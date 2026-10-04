How to Watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills From Anywhere

Key takeaways: Game information: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills is an NFL Week 4 matchup on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

Free and paid streams: Watch free on 5ACTION or YouTube in the UK and 7plus in Australia, or use CBS and Paramount+ in eligible U.S. markets.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN can access the free UK and Australian broadcasts from abroad, while A VPN can access the free UK and Australian broadcasts from abroad, while NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the route risk-free.

The Buffalo Bills bring a 3-0 record into their first AFC East matchup of the season, while the New England Patriots arrive at 1-2 looking for an early division-changing result. The teams meet at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT). CBS carries the game in the U.S., with Paramount+ serving as the direct streaming option in eligible local markets.

There are also legitimate free ways to watch abroad. UK viewers can use 5ACTION or the specified YouTube simulcast, while Australian viewers can stream on 7plus. Those platforms limit access to their home regions, so travelers may receive an error such as “This video is not available in your region.” A reliable VPN can connect you to the relevant country and let you access the official free broadcast.

Cybernews recommendation To stream New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the United Kingdom for 5ACTION and YouTube, plus Australia for 7plus. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the game and request a refund if it does not suit your setup.

Where to Watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills on October 4

CBS is the primary U.S. broadcaster, so local availability matters for cable-replacement services and Paramount+. Fans outside the U.S. can also use the confirmed UK and Australian free-to-air options, as long as they connect from the correct country.

Options Country/region Cost Best for Key limitation 5ACTION United Kingdom Free UK-based viewers and travelers using a UK VPN server UK location required YouTube United Kingdom Free The specified Channel 5 live simulcast Live-page availability can vary by territory 7plus Australia Free Australian viewers and travelers using an Australian VPN server Free account and Australian location required Paramount+ United States From $8.99/month Direct CBS streaming in eligible local markets Local CBS coverage applies YouTube TV United States Paid live-TV plan Local CBS access with a broad channel package Regional CBS coverage applies Fubo United States Paid live-TV plan Sports-focused live TV Local CBS availability varies Hulu + Live TV United States Paid live-TV plan CBS with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN services Local CBS coverage applies DirecTV Stream United States Paid live-TV plan Cable-style streaming experience Higher monthly price NFL+ United States From $6.99/month Live local viewing on phone or tablet and game audio Not a full TV streaming replacement NFL Sunday Ticket United States out of market Paid add-on Out-of-market Sunday afternoon games Local and nationally assigned games are excluded DAZN NFL Game Pass International markets Paid subscription NFL access outside the United States Terms and availability vary by country

For most U.S. viewers within the CBS coverage area, Paramount+ is the simplest paid choice. If the CBS broadcast is not local to you, NFL Sunday Ticket is the stronger no-hassle option for this Sunday afternoon game.

How to Watch New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills for Free From Anywhere

To stream New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills from outside the broadcast region, you’ll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. Connect to the UK for 5ACTION and YouTube, or Australia for 7plus.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Sign up for NordVPN, which includes a 30-day money-back guarantee for a low-risk streaming test. Connect to the correct country: Use a UK server for 5ACTION and the specified YouTube stream, or an Australian server for 7plus. Open the streaming platform: Launch the chosen website or app and create a free account if the platform requests one. Find the live channel or match page: Navigate to the NFL live coverage page and select the Patriots vs Bills broadcast. Start early before kickoff: Open the player a few minutes ahead of the game to verify that the stream is loading properly. Request a refund if needed: If you needed the VPN for this game only, request a refund during the 30-day guarantee period.

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Choosing the Right VPN to Stream New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

A VPN should make the free-streaming route straightforward, not add another obstacle before a live game. When comparing the best VPN services, I focus on the features that matter most for uninterrupted sports coverage.

Fast, reliable servers: Choose a provider with strong UK and Australian server coverage for 5ACTION, YouTube, and 7plus.

Choose a provider with strong UK and Australian server coverage for 5ACTION, YouTube, and 7plus. Reliable geo-block bypass: It needs to consistently access the appropriate regional platform when viewers outside the country get a location error.

It needs to consistently access the appropriate regional platform when viewers outside the country get a location error. A refund policy or free trial: A money-back guarantee lets you test the service without a long-term commitment.

Free VPNs often impose data limits, throttle speeds, and have overcrowded servers. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the more dependable option for viewers who only need a VPN for this game.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Head-to-Head Facts

This is an important early AFC East game. Buffalo is protecting an unbeaten start, while New England can make a meaningful statement in the division with a road win at Highmark Stadium.

New England leads the regular-season series 79-51-1

The Patriots won the latest meeting 23-20 in Buffalo in October 2025

New England leads the all-time series, including playoffs, 80-52-1

The two teams have split their two postseason meetings

This is the first Patriots vs Bills matchup of the 2026 season

Buffalo starts Week 4 at 3-0, while New England is 1-2

How to Listen to New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills on the Radio

The Patriots’ flagship station is 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) in Boston, part of the Patriots Radio Network. The Bills’ flagship is WGR 550 in Buffalo, the lead station of the Bills Radio Network.

SiriusXM carries both teams’ game feeds. NFL+ also includes live audio of every NFL game with its $6.99/month subscription tier, offering a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who prefer listening to watching.

Wrapping Up

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills takes place on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT). Buffalo wants to extend its unbeaten start, while New England needs a strong performance to keep pace in the AFC East.

For free-streaming viewers, 5ACTION, YouTube, and 7plus are the verified official options. They are geo-restricted, but NordVPN provides access through the appropriate UK or Australian server, and its refund policy gives you a risk-free option.

For paid viewers who want a direct U.S. stream without using a VPN, Paramount+ is the best fit when the CBS game is local. Viewers outside the designated CBS market should consider NFL Sunday Ticket for the out-of-market route.