How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers From Anywhere

Key takeaways: Game information: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, NFL Week 5, on Thursday, October 8, at 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT) .

Stream free or paid: Watch free on 7plus in Australia, or use Prime Video or NFL+ in the US.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the practical free-streaming route, while A VPN free trial is the practical free-streaming route, while NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee provides another risk-free option.

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to AT&T Stadium in a Week 5 Thursday Night Football game with very different pressure points. Dallas enters at 2-2 after an explosive start on offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb. Tampa Bay is 0-4 and will again turn to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, with Baker Mayfield sidelined by a thumb injury. The Cowboys can strengthen their early NFC position, while the Buccaneers need a breakthrough result before the season slips further away.

The game takes place on Thursday, October 8, at 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). US viewers can take the simple paid route with Prime Video, while Australians can watch free on 7plus. The catch is that 7plus is restricted to Australia, so viewers outside the country can encounter a location error. A suitable VPN with an Australian server can provide the location connection needed for the free-streaming route.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers for free on Australia’s 7plus from abroad, NordVPN is my top choice because it has fast Australian servers for reliable streaming. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the game and request a refund if it is not right for you.

Where to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 8

This Thursday Night Football matchup has one free Australian route and two practical paid US routes. Prime Video is the national US home of the game, while NFL+ is useful for eligible mobile and tablet viewing and live audio.

Options Country/region Cost Best for 7plus Australia Free Free live stream Prime Video United States From $8.99/month Full national TNF broadcast NFL+ United States $6.99/month Mobile and tablet viewing plus live audio DAZN NFL Game Pass International markets £18.99/month in the UK Full international NFL access Sky Sports United Kingdom £22/month UK television coverage TSN Canada CA$29.99/month Canadian NFL coverage

For most US readers, Prime Video is the smoothest no-VPN choice because it carries the national broadcast. If you are outside Australia and want the free option, 7plus paired with a suitable VPN is the value route.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Free From Anywhere

To stream Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside the Australian broadcast region, you will need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. 7plus carries the selected game free, but it verifies that viewers are located in Australia.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a premium VPN such as NordVPN, which includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and select a server in Australia before loading the streaming site. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus in a browser or use the supported app, then sign in or create a free account. Find the live channel or match page: Search the NFL section for Buccaneers at Cowboys, or open the 7mate live channel listing. Start early before kickoff: Launch the stream a few minutes ahead of the game to address any account, app, or connection issues. Request a refund if needed: If the service does not meet your needs, request your refund within NordVPN’s 30-day guarantee period.

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Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A strong VPN matters when a broadcaster checks your location before allowing a live stream to load. In my testing of streaming services, connection consistency is more useful than chasing a free service that buffers or cannot hold a location reliably. Comparing the best VPN services makes it easier to focus on the features that matter for 7plus.

Fast Australian servers: Choose a provider with reliable servers in Australia to support a stable live stream.

Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should maintain an Australian IP address while you use 7plus, rather than dropping the connection midstream.

Refund policy or free trial: A clear refund period lets you test the service for the game without committing long term.

Avoid free VPNs for live NFL streams. They often limit data, restrict server choice, and struggle during busy broadcasts. NordVPN's free-trial-style refund window is the more dependable choice for this one-game use case.

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Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head-to-Head Facts

This is not an annual divisional rivalry, but the teams have enough history to give the Thursday-night meeting added texture. Dallas’ 2-2 start makes another home win valuable in the NFC race, while a 0-5 start would deepen Tampa Bay’s early-season hole.

Dallas leads the overall series 17-6, including postseason games.

The teams have met three times in the playoffs, adding meaningful history beyond their regular-season encounters.

Dallas won the first eight meetings between the franchises, from 1976 through 1990.

Tampa Bay later recorded a three-game winning streak in the series during the early 2000s.

There is no season-series result yet in 2026, as this is the teams’ first meeting of the campaign.

How to Listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Radio

Dallas listeners can follow the Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network. Tampa Bay listeners can tune into 98Rock (WXTB 97.9 FM), the Buccaneers’ flagship station.

For listeners outside either local market, SiriusXM is the national audio alternative, subject to its current channel assignment and subscription terms. NFL+, starting at $6.99/month, includes live audio for every game and is a useful fallback for fans who would rather listen than stream.

Wrapping Up

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8, at 7:15 PM local time (8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT). Dallas has a chance to build on its 2-2 record behind Prescott and Lamb, while Tampa Bay needs Jalon Daniels to help turn around an 0-4 start.

For free-streaming viewers, 7plus is the key option. It is free in Australia, and NordVPN's Australian servers plus its 30-day money-back guarantee make the route practical for eligible viewers outside the country who want to keep the cost down.

For paid viewers who prefer a straightforward, no-VPN experience in the US, Prime Video is the best choice because it has the national Thursday Night Football broadcast. NFL+ is the useful lower-cost alternative for supported mobile and tablet viewing, especially if live game audio is also on your list.