The Rugby League World Cup 2026 runs from October 15th to November 15th, 2026, across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. The tournament includes men’s, women’s, and wheelchair competitions, with 53 matches involving 26 teams from 14 nations. The opening men's match is Australia vs New Zealand on October 15th, set to start at 8:05PM AEST.

Australian viewers can watch every match for free on 7plus. New Zealand viewers have paid Sky Sport coverage, plus free selected coverage on Three and ThreeNow. Premier Sports will show the tournament in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Southeast Asia, and many other markets through Premier Sports Player. Streaming rights vary by location, so if you are traveling, you will need a VPN to keep access to your home subscriptions from abroad.

Where to watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 by country

Below is an overview of confirmed official services. Coverage packages and prices can change, so check the broadcaster before the opening match.

Country or region Streaming service Price Coverage Notes Australia 7plus Free All matches Live coverage and replays across the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair competitions. Available only to users located in Australia New Zealand ThreeNow Free Selected matches Every Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns match, both World Cup finals, and selected feature matches New Zealand Sky Sport From NZ$77.99/month Extensive coverage Sky holds exclusive New Zealand rights. Package and access terms apply United Kingdom and Ireland Premier Sports Subscription required All matches Every match live across the three tournaments Canada Premier Sports Subscription required Rights confirmed Tournament rights are confirmed, check the service for current package details Select international markets Premier Sports Player Varies by market All matches Premier Sports says its Player platform will carry every match in 129 additional countries

7plus has confirmed that it holds rights to every Rugby League World Cup match and will make them available live and free in Australia. It also plans to keep tournament replays available through the end of the 2026 season. Sky holds exclusive New Zealand rights, but Three and ThreeNow offer a free route for key New Zealand fixtures and both World Cup finals.

Premier Sports has confirmed comprehensive coverage in the UK and Ireland, with rights also announced for Canada, Southeast Asia, and many additional countries.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free with a VPN

7plus is the clearest free option for the full tournament. The Australian platform will show every match from the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair events live and free. Viewers can also watch replays after live broadcasts have ended. However, 7plus is restricted to viewers in Australia, so if you're outside the country during the live stream, you will need a VPN to access your home subscription.

Choose a VPN with Australian servers. We recommend NordVPN for streaming. It operates thousands of servers worldwide, including Australian locations, uses the fast NordLynx protocol for smooth HD streaming, and supports Smart DNS for compatible TVs – ideal for watching live rugby without buffering. Install the VPN app on your device. Download and install the VPN on your device (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, or a supported smart TV). Connect to a server in Australia. Open the app and choose Australia to get an Australian IP address. Go to 7plus. Visit 7plus and create a free account if you don't already have one. Start streaming Rugby League World Cup matches for free. Find the match you're interested in and start streaming. Keep your VPN connection active throughout the match.

Check out NordVPN deals

Why you need a VPN to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026

Rugby League World Cup rights are split by territory: 7plus covers Australia, Sky Sport covers New Zealand, and Premier Sports holds rights in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and other markets. When trying to access a stream from outside the target country, you will see an error message even if you have subscribed to the platform. For example, for 7plus it looks like this:

A VPN may be practical for privacy and for accessing a home service while abroad, where the service’s terms permit it. It also encrypts the connection between your device and the VPN server, which can reduce the risk of exposing your streaming activity on an unsecured network.

I accessed 7plus' Rugby League World Cup 2026 hub by connecting to NordVPN's server in Australia

For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs for Rugby League World Cup 2026

The VPNs below are suitable options for travelers who need secure streaming connections, multi-device support, and server coverage in Australia and New Zealand.

VPN Best for Australia and New Zealand servers Device limit Price from Refund policy NordVPN Best overall Yes Up to 10 devices $3.49/month 30 days Surfshark Best for households Yes Unlimited $2.49/month 30 days Proton VPN Best for privacy Yes Up to 10 devices $2.99/month 30 days

How to watch in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and other countries

How to watch in Australia

Australians can watch the complete Rugby League World Cup schedule on 7plus at no cost. The platform confirms full live coverage of all tournament matches, including the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair events. It also supports catch-up viewing through its replay library.

7plus supports web browsers, mobile devices, major smart TV platforms, streaming devices, Chromecast, AirPlay, and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch in New Zealand

New Zealand’s main subscription option is Sky Sport, which has exclusive national broadcast rights for the 2026 tournament. Sky advertises Sky Sport from NZ$77.99/month, although packages and promotional terms may vary.

Fans who only want selected matches can use Three or ThreeNow for free. The free schedule includes all Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns games, both World Cup finals, and selected feature matches from the men’s and women’s tournaments.

How to watch in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Premier Sports will show every match live in the UK and Ireland across the three Rugby League World Cup tournaments. A subscription is required, and the service’s current plans should be checked before the tournament begins.

This is the most complete option for England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland supporters who want both the men’s tournament and the women’s and wheelchair schedules.

How to watch in Canada

Premier Sports has secured Canadian Rugby League World Cup rights. The broadcaster’s tournament access and current subscription options should be checked directly before kickoff.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 preview

The tournament opens with a major men’s fixture: Australia vs New Zealand in Sydney on October 15th, 8:05 PM AEDT. Australia enters as the 2025 Ashes Series winner, while New Zealand arrives as Pacific Cup champion, giving the opening game an immediate heavyweight storyline.

England’s men begin their campaign against Tonga on October 17th, while the women’s tournament starts with Australia vs Samoa on October 16th. The wheelchair event begins on October 30th, adding a third competition to the final two weeks of the World Cup.

The tournament’s structure creates several simultaneous narratives. Australia and New Zealand will seek home-region success, England will target a deep run across all three competitions, and nations such as Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, France, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Lebanon, the Cook Islands, and the United States all have scheduled roles in the event.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 schedule

The World Cup takes place over 32 calendar days, from October 15th through November 15th. The official schedule includes pool matches, semifinals, wheelchair finals, and the men’s and women’s finals.

Stage Date Key match or event Local kickoff time Men’s opening match October 15th Australia vs New Zealand 8:05 PM AEDT Women’s opening match October 16th Australia vs Samoa 8:05 PM AEDT Men’s pool match October 17th England vs Tonga 8:05 PM AEDT Men’s pool match October 25th Australia vs Fiji 8:05 PM AEDT Wheelchair opening day October 30th Ireland vs USA and England vs Wales From 1:00 PM AEDT Men’s semifinals November 7th-8th Teams to be confirmed 8:05 PM AEDT Women’s semifinals November 7th-8th Teams to be confirmed 5:45 PM AEDT Wheelchair semifinals November 9th-10th Teams to be confirmed From 11:00 AM AEDT Wheelchair finals November 12th-13th Teams to be confirmed From 11:00 AM AEDT Men’s and women’s finals November 15th Teams to be confirmed Women: 4:10 PM AEDT; men: 7:35 PM AEDT

The listed times are Australian Eastern Daylight Time and may change based on broadcast scheduling. The official 7plus schedule provides a rolling weekly broadcast guide, while the official Rugby League World Cup draw page provides the broader fixture list.

Get the best VPN deals: Most popular 4.9 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -75% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.7 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -87% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.5 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -70% OFF Special deal Get special deal

FAQ