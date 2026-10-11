How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars From Anywhere

Key takeaways: Game information: Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars is Week 5 of the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT).

Free and paid streams: Watch free in the UK on Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube, or use NFL+, ESPN Unlimited, and select live TV services in the US.

VPN option: I suggest utilizing a VPN with a free trial, or use I suggest utilizing a VPN with a free trial, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to stream the UK free broadcasts from outside the UK.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in London in one of Week 5's most intriguing interconference games. Jacksonville brings a 3-1 record and the AFC South lead into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Philadelphia is 2-2 and looking to steady its early-season form. Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence headline the quarterback matchup, but Philadelphia's availability picture matters too, with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith limited by hamstring injuries during the first practice of the week.

This is a rare NFL game with a verified free UK route: Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport's YouTube coverage. It is geo-restricted, however, so US fans traveling or living outside the UK can run into a location error. A VPN connected to a UK server can make the free stream available, while US viewers who want a simple domestic option can watch through an NFL Network-carrying subscription. The game is Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT).

Cybernews recommendation To stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free, NordVPN is my top choice because its UK servers are suited to accessing Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a risk-free way to cover this game and request a refund afterward.

Where to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11

This London matchup airs nationally on NFL Network in the US, with a free UK broadcast on Channel 5. The table below separates the no-cost UK route from the paid services that carry NFL Network or provide international NFL Game Pass access.

For most US viewers, NFL+ at $6.99 per month is the lowest-cost direct route to the NFL Network broadcast, provided mobile viewing works for you. For TV-first viewing with a wider channel lineup, YouTube TV or Fubo are more complete, though much more expensive.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Free From Anywhere

To stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars from outside the UK, you'll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports that can connect you to the UK for Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport's YouTube coverage.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: My pick is NordVPN because of fast and reliable UK servers and the 30-day money-back guarantee. Connect to the correct country: Select a UK server before opening either free stream. Open the streaming platform: Go to Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube. Find the live channel or match page: Look for NFL on 5 or the Eagles vs Jaguars live listing. Create a free Channel 5 account if the web player requests one. Start early before kickoff: Launch the broadcast a few minutes early to address sign-in, location, or device issues before the game begins. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed NordVPN for this game, cancel within the 30-day window and request your refund.

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Shipley Scores, Eagles Tie Game W.Shipley powers up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown, and J.Elliott adds the extra point. With 8:46 left in the second quarter, the Eagles pull even with the Jaguars. Score is Philadelphia Eagles 7, Jacksonville Jaguars 7. The first quarter comes to a close with the Jacksonville Jaguars leading the Philadelphia Eagles 7-0. Jaguars Strike First With 51-Yard Score Trevor Lawrence connects with Parker Washington on a short right pass, and Washington takes it all the way for a 51-yard touchdown! Brandon McManus adds the extra point. With 5:26 left in the first quarter, the Jaguars lead the Eagles 7-0. Eagles Stuffed on Fourth Down The Eagles come up short on 4th & 1 at the Jaguars' 37. W. Shipley is stopped for no gain by V. Miller and D. Hamilton. Jacksonville takes over on downs. The score remains tied at 0-0 with 6:55 left in the first quarter. Opening Kickoff Sets Game in Motion The game kicks off as J.Elliott sends the ball 54 yards to the Jaguars' 11-yard line. A.Abdullah returns it for 15 yards, stopped at the JAX 26 by A.Epenesa. Score stands at 0-0 between the Eagles and Jaguars. Kickoff Coming Soon in Jacksonville We're just minutes from kickoff as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stay tuned for all the action from tonight's matchup. Eagles Face Jaguars in London Clash Welcome to our live coverage as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, part of the NFL London Games series.

Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars

A good VPN should do more than change your IP address. For live NFL streaming, poor server performance can mean buffering at key moments, while unreliable location switching can leave you seeing a message such as “This video is not available in your region.”

Fast UK servers : You need consistent UK performance for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream.

: You need consistent UK performance for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream. Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should consistently establish a UK viewing location without repeated interruptions.

The service should consistently establish a UK viewing location without repeated interruptions. Refund policy or free trial: A free trial or refund window lets you test the setup without committing long term.

Free VPNs often impose tight data caps, fewer server choices, and slower speeds, which makes them a poor fit for live football. When weighing the best VPN services, NordVPN is the practical choice here because it pairs broad UK coverage with a 30-day refund window.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars Head-to-Head Facts

This is not a divisional rivalry, but the teams have produced several memorable meetings, and the London setting raises the profile of their latest one. Jacksonville is defending its early AFC South lead, while Philadelphia needs a result to regain momentum in the NFC East race.

Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 5-3.

The Eagles won the latest matchup 28-23 at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2024.

Philadelphia also beat Jacksonville 29-21 in 2022, overcoming difficult weather at home.

The teams have not met in the 2026 regular season, so this is the only scheduled matchup this year.

No playoff meeting was confirmed between the franchises in the verified series history.

The 2026 game is a London International Series fixture, with Jacksonville serving as the designated home team.

How to Listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars on the Radio

Philadelphia listeners can follow the Eagles Radio Network on SportsRadio 94WIP, WIP-FM 94.1, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call. Jacksonville's flagship feed is 1010 XL, WJXL-AM 1010, simulcast on WJXL-FM 92.5.

For national listening, SiriusXM carries live NFL game coverage, including team feeds, while NFL+ includes live game audio for $6.99 per month. Those services are useful fallbacks for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream video.

Wrapping Up

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars takes place on Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). It is a high-profile Week 5 London game, with Jacksonville aiming to protect its AFC South lead and Philadelphia looking to overcome a difficult injury picture.

For a free route, use Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport on YouTube with a UK VPN connection. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee keeps that route low risk, provided you follow the platforms' terms and request a refund within the eligible period if you do not plan to continue.

For a no-hassle US subscription, NFL+ is the cheapest confirmed path to NFL Network at $6.99 per month for mobile viewers. Fans who want a conventional live-TV experience on more screens can use a full bundle such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream Choice, or Sling Select.