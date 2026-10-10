The Bledisloe Cup 2026 brings the All Blacks and Wallabies together for two Tests in October. New Zealand hosts the opener at Eden Park in Auckland on October 10th, before Australia hosts the return match at Accor Stadium in Sydney on October 17th. The rivalry has a compelling Auckland storyline: the All Blacks’ official Bledisloe page highlights their long winning and unbeaten runs at Eden Park against Australia.

Viewing options depend on your country. Current listings point to Sky Sport in New Zealand, Stan Sport in Australia, Sky Sports in the UK, and a free RugbyPass TV stream for viewers in the United States. If you don't have a confirmed broadcaster or are traveling at the moment, a VPN can help you reach an eligible service from your home region.

Where to watch the Bledisloe Cup 2026

Here are the current broadcaster listings for the Bledisloe Cup 2026 event by country:

Country Service What’s currently listed New Zealand Sky Sport Local broadcaster Australia Stan Sport and Nine / 9Now Stan Sport lists Bledisloe Cup matches, 9Now has a 2026 Bledisloe Cup page United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports Main Event is listed for the first Test United States RugbyPass TV RugbyPass reports that both Tests will be available live for free in the US

How to watch the Bledisloe Cup 2026 from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling and want to use a streaming service available in your home country, its live stream may be geo-restricted. A VPN can help connect you through a server in a target country. Here's how to connect:

Choose a VPN with servers in the relevant country. For example, for the 9Now reported Australian stream, select a provider with servers in Australia. NordVPN is a great option, with 84% average speed retention in our in-house tests and a starting price of $3.49/month on its two-year Basic plan. Install the VPN app. Download the provider’s official app on the phone, tablet, computer, or compatible streaming device you plan to use. Connect to the right country. Open the VPN app and choose a server in the country where your selected broadcaster is licensed. Open the official streaming service. Visit 9Now or open its official app. Sign in or create an account if the service requires one. Select the match and watch. Choose the Bledisloe Cup Test from the live sports listings. Keep the VPN connected during playback.

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Why you may need a VPN to watch Bledisloe Cup 2026

Sports broadcasters acquire rights for specific countries or regions. As a result, a stream available at home may be blocked when you travel, while another country may have a different official provider. For example, when trying to access 9Now from outside Australia, you'll see an error message like this:

9Now's error message

A VPN routes your internet connection through a server in a selected country, which may help you access your home-market service while abroad, depending on the provider’s rules and account requirements. I was able to unlock 9Now's Bledisloe Cup 2026 match preview page by connecting to NordVPN's server in Australia:

Bledisloe Cup 2026 unlocked by connecting to NordVPN's Australian server

Best VPNs for watching the Bledisloe Cup abroad

These VPNs may be useful when you want to connect to a server in your home country while traveling:

NordVPN – best overall for streaming. In our in-house Cybernews speed tests, NordVPN achieved an average speed retention of 84% and offers plans starting at $3.49/month for a two-year Basic subscription. See the full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best for multiple devices. Surfshark Starter costs $2.49/month on a two-year plan, with more than 4,500 servers across 100 countries and unlimited simultaneous device connections. Read our Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best for a free plan. Proton VPN’s free plan has no data cap, while its paid plans start from $2.99/month. See the Proton VPN review.

Bledisloe Cup 2026 schedule

Match Date Venue Local kickoff New York (EDT) Central Europe (CEST) New Zealand vs Australia Saturday, October 10th Eden Park, Auckland 7:10PM NZDT 2:10AM 8:10AM Australia vs New Zealand Saturday, October 17th Accor Stadium, Sydney 3:45PM AEDT 12:45AM 6:45AM

Dates and venues are listed by the All Blacks and Accor Stadium.

Bledisloe Cup 2026 preview

Australia and New Zealand renew their Bledisloe Cup rivalry in a two-Test series this October. The Wallabies face a tough opening assignment at Eden Park in Auckland on October 10th before returning home for the second clash at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on October 17th. Kickoff is 7:10PM NZDT for the opener and 3:45PM AEDT for the Sydney match.

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