How to watch Scotland v New Zealand in the Nations Championship

Scotland face New Zealand at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 7th, 2026. The Nations Championship fixture starts at 2:10 PM GMT, with live coverage available free in the UK through ITV and ITVX.

The match kicks off at 2:10 PM GMT in the UK, 3:10 PM CET in Central Europe, 9:10 AM ET / 6:10 AM PT in the US and Canada, 3:10 AM NZDT in New Zealand on November 8th, and 1:10 AM AEDT in Australia on November 8th. The game is part of the inaugural Nations Championship, a new international competition involving leading northern and southern hemisphere rugby nations.

Where to watch Scotland v New Zealand

Below is a breakdown of the confirmed official options for watching Scotland v New Zealand live.

Country Streaming service Price Local kickoff time Notes United Kingdom ITVX / ITV Free 2:10 PM GMT, November 7th ITV has scheduled live coverage from Murrayfield. New Zealand Sky Sport / Sky Sport Now From NZ$59.99/month for a Sky Sport Now Month Pass 3:10 AM NZDT, November 8th Sky has live and on-demand Nations Championship coverage. United States RugbyPass TV See platform for current pricing 9:10 AM ET / 6:10 AM PT, November 7th RugbyPass TV is the official US broadcaster and lists the fixture. Canada Premier Sports From CA$29.99/month 9:10 AM ET / 6:10 AM PT, November 7th Premier Sports is the official Canadian broadcaster. Australia Stan Sport AU$20/month sport add-on, plus a Stan plan from AU$9.99/month 1:10 AM AEDT, November 8th Stan Sport lists the fixture and carries every Nations Championship match live.

The Nations Championship’s official broadcaster guide also confirms coverage through selected partners in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Middle East, and North Africa.

How to watch Scotland v New Zealand from abroad with a VPN

ITVX is free in the UK, but ITV uses geographic controls to limit certain content to the appropriate territory. If you are an eligible UK viewer traveling outside the country, a VPN may help you access your usual service. For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it is well suited to live sports streaming, supports popular desktop, mobile, and TV devices, and includes the efficient NordLynx protocol. It also provides Smart DNS for certain devices that do not support a native VPN app. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN for your computer, phone, tablet, or compatible streaming device, then sign in to your account. Connect to a UK server. Open the app and select the United Kingdom. This gives your connection a UK IP address before you open ITVX. Open ITVX. Go to ITVX in a browser or use its compatible app, then sign in or create an account if required. Find the live match. Search for the Nations Championship coverage and select Scotland v New Zealand shortly before 2:10 PM GMT. Start watching. Keep the VPN connected while streaming. If the event does not load, refresh the browser, clear site cookies, or try another UK server.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Sports broadcasters buy rights for specific countries and regions. That is why viewers in the UK can watch Scotland v New Zealand on free-to-air ITVX, while viewers in New Zealand need Sky Sport and viewers in Australia need Stan Sport.

When you travel abroad, your usual service can identify that you are outside its licensed territory through your IP address. ITV says it uses geo-blocking to control where its services are available, while Sky confirms that Sky Go access is limited to New Zealand because of copyright restrictions.

A VPN routes your connection through a server in your home country, which can make it possible for eligible subscribers to access their normal service while traveling. It does not provide a subscription, bypass payment requirements, or override a broadcaster’s terms.

Best VPNs to watch Scotland v New Zealand

The VPNs below offer broad device support and features that can help with streaming official services while traveling. Choose the provider that best fits your devices, household size, and privacy priorities.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is a strong all-around option for watching live rugby while traveling because it supports popular desktop, mobile, and TV platforms. Its NordLynx protocol is designed for high-bandwidth activities, while Smart DNS can help on selected devices that lack a native VPN app. It is particularly practical for viewers who want a straightforward setup on a laptop, phone, Android TV, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a good fit for households that want to cover many devices, as it allows unlimited simultaneous connections under one subscription. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, smart TVs, consoles, and routers, and it offers WireGuard for efficient connections that suit streaming and mobile viewing. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a suitable choice for viewers who prioritize privacy and want a service that can cover up to 10 devices on a paid plan. Its paid plans include streaming access, while the free plan does not offer the same streaming features. Proton states that its paid service has more than 20,000 servers in over 140 countries. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Scotland v New Zealand for free?

Yes, viewers in the UK can watch Scotland v New Zealand for free on ITV and ITVX. ITV’s schedule confirms live coverage of the Nations Championship match from Murrayfield.

You may need an ITVX account and must meet any applicable licensing requirements. The service uses geographic controls, so it is intended for viewing in the UK.

Outside the UK, confirmed official options include Sky Sport in New Zealand, RugbyPass TV in the US, Premier Sports in Canada, and Stan Sport in Australia. These services have their own subscriptions or account requirements.

How to watch Scotland v New Zealand on different devices

A web browser is the simplest route for viewers using a VPN because it does not depend on an app-store region. Connect to the relevant home-country server, open the official broadcaster’s website, sign in, and select the live match.

Device ITVX Sky Sport Now Stan Sport NordVPN Recommended VPN method Desktop browser Web Web Web Yes Native app iPhone and iPad App App App Yes Native app Android phone and tablet App App App Yes Native app Android TV and Google TV Check local app availability Check local app availability App Yes Native app Amazon Fire TV Check local app availability Check local app availability Check local app availability Yes Native app Apple TV Check local app availability Check local app availability App Yes Native app Samsung and LG smart TVs Check local app availability Check local app availability Check local app availability No native app Smart DNS or router Roku and game consoles Check local app availability Check local app availability Check local app availability No native app Router or casting

On Samsung TVs, LG TVs, Roku devices, and game consoles, a router-level VPN or Smart DNS can be more practical because these platforms may not have a native VPN app. NordVPN provides Smart DNS for selected unsupported devices, but it does not have the same privacy protections as a full VPN connection.

For iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, changing your IP location does not automatically change your App Store country. If the broadcaster’s app is unavailable in your store, use the broadcaster’s website in a browser where possible instead.

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