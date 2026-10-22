Key takeaways: Match information: Omonia play Benfica in UEFA Europa League league-phase Matchday 3 at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Kickoff is at 22:00 EEST.

Stream for free: Watch Omonia vs Benfica for free on CazéTV’s YouTube stream by connecting to a server in Brazil. The broadcast is free and uses Brazilian Portuguese commentary.

Utilize a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the best way to keep the viewing at zero. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee lets you stream the match, then request a full refund within the eligible period. A VPN free trial is the best way to keep the viewing at zero.lets you stream the match, then request a full refund within the eligible period.

Omonia and Benfica bring perfect Europa League league-phase starts into a compelling Matchday 3 meeting in Nicosia. If you are looking for how to watch Omonia vs Benfica for free, the direct route is CazéTV on YouTube, which carries the game free for viewers in Brazil. Outside Brazil, the stream is restricted by broadcast licensing, so connect to a Brazilian VPN server before opening the channel.

The match takes place at GSP Stadium on Thursday, October 22, with a 22:00 EEST kickoff. Omonia have made themselves difficult to beat, winning their opening two European games without conceding, while Benfica arrive with an impressive run of victories and an attack that has scored freely in this competition. CazéTV does not require a paid subscription or account registration, but its coverage is in Brazilian Portuguese only. A quality VPN and its money-back period are what make this a legitimate zero-cost route for viewers abroad.

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Cybernews recommendation To stream Omonia vs Benfica for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast Brazilian servers for accessing CazéTV. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the match and claim a refund if it is not right for you.

How to watch Omonia vs Benfica for free from anywhere

To stream Omonia vs Benfica for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a trusted provider with a 30-day refund period. NordVPN is designed for smooth live streaming and lets eligible users request their money back within 30 days. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and connect to a server in Brazil, where CazéTV’s free live coverage is available. Open the streaming platform: Go to CazéTV on YouTube in your browser or YouTube app. You do not need a paid subscription or a CazéTV account. Find the live channel or match page: Open the channel’s live tab or locate the Omonia vs Benfica match stream shortly before coverage begins. Start early before kickoff: Set up the connection and load the stream before the 22:00 EEST start, giving yourself time to resolve any browser or connection issue. Request a refund if needed: If you only wanted the VPN to watch this one game, submit a refund request within NordVPN’s 30-day window.

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Benfica Dominates Omonia: All Key Moments! All the big moments from Benfica’s thrilling 4-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia! From an own goal by Nego, key strikes by Pavlidis, Aursnes, and Prestianni, to dramatic bookings and late chances—this match had it all! Benfica’s attacking power proved too much. Thanks for following our live blog! Full Time: Benfica Claim 4-1 Victory The game is over and Benfica come out on top, beating Omonia Nicosia 4-1. Dominant display by the visitors! Thanks for following the action with us! Half Ends: Benfica Lead Omonia 4-1 That’s the whistle! The second half wraps up with Benfica comfortably ahead, 4-1 against Omonia Nicosia. Can Omonia respond or will Benfica seal the win? Prestianni’s Long Shot Blocked Late On Gianluca Prestianni fires from distance with his right foot, set up by Joao Palhinha, but Omonia Nicosia’s defense stand firm and block the shot in stoppage time! Late Foul by Omonia's Diony Omonia Nicosia’s Lois Diony is called for a foul in stoppage time. The referee signals, and Benfica have a chance to regroup for a set piece! Prestianni Wins Key Free Kick for Benfica Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni earns a free kick out wide on the left after being fouled. Great chance for Benfica to launch one last attack in stoppage time! Diony Booked in Added Time Drama In the dying moments, Lois Diony from Omonia Nicosia picks up a yellow card for a foul. Tensions are high as the ref goes to his pocket near the final whistle! Omonia’s Satka Commits Late Foul Lubomír Satka from Omonia Nicosia commits a foul in added time, handing Benfica the opportunity to push forward. Tension rising in these final moments! Benfica Wins Free Kick Late vs Omonia Anísio Cabral secures a crucial free kick for Benfica in Omonia's half deep into stoppage time. Big chance brewing as they look to capitalize before the whistle! Omonia’s Brouwers Commits Late Foul Luuk Brouwers from Omonia Nicosia concedes a foul deep into stoppage time, giving Benfica a set piece opportunity to potentially push forward. Benfica Awarded Defensive Free Kick Heorhiy Sudakov wins an important free kick in Benfica’s own half, allowing his team to relieve some late pressure from Omonia Nicosia. Four Extra Minutes in Nicosia Showdown The drama continues—there will be four additional minutes of play! Let’s see if Omonia Nicosia or Benfica can find a late twist in this thrilling battle. Yellow Card for Prestianni in Stoppage Gianluca Prestianni from Benfica goes in hard and he's shown a yellow card for the challenge. Tense moments as the game edges towards the final whistle! Cabral Denied: Benfica Shot Stopped What an effort from Anísio Cabral! He cracks a left-footed shot from outside the box, but Omonia’s Fabiano Ribeiro de Freitas reacts brilliantly, tipping it away from the top left corner. Huge save to keep Benfica at bay! El Karouani Booked for Benfica Yellow card for Souffian El Karouani! The Benfica defender is penalized for a foul late in the clash against Omonia Nicosia. That's added pressure on the visitors as the match nears its end. Benfica Strikes Again: 4th Goal Shocks Omonia GOAL for Benfica! Gianluca Prestianni blasts in a brilliant right-footer from the heart of the box after a lightning-fast break. The score moves to 4-1, leaving Omonia Nicosia with a mountain to climb! Palhinha Booked Late in Benfica Clash João Palhinha gets shown yellow for a rough challenge! Benfica needs to stay sharp in these final minutes against Omonia Nicosia. Aursnes Strikes, Benfica Pulls Ahead! Fredrik Aursnes finds the net with a slick right-footed finish, boosting Benfica to a 3-1 lead over Omonia Nicosia! The center of the box was all his—clinical and unstoppable! Araújo Sees Yellow for Benfica Tomás Araújo from Benfica gets booked after a tough foul! The referee pulls out the yellow card as things heat up between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica. Pavlidis Strikes—Benfica Back in Front! Pavlidis fires Benfica ahead! With a slick right-footed shot from close range, he sends the ball into the top left corner and makes it 2-1 for Benfica against Omonia Nicosia. Brilliant finish to regain the lead! Circati Fires Over for Benfica Benfica’s Alessandro Circati tries his luck with a left-footed shot from distance, but his effort sails over the crossbar. Omonia Nicosia breathes easy! Still searching for that breakthrough. Halftime: Omonia and Benfica Level! That’s the whistle for halftime! Omonia Nicosia and Benfica head to the locker rooms locked at 1-1. It’s been an exciting first half—everything to play for after the break! Three Extra Minutes in Omonia vs Benfica! We’re into stoppage time—three added minutes after a lively first half between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica! Can either side snatch a goal before the break? Omonia's Nego Puts One in His Own Net Drama for Omonia Nicosia! Loïc Négo accidentally sends the ball past his own keeper, gifting Benfica the lead. The scoreboard now reads Omonia Nicosia 0, Benfica 1. Stay tuned for more live updates! Omonia Nicosia Reveal Starting XI Here’s the squad set to kick off for Omonia Nicosia: Coulibaly, Montnor, Ewandro Costa, Maric, Tankovic, Balkovec, Satka, Fabiano, Andreou, Duverne, and Diony. The lineup is out and these players are ready to give the fans a show! Benfica Unveils Their Starting Eleven Here’s how Benfica lines up: Trubin starts in goal with Lenglet, Bah, Aursnes, and Araújo in defense. The midfield features Sudakov, Palhinha, and El, while Lukébakio, Durán, and Prestianni lead the attack. The team is ready to battle from the first whistle! Benfica vs Omonia Nicosia: Live Action Begins! Welcome, everyone! The buzz is real as Benfica go head-to-head with Omonia Nicosia. Stick with us for all the pre-match excitement and live updates as the action unfolds!

Omonia vs Benfica kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff changes depending on where you are watching from, but the local stadium time is the main reference point. Omonia play at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, where the match starts at 22:00 EEST. Use the conversion table below to plan when to open CazéTV and check that your Brazilian VPN connection is active.

Time zone Kickoff time EEST 22:00 WEST, BST 20:00 ET 15:00 CDT 14:00 PT 12:00

How is CazéTV bringing Omonia vs Benfica to viewers for free

CazéTV is a Brazilian digital sports channel created by streamer Casimiro Miguel with LiveMode. Its audience can watch selected football coverage through free, ad-supported broadcasts on YouTube, rather than by purchasing a traditional sports package.

For this fixture, the channel gives viewers in Brazil an easy Omonia vs Benfica free live stream through its official YouTube presence. The commentary and studio coverage are delivered in Brazilian Portuguese, so it is not an English-language broadcast.

Why you need a VPN to watch Omonia vs Benfica for free

CazéTV’s rights are intended for Brazil, meaning its free YouTube broadcasts are location restricted. If you try to play the stream from another country, YouTube may display the message, “This video is not available in your country.”

A VPN gives you a Brazilian IP address by routing your connection through a server in Brazil. This allows the platform to recognize your connection as being in the licensed viewing region, so you can watch Omonia vs Benfica free through the official CazéTV stream.

Error you get when trying to stream on CazéTV without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Omonia vs Benfica

The best VPNs for this job combine streaming performance with a clear refund policy. The service must be able to maintain a reliable connection to Brazil while you watch live football, where a weak connection can quickly become frustrating.

Fast, reliable Brazilian servers: You need consistently fast servers in Brazil to stream the CazéTV YouTube broadcast without unnecessary buffering.

You need consistently fast servers in Brazil to stream the CazéTV YouTube broadcast without unnecessary buffering. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should provide fresh Brazilian IP addresses capable of accessing region-limited streams when connected before you load the platform.

The VPN should provide fresh Brazilian IP addresses capable of accessing region-limited streams when connected before you load the platform. Refund policy or free trial: A genuine trial or 30-day refund policy is essential if you want to watch the game at no final cost.

Free VPNs often have data limits, overloaded servers, and inconsistent streaming access, which makes them a poor fit for live sport. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the safer option for viewers who want to stream Omonia vs Benfica for free without committing beyond the match.

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What to do if the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A blocked stream does not always mean the service is unavailable. Most access problems come from an old location cookie, an IP address that the platform has flagged, or opening the YouTube page before the VPN was connected.

Switch protocols: Switching back and forth between VPN protocols sometimes helps establish a cleaner connection.

Switching back and forth between VPN protocols sometimes helps establish a cleaner connection. Get a new IP: Disconnect and reconnect to a different Brazilian server to receive another IP address.

Disconnect and reconnect to a different Brazilian server to receive another IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored browser data, then reopen YouTube while the VPN remains active.

Remove stored browser data, then reopen YouTube while the VPN remains active. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser can be more flexible than an app that has cached your previous location.

A browser can be more flexible than an app that has cached your previous location. Connect VPN before opening the platform: Close CazéTV and YouTube, connect to Brazil first, then reopen the stream.

Omonia vs Benfica head-to-head facts

This is a significant league-phase contest because both sides have started with two wins and are challenging near the top of the 36-team standings. Omonia’s home resilience faces Benfica’s greater European experience, making their limited prior history especially relevant.

The teams have met twice in UEFA competition , both in the 1981 European Cup.

, both in the 1981 European Cup. Benfica won both previous matches , leaving Omonia without a victory in the fixture.

, leaving Omonia without a victory in the fixture. Benfica lead the European head-to-head record 2-0 , with four goals scored and none conceded.

, with four goals scored and none conceded. The sides are meeting in the Europa League for the first time , following those earlier European Cup ties.

, following those earlier European Cup ties. Eusébio is Benfica’s all-time leading scorer in UEFA’s club-competition records, while Omonia’s leading scorer in those records is Soteris Kaiafas.

Omonia vs Benfica predicted lineups

Omonia’s selection is shaped by the absences of Carel Eiting and Fotis Kitsos, while Loïs Diony is expected to lead the attack after scoring in the recent derby draw. The Queen have built their European start on defensive organization and direct wide play from Ewandro and Jaden Montnor.

Benfica are missing Daniel Banjaqui, Jakub Kamiński, and Enzo Barrenechea. Marco Silva still has strong options across the pitch, and the form of Jhon Durán, Georgiy Sudakov, and the midfield pairing of João Palhinha and Fredrik Aursnes gives the Eagles plenty of quality.

Omonia predicted lineup:

GK: Fabiano

Defenders: Jean-Kévin Duverne, Senou Coulibaly, Ľubomír Šatka, Jure Balkovec

Midfielders: Panagiotis Andreou, Muamer Tanković, Mateo Marić

Forwards: Ewandro, Loïs Diony, Jaden Montnor

Bench: Francis Uzoho, Pantelis Michail, Charalambos Charalambous, Andronikos Kakoullis, Mariusz Stępiński, Willy Semedo, Saidou Alioum

Benfica predicted lineup:

GK: Anatoliy Trubin

Defenders: Alexander Bah, Tomás Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Samuel Dahl

Midfielders: João Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes, Georgiy Sudakov

Forwards: Dodi Lukebakio, Jhon Durán, Gianluca Prestianni

Bench: Samuel Soares, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi, Leandro Barreiro, Claudio Echeverri, Vangelis Pavlidis, Andreas Schjelderup

Omonia vs Benfica score prediction

I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Benfica. Omonia’s home record and defensive discipline should keep the game tight, but Benfica’s recent scoring form, depth in midfield, and attacking quality give the visitors a narrow edge.

The Europa League league-phase fixture is on Thursday, October 22, 2026, with kickoff at 22:00 EEST at GSP Stadium. Two teams with six points from two games make this an early test of their ambitions for a high league-phase finish.

You can watch Omonia vs Benfica online for free on CazéTV by connecting to a Brazilian server with a VPN. NordVPN is my top pick for accessing the Brazil-only stream under its 30-day money-back guarantee.

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