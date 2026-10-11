The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 National League Championship Series, with a World Series place on the line. Milwaukee hosts Game 1 at American Family Field on Sunday, October 11th, 2026, at 7:00PM CDT, which is 8:00PM ET and 5:00PM PT. In the UK, that is 1:00AM BST on Monday, October 12th. In Australia, it is 10:00AM AEDT, while viewers in India can tune in at 5:30AM IST.

The Brewers finished with 103 wins, while the Dodgers won 100 games, making this a matchup between the National League’s top two regular-season teams. US viewers can watch through FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, and FOX One. Availability outside the US varies by territory, so international viewers should use the official local broadcaster for their country. If you're traveling outside the US, you will need a VPN to access your home streams.

Where to watch the MLB NLCS 2026 by country

The 2026 NLCS is a best-of-seven series. In the US, every game is assigned to FOX or FS1, with Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes and streaming coverage on FOX One.

Country Streaming service or channel Price Coverage Notes United States FOX / FS1 / FOX Deportes Varies by TV provider All NLCS games across FOX and FS1 FOX Deportes provides Spanish-language coverage. Eligible MLB.TV subscribers can use pay-TV authentication for select live postseason games. United States FOX One Check current plan pricing Every NLCS game FOX advertises a three-day free trial for eligible new users. Canada Sportsnet+ / Sportsnet CA$34.99/month or CA$269.99/year for Sportsnet+ Standard Every MLB postseason game Sportsnet is MLB’s exclusive English-language broadcaster in Canada. Existing Sportsnet TV subscribers can access the Standard tier at no additional charge. Canada RDS Varies by TV provider Entire NL postseason in French MLB lists RDS as the French-language broadcaster for the NL postseason. Other countries MLB international broadcaster directory Varies by country Varies by broadcaster MLB maintains a country-by-country list of official postseason broadcasters. Check the local schedule before first pitch.

How to watch the MLB NLCS from abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling outside the US or Canada, start by checking the official broadcaster in the country you are visiting. US viewers can use FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, or FOX One, while Canadian viewers can use Sportsnet or Sportsnet+. If you already have a valid subscription or TV provider login at home, but the service is geo-restricted while you travel, a VPN can help you access your usual account. Here's how:

Choose a VPN with reliable streaming performance. We recommend NordVPN because it supports streaming across a broad range of countries and devices. Read our NordVPN review for a detailed overview. Install the VPN app on your streaming device. Download the app for your laptop, phone, tablet, or supported smart TV. Sign in with your VPN account. Connect to a server in your home country. US viewers should connect to a US server before opening FOX, FOX One, or a qualifying live-TV provider. Canadian viewers should connect to a Canadian server before opening Sportsnet or Sportsnet+. A VPN changes the location associated with your internet connection. Learn more about changing your location with a VPN. Open your existing official streaming service. Sign in to FOX One, your eligible FOX or FS1 provider, or Sportsnet+ using your normal account details. Find the NLCS live stream and start watching. Confirm the first-pitch time for your location and select the live game. In the US, the series airs on FOX or FS1, with Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes and full streaming coverage on FOX One.

Why you need a VPN for MLB NLCS streaming

Baseball broadcasters buy rights for specific countries and regions. That means the same NLCS game can appear on FOX in the US, Sportsnet in Canada, and a different official provider elsewhere. When you travel, your usual streaming platform may detect that you are outside its licensed territory and limit access. For example, trying to access Sportsnet+ from ouside Canada returns this error:

Sportsnet+ error message

A VPN helps you access your normal, eligible home streaming service by connecting through a server in your home country. For a broader comparison of providers and streaming features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs for watching MLB NLCS

A VPN is most useful if you are traveling and need to access a streaming service you already pay for in your home country. Here are our top picks:

NordVPN - best overall for MLB NLCS streaming. NordVPN has thousands of servers in 225 locations and supports its NordLynx protocol and Smart DNS. Its combination of server coverage, streaming-focused features, and broad device support makes it a strong option for US or Canadian fans who want to access their regular eligible service while abroad. Our testing found NordLynx retained about 84% of baseline speed. Read the full NordVPN review for current plans and tested results. Surfshark - best value for households with multiple devices. Surfshark supports unlimited simultaneous connections, which can suit households watching the postseason across phones, laptops, and streaming devices. It has more than 4,500 servers in 100 countries and uses WireGuard for fast connections. Speed retention of about 83% during testing, suitable for live HD sports streams when your connection is stable. See our Surfshark review for current pricing and feature details. Proton VPN - best for privacy-focused viewers. Proton VPN is based in Switzerland and offers a free plan alongside paid subscriptions. Its paid plans provide broader streaming access and server coverage. Read our Proton VPN review for details on its current server network, streaming performance, and plan options.

The Brewers have home-field advantage, so Games 1 and 2 take place in Milwaukee. The series then moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if needed, Game 4.

Game Date Matchup and venue US broadcaster Game 1 Sunday, October 11th Dodgers at Brewers, American Family Field FOX, FOX Deportes, and FOX One Game 2 Monday, October 12th Dodgers at Brewers, American Family Field FOX or FS1, FOX Deportes, and FOX One Game 3 Wednesday, October 14th Brewers at Dodgers, Dodger Stadium FOX or FS1, FOX Deportes, and FOX One Game 4 Thursday, October 15th Brewers at Dodgers, Dodger Stadium FOX or FS1, FOX Deportes, and FOX One Games 5-7 If necessary Series locations and first-pitch times depend on the series situation FOX or FS1, FOX Deportes, and FOX One

Game 1 starts at 8:00PM ET, 7:00PM CDT, and 5:00PM PT. MLB has confirmed the series schedule and broadcast outlets; first-pitch times may change later as the postseason schedule develops.

What to know about Dodgers vs Brewers

The 2026 NLCS is a rematch of last year’s matchup between the Dodgers and Brewers. Milwaukee earned home-field advantage after a 103-win regular season, while Los Angeles reached 100 victories. That makes this series more than a standard playoff meeting. Both teams finished ahead of the rest of the National League field during the regular season, and the winner will represent the league in the World Series.

Get the best VPN deals: Most popular 4.9 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -75% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.7 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -85% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.5 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -70% OFF Special deal Get special deal

FAQ