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A streaming site can sometimes retain an old location signal even after the VPN has connected. If Setanta Sports still blocks the stream, try the fixes below one by one, then reload the page.

Switch between protocols: Change the VPN protocol in the app, reconnect to the Philippines, and retry the stream.

Change the VPN protocol in the app, reconnect to the Philippines, and retry the stream. Get a new IP: Disconnect and select another Philippines server to receive a different IP address.

Disconnect and select another Philippines server to receive a different IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Delete stored browser data that may preserve your original location.

Delete stored browser data that may preserve your original location. Use a mobile browser instead of app: A browser can work better than a mobile app when platform location checks are strict.

A browser can work better than a mobile app when platform location checks are strict. Connect VPN before opening the platform: Fully close the app or website, establish the VPN connection first, and then reopen it.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur head-to-head facts

This matchup has a long history and has often produced pivotal league moments, with United holding the broader historical advantage. The Red Devils will draw confidence from Old Trafford, while Spurs know a strong result could provide a much-needed turnaround after a difficult opening to the campaign.

Premier League record: Manchester United have won 43 of 93 league meetings with Tottenham, while Tottenham have 28 wins and 22 matches have ended in draws.

Manchester United have won 43 of 93 league meetings with Tottenham, while Tottenham have 28 wins and 22 matches have ended in draws. Fixture scoring leader: Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in this matchup, with seven goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in this matchup, with seven goals. Latest league meeting at Old Trafford: Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-0 on February 7, 2026.

Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-0 on February 7, 2026. Overall head-to-head: United have won 97 of the clubs’ 207 meetings in all competitions, Tottenham have won 58, and 52 have been drawn.

United have won 97 of the clubs’ 207 meetings in all competitions, Tottenham have won 58, and 52 have been drawn. Goal history: The clubs have combined for 580 goals across their historical meetings, with United scoring 320 and Tottenham 260.

Wrapping up

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff at 5:30 pm local game time at Old Trafford. Peacock, NBC, Sky Sports, NOW, and Stan Sport all provide paid ways to watch depending on your location and preferred package.

For a free option, Setanta Sports is available in the Philippines. NordVPN is my top pick for accessing that route abroad because it has fast Philippines servers and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it possible to try the stream without taking on a permanent subscription.