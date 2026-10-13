The Tour of Guangxi 2026 runs from October 13–18th, 2026, closing the men’s UCI WorldTour season with six stages in southern China. The race begins and ends in Guangxi, with the final stage finishing at the Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot. Note that for viewers in the US, the race starts on October 12th at 9:30PM PDT.

US viewers can watch the race on The Roku Channel, and Prime Video offers live stage coverage through a subscription. If you are traveling, a VPN can help you securely use a streaming service you already subscribe to in your home country.

Where to watch Tour of Guangxi 2026

Here are the confirmed broadcasters for the Tour of Guangxi 2026 by country:

Country or region Streaming service Price Coverage Notes United States The Roku Channel Subscription required Confirmed stages include Stage 1 and Stage 5 Roku has individual 2026 Tour of Guangxi stage listings. Availability is US-based and may be geo-restricted. United States Prime Video Subscription required Live stage coverage Prime Video lists stages 1–5 as upcoming live cycling programming.

United Kingdom TNT Sports Subscription required All six stages listed TNT Sports hosts active stage pages and a full 2026 schedule. Spain HBO Max Subscription required Stages 1 and 2 confirmed HBO Max Spain has the opening stages in its October sports schedule. Selected European markets HBO Max

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Eurosport Subscription required Varies by market Warner Bros. Discovery distribution and access differ by territory.

How to watch Tour of Guangxi 2026 from abroad with a VPN

If you already have an eligible subscription in your home country and are temporarily overseas, a VPN can help you access that existing service securely while traveling. Here's how:

Choose a reliable VPN for streaming. We recommend NordVPN for its stable connections, apps for multiple devices, and servers in 225 locations. Install the VPN app before you travel. Download the app to the device you use for viewing, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, streaming stick, or smart TV. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, a UK-based TNT Sports subscriber traveling abroad would connect to a UK server. This can give the service the location context it expects from a domestic subscriber. Sign in to your existing streaming account. Open TNT Sports or the relevant HBO Max service for your territory, then use your usual credentials and an active subscription. Find the Tour of Guangxi live page. Check the platform’s cycling schedule shortly before each stage. Live start windows can differ from the race’s roadside start time.

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Why you need a VPN to watch Tour of Guangxi 2026

Sports broadcasting rights are sold territory by territory. That is why the Tour of Guangxi can appear on TNT Sports in the UK, HBO Max in selected European markets, and potentially different services elsewhere. For example, when trying to access TNT Sports from outside the UK, you might see an error message like this:

Tour of Guangxi 2026

A VPN is most useful when you are temporarily outside the country where you already pay for a valid streaming service. It can protect your connection on public Wi-Fi and allows you to access your usual home platform while traveling. For more on choosing a service for this type of travel use, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Tour of Guangxi 2026

NordVPN: best overall for streaming while traveling. NordVPN has a large international network, including servers in major cycling-broadcast territories, and its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast connections. It's a strong option for subscribers who want to access their eligible home streaming account while on a trip. Read the full NordVPN review. Surfshark: best for households with many devices. Surfshark is a practical option for viewers who travel with several devices, such as phones, tablets, laptops, and streaming hardware. Check the full Surfshark review for current pricing, device policy, network coverage, and streaming test results before subscribing. Proton VPN: best privacy-focused alternative. Proton VPN’s paid Plus plan offers access to more than 20,700 servers in 149 countries, with plans starting from $2.99/month at the time of its latest published pricing update. Read the full Proton VPN review to compare its streaming features and current offers.

Tour of Guangxi 2026 event preview and schedule

The Tour of Guangxi is the final men’s WorldTour event of the year. It is a six-day Chinese stage race that combines sprint opportunities with a decisive final stage toward the Nongla Scenic Spot. The late position on the calendar gives riders one last chance to end the season with a WorldTour victory.

TNT Sports’ race pages list the following stage schedule. The times below are the platform’s listed starts, so check the broadcaster’s live schedule on the day for the exact coverage window.

Stage Date Route Distance Listed start Stage 1 October 13 Chongzuo to Chongzuo 149.2 km 03:34 Stage 2 October 14 Chongzuo to Jingxi 179.5 km 04:15 Stage 3 October 15 Jingxi to Bama 211.9 km 04:12 Stage 4 October 16 Bama to Tian’e 164.6 km 04:08 Stage 5 October 17 Jinchengjiang to Yizhou 170.6 km 03:40 Stage 6 October 18 Yizhou to Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot 165.6 km 03:12

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