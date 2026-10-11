How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars From Anywhere
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Game information: Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars is Week 5 of the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT).
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Free and paid streams: Watch free in the UK on Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, or use NFL+, ESPN Unlimited, and select live TV services in the US.
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VPN option: I suggest utilizing a VPN with a free trial, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to stream the UK free broadcasts from outside the UK.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in London in one of Week 5's most intriguing interconference games. Jacksonville brings a 3-1 record and the AFC South lead into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Philadelphia is 2-2 and looking to steady its early-season form. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence headline the quarterback matchup, but Philadelphia's availability picture matters too, with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith limited by hamstring injuries during the first practice of the week.
This is a rare NFL game with a verified free UK route: Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport's YouTube coverage. It is geo-restricted, however, so US fans traveling or living outside the UK can run into a location error. A VPN connected to a UK server can make the free stream available, while US viewers who want a simple domestic option can watch through an NFL Network-carrying subscription. The game is Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT).
To stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free, NordVPN is my top choice because its UK servers are suited to accessing Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a risk-free way to cover this game and request a refund afterward.
Where to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11
This London matchup airs nationally on NFL Network in the US, with a free UK broadcast on Channel 5. The table below separates the no-cost UK route from the paid services that carry NFL Network or provide international NFL Game Pass access.
|Options
|Country/region
|Cost
|Best for
|Key limitation
|Channel 5
|UK
|Free
|UK free-to-air coverage
|UK-only access, online account may be required
|Channel 5 Sport on YouTube
|UK
|Free
|Free browser or YouTube viewing
|UK-only access and livestream availability is event-specific
|NFL+
|US
|$6.99/month or $49.99/year
|NFL Network and mobile viewing
|Live games are limited to phone and tablet viewing
|NFL+ Premium
|US
|$14.99/month or $99.99/year
|NFL Network, RedZone, and replays
|Does not replace a full live-TV bundle on every device
|ESPN Unlimited
|US
|$29.99/month
|NFL Network with broader ESPN programming
|Higher monthly cost than NFL+
|YouTube TV
|US
|$82.99/month
|Full cable-replacement service with NFL Network
|Costly for one game
|Fubo
|US
|From $88.99/month
|Sports-heavy live TV package with NFL Network
|Price and regional fees can vary
|Hulu + Live TV
|US
|$99.99/month
|NFL Network plus Disney+ and ESPN access
|Premium-priced bundle
|DIRECTV Stream
|US
|Choice from $84.99/month plus taxes and fees
|NFL Network and broad channel selection
|NFL Network requires Choice or above
|Sling TV
|US
|Sling Select from $19.99/month
|Lowest listed NFL Network entry price
|Channel lineup is more limited than full bundles
|DAZN NFL Game Pass
|International
|Varies by country
|Full international NFL access
|Not a standard US service and local restrictions apply
For most US viewers, NFL+ at $6.99 per month is the lowest-cost direct route to the NFL Network broadcast, provided mobile viewing works for you. For TV-first viewing with a wider channel lineup, YouTube TV or Fubo are more complete, though much more expensive.
How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Free From Anywhere
To stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars from outside the UK, you'll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports that can connect you to the UK for Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport's YouTube coverage.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: My pick is NordVPN because of fast and reliable UK servers and the 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Connect to the correct country: Select a UK server before opening either free stream.
- Open the streaming platform: Go to Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube.
- Find the live channel or match page: Look for NFL on 5 or the Eagles vs Jaguars live listing. Create a free Channel 5 account if the web player requests one.
- Start early before kickoff: Launch the broadcast a few minutes early to address sign-in, location, or device issues before the game begins.
- Request a refund if needed: If you only needed NordVPN for this game, cancel within the 30-day window and request your refund.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars live commentary
Shipley Scores, Eagles Tie Game
W.Shipley powers up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown, and J.Elliott adds the extra point. With 8:46 left in the second quarter, the Eagles pull even with the Jaguars. Score is Philadelphia Eagles 7, Jacksonville Jaguars 7.
End Of First Quarter Update
The first quarter comes to a close with the Jacksonville Jaguars leading the Philadelphia Eagles 7-0.
Jaguars Strike First With 51-Yard Score
Trevor Lawrence connects with Parker Washington on a short right pass, and Washington takes it all the way for a 51-yard touchdown! Brandon McManus adds the extra point. With 5:26 left in the first quarter, the Jaguars lead the Eagles 7-0.
Eagles Stuffed on Fourth Down
The Eagles come up short on 4th & 1 at the Jaguars' 37. W. Shipley is stopped for no gain by V. Miller and D. Hamilton. Jacksonville takes over on downs. The score remains tied at 0-0 with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
Opening Kickoff Sets Game in Motion
The game kicks off as J.Elliott sends the ball 54 yards to the Jaguars' 11-yard line. A.Abdullah returns it for 15 yards, stopped at the JAX 26 by A.Epenesa. Score stands at 0-0 between the Eagles and Jaguars.
Kickoff Coming Soon in Jacksonville
We're just minutes from kickoff as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stay tuned for all the action from tonight's matchup.
Eagles Face Jaguars in London Clash
Welcome to our live coverage as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, part of the NFL London Games series.
Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars
A good VPN should do more than change your IP address. For live NFL streaming, poor server performance can mean buffering at key moments, while unreliable location switching can leave you seeing a message such as “This video is not available in your region.”
- Fast UK servers: You need consistent UK performance for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream.
- Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should consistently establish a UK viewing location without repeated interruptions.
- Refund policy or free trial: A free trial or refund window lets you test the setup without committing long term.
Free VPNs often impose tight data caps, fewer server choices, and slower speeds, which makes them a poor fit for live football. When weighing the best VPN services, NordVPN is the practical choice here because it pairs broad UK coverage with a 30-day refund window.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars Head-to-Head Facts
This is not a divisional rivalry, but the teams have produced several memorable meetings, and the London setting raises the profile of their latest one. Jacksonville is defending its early AFC South lead, while Philadelphia needs a result to regain momentum in the NFC East race.
- Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 5-3.
- The Eagles won the latest matchup 28-23 at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2024.
- Philadelphia also beat Jacksonville 29-21 in 2022, overcoming difficult weather at home.
- The teams have not met in the 2026 regular season, so this is the only scheduled matchup this year.
- No playoff meeting was confirmed between the franchises in the verified series history.
- The 2026 game is a London International Series fixture, with Jacksonville serving as the designated home team.
How to Listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars on the Radio
Philadelphia listeners can follow the Eagles Radio Network on SportsRadio 94WIP, WIP-FM 94.1, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call. Jacksonville's flagship feed is 1010 XL, WJXL-AM 1010, simulcast on WJXL-FM 92.5.
For national listening, SiriusXM carries live NFL game coverage, including team feeds, while NFL+ includes live game audio for $6.99 per month. Those services are useful fallbacks for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream video.
Wrapping Up
Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars takes place on Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). It is a high-profile Week 5 London game, with Jacksonville aiming to protect its AFC South lead and Philadelphia looking to overcome a difficult injury picture.
For a free route, use Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube with a UK VPN connection. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee keeps that route low risk, provided you follow the platforms' terms and request a refund within the eligible period if you do not plan to continue.
For a no-hassle US subscription, NFL+ is the cheapest confirmed path to NFL Network at $6.99 per month for mobile viewers. Fans who want a conventional live-TV experience on more screens can use a full bundle such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream Choice, or Sling Select.
How can I watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free?
Watch the game free through Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube in the UK. Outside the UK, NordVPN can connect you to a UK server, and its 30-day money-back guarantee provides a risk-free option for the game.
Is streaming Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars with a VPN legal?
Yes, using a VPN is legal in most places. You should still follow the streaming platform's terms of use and local laws when accessing any broadcast.
Can I listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars on the radio?
Yes, the Eagles broadcast airs on SportsRadio 94WIP, WIP-FM 94.1, and the Jaguars broadcast airs on 1010 XL, WJXL-AM 1010, and WJXL-FM 92.5. SiriusXM and NFL+ are national options, with NFL+ audio included from $6.99 per month.
Can I watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK?
Yes, Channel 5 carries this London game free in the UK, with Channel 5 Sport's YouTube coverage also available. Sky Sports NFL and DAZN NFL Game Pass are paid alternatives.
Can I watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Australia?
Yes, DAZN NFL Game Pass is the confirmed paid option in Australia. A free 7plus broadcast for this specific game was not confirmed, while a VPN can be used to access the verified free UK Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube streams where permitted.
Can I watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Canada?
Yes, viewers in Canada can use TSN Premium for this game or DAZN, which includes NFL Game Pass in Canada. If you are outside Canada, use a VPN with the relevant paid Canadian service, or connect to the UK to access the free Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream where permitted.