NBC and Peacock’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday brings a live NBA doubleheader to Tuesday nights throughout the 2026-27 regular season. On most weeks, NBC airs an 8:00 PM ET game in the Eastern and Central time zones and an 8:00 PM PT game in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. Both games stream live nationwide on Peacock.

The first Coast 2 Coast Tuesday of the season is on October 27th, 2026, with the Detroit Pistons visiting the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET and the Portland Trail Blazers visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM PT. Peacock is US-locked, so eligible US subscribers traveling abroad may need a VPN to access their usual service.

What is Coast 2 Coast Tuesday?

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday is NBC and Peacock’s weekly NBA doubleheader package. It is designed to offer an early game for Eastern and Central viewers, followed by a West Coast game for Mountain and Pacific viewers.

Your local NBC station will generally show one game based on your location. Peacock is the most straightforward option if you want to watch both games, because it streams each Tuesday matchup live nationwide.

While the usual schedule uses an 8:00 PM ET and 8:00 PM PT format, special weeks can differ. For example, the November 24th NBA Cup doubleheader begins at 8:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET. Check the official weekly schedule before game night.

How to watch Coast 2 Coast Tuesday in the US

You have two official ways to watch NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday:

Viewing option What you get Price NBC Your region’s assigned Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game Included with a TV provider or available through a local NBC station Peacock Both Coast 2 Coast Tuesday games live nationwide From $12.99/month or $129.99/year, plus tax

For the complete doubleheader, Peacock is the better option. Its Premium plan starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year, and live sports may still include ads.

Peacock is available on many popular devices, including web browsers, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and supported smart TVs.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday start times

The table below uses the opening Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader on October 27th, 2026. The Knicks host the Pistons at 8:00 PM ET, followed by Trail Blazers at Lakers at 8:00 PM PT.

Location Pistons at Knicks Trail Blazers at Lakers How to watch US Eastern 8:00 PM ET 11:00 PM ET NBC and Peacock US Central 7:00 PM CT 10:00 PM CT NBC and Peacock US Mountain 6:00 PM MT 9:00 PM MT NBC and Peacock US Pacific 5:00 PM PT 8:00 PM PT NBC and Peacock UK 1:00 AM BST, October 28th 4:00 AM BST, October 28th Peacock is not directly available Central Europe 2:00 AM CEST, October 28th 5:00 AM CEST, October 28th Peacock is not directly available Australia Eastern 11:00 AM AEDT, October 28th 2:00 PM AEDT, October 28th Peacock is not directly available India 5:30 AM IST, October 28th 8:30 AM IST, October 28th Peacock is not directly available

These international times apply to the October 27th opening doubleheader. UK, European, and Australian start times may shift later in the season when daylight-saving changes take effect.

How to watch Coast 2 Coast Tuesday from abroad with a VPN

Peacock states that customers must be physically located in the US to stream, and it is not available in other international territories. If you are a US resident traveling abroad and already have an eligible Peacock subscription, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service securely.

Choose a VPN. Pick NordVPN for streaming Coast 2 Coast Tuesday abroad. It has thousands of servers across 225 locations, NordLynx for stable streaming speeds, and SmartPlay support for streaming platforms. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you want to stream on, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible TV device. NordVPN supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Connect to a US server. Open NordVPN and connect to a server in the United States, where your usual Peacock service is available. If needed, see our guide on how to change your location with a VPN. Open Peacock. Go to Peacock in your browser or open the app on your device. Find the live NBA section and select the Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game you want to watch. Sign in and start watching. Log in with your existing Peacock subscription and stream the NBA doubleheader live. If the stream does not load, connect to another US server, then refresh the app or browser.

Watch Coast 2 Coast Tuesday with NordVPN

Best VPNs to watch Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

A VPN is most relevant here for eligible US Peacock subscribers who are traveling outside the US. It should not be used as a substitute for a Peacock subscription or to access paid content without authorization.

NordVPN - best overall for streaming. NordVPN starts at $3.49/month on its long-term Basic plan, supports up to 10 devices, and runs thousands of servers across 225 locations. Its NordLynx protocol retained an average 84% of baseline download speed in our tests, and its SmartDNS option can help on some devices that do not support native VPN apps. Read our full NordVPN review for more details. Surfshark - best for households. Surfshark starts at $2.49/month on its two-year Starter plan and allows unlimited simultaneous connections. It has 4,500+ servers in 100 countries, uses WireGuard, and retained 747.7 Mbps from a 940 Mbps baseline in the cited testing. Our tests also found consistent access to Peacock, including a live NBA game. Read our Surfshark review for the full results. Proton VPN - best for privacy-focused viewers. Proton VPN Plus starts at $2.49/month and includes 21,200+ servers in 149 countries, WireGuard support, streaming-optimized servers, and up to 10 simultaneous connections. It also offers a free plan with unlimited data, but the free tier does not include the premium streaming features needed for this use case. Learn more in our Proton VPN review.

Devices for watching Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Phones and tablets: Peacock supports iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. A native NordVPN app is usually the most convenient option when you are traveling.

Laptops and desktops: Use Peacock in a supported web browser on Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS. Connect to the VPN before opening the browser to reduce the chance that old location data interferes with playback.

Streaming devices and smart TVs: Peacock supports Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Google TV, and select smart TVs. Native NordVPN apps are available for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices. For TVs that cannot run a VPN app, NordVPN offers SmartDNS and router support.

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