The Vienna Open, officially known as the Erste Bank Open, is one of the biggest indoor events on the ATP calendar. The 2026 tournament runs from October 26th to November 1st, 2026, at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria. It is an ATP 500 indoor hard-court tournament, with the main draw starting on October 26th after qualifying on October 24th and 25th.

Tennis TV is the clearest official streaming option for the tournament. Its Vienna Open page lists the 2026 Erste Bank Open from Monday, October 26th to Sunday, November 1st, with 46 matches available on hard court. ATP also points viewers to Tennis TV for live coverage of the Erste Bank Open.

Other options depend on where you live. DAZN carries the tournament in selected markets, while Movistar Plus+ is a key tennis platform to check in Spain. If you are traveling abroad, you may need a VPN to access your usual home streaming service securely.

Where to watch Vienna Open

Below is an overview of the main official streaming options for the Vienna Open. Availability can vary by country, so check the platform schedule before subscribing.

Country or region Streaming service Price Notes Global or selected countries Tennis TV Varies by country and plan Tennis TV lists all 46 Vienna Open matches for 2026 and offers monthly, six-month, and annual plans depending on location. United States Tennis Channel / Tennis TV Check local plans Tennis Channel carries ATP streaming coverage, and Tennis TV is the ATP’s official streaming service for Vienna. United Kingdom Sky Sports / NOW / Tennis TV NOW Sports Day Membership from £14.99, or monthly sports plans from £19.99/month NOW says its sports memberships include live ATP and WTA Tour events via Sky Sports Tennis. Canada TSN / Tennis TV Check TSN plan TSN’s ATP schedule lists Erste Bank Open coverage on TSN Premium from October 26th to November 1st, including the final. Australia Tennis TV / check beIN Sports listings Varies Tennis TV is confirmed for the tournament, while beIN Sports Australia covers ATP and WTA tour action during the 2026 tennis season. Spain Movistar Plus+ / Tennis TV Check current Movistar Plus+ plan Movistar Plus+ offers tennis coverage, including professional tour competitions, but viewers should confirm the Vienna Open listing in the live schedule. Selected DAZN markets DAZN / Tennis TV Varies by market DAZN search results show Erste Bank Open and Vienna Open live-stream pages in several country paths, but availability is market-specific.

How to watch Vienna Open from abroad with a VPN

Streaming rights for the Vienna Open vary by location. That means your usual service, such as DAZN, Movistar Plus+, TSN, NOW, Sky Sports, or Tennis TV, may not work as expected when you travel abroad. A VPN can help you securely access your home streaming account from another country, as long as you use an official platform and have an active subscription.

For this use case, we recommend NordVPN. It uses NordLynx, a WireGuard-based protocol, and SmartPlay for streaming support. It also has thousands of servers across 225 locations, which helps when you need to connect to the location tied to your regular streaming account. For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Choose a VPN. Pick NordVPN for streaming the Vienna Open abroad. It has thousands of servers across 225 locations, NordLynx for stable speeds, and SmartPlay support for streaming platforms. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you want to stream on, such as a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible TV device. Connect to the right server location. Open NordVPN and connect to the location where your usual streaming service is available. For example, connect to Canada for TSN, Spain for Movistar Plus+, or the UK for NOW or Sky Sports. Open your streaming platform. Go to your official service, such as DAZN, Movistar Plus+, Tennis TV, NOW, or TSN. Sign in and start watching. Log in with your existing subscription and stream the Vienna Open live. If the stream does not load, switch to another server in the same location and refresh the app.

Watch Vienna Open with NordVPN

Best VPNs to watch Vienna Open

The best VPNs for watching the Vienna Open abroad should offer stable speeds, strong streaming support, and apps for common devices. These are the top three options for tennis fans who want to access their usual streaming service while traveling.

NordVPN - best overall for streaming. NordVPN is the strongest pick for watching the Vienna Open abroad because it combines NordLynx, SmartPlay, and thousands of servers across 225 locations for stable sports streaming. It is especially useful if you need to access your home DAZN, Movistar Plus+, TSN, NOW, or Tennis TV account while traveling. Read our full NordVPN review for more details. Surfshark - best budget option. Surfshark is a strong value pick because it offers unlimited simultaneous connections and a network of 4,500+ servers in 100 countries. That makes it practical for households that stream tennis on several devices. Cybernews testing covers Surfshark’s pricing, streaming, speed, security, and real-world performance. See our Surfshark review for the full breakdown. Proton VPN - best for privacy-focused users. Proton VPN is a good choice if privacy matters as much as streaming. Its official server page lists servers in 149+ countries, while Secure Core routes traffic through protected servers in Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden for stronger privacy. Cybernews also describes Proton VPN as privacy-focused, with open-source apps, audited no-logs policies, and Secure Core infrastructure. Read our Proton VPN review to learn more.

How to watch Vienna Open on different devices

You can watch the Vienna Open on most major streaming devices, but the exact app depends on your broadcaster.

Desktop and laptop: The easiest option is to stream through a browser. Tennis TV, DAZN, NOW, TSN, and Movistar Plus+ all support browser-based viewing in some form, depending on region and subscription.

Phones and tablets: Tennis TV supports phones and tablets, and DAZN works on mobile devices and tablets. Movistar Plus+ also says viewers can use compatible mobiles and tablets.

Smart TVs and streaming devices: DAZN supports smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, tablets, game consoles, and computers through supported browsers. Tennis TV supports TVs and game consoles, along with computers and mobile devices.

Using a VPN on TV devices: Many smart TV systems do not support native VPN apps. If your TV does not have a VPN app, use a router-level VPN, Smart DNS, or cast from a phone or laptop that already has the VPN connected.

Vienna Open schedule

The 2026 Erste Bank Open begins with qualifying on October 24th and 25th, with ATP listing both qualifying days at 11:00 AM local time. The main draw runs from October 26th to November 1st, with the singles and doubles finals scheduled for Sunday, November 1st.

Stage Date Notes Qualifying October 24th-25th, 2026 ATP lists qualifying at 11:00 AM local time on both days. Main draw starts October 26th, 2026 The official program says the main competition starts on Monday. Early rounds October 26th-29th, 2026 The official program lists first-round and second-round play across the opening tournament days. Quarterfinals and semifinals October 30th-31st, 2026 The program says quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played on Friday and Saturday. Finals November 1st, 2026 ATP lists the singles and doubles finals for Sunday, with exact official times still TBA.

Canadian viewers have one useful timing reference from TSN. TSN Premium lists the Vienna doubles final for 5:30 AM ET and the singles final for 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 1st, but schedules can change.

Can you watch Vienna Open for free?

There is no confirmed official free stream for the 2026 Vienna Open in the research set used for this article. Tennis TV is a paid service, and Tennis TV support says subscription pricing depends on the viewer’s country and plan type. NOW also says free trials are not available with its sports memberships, although it offers a one-day Sports Membership option for £14.99.

Avoid unofficial free-streaming sites. They are often unreliable and may expose your device or personal data to unnecessary risk. Use official broadcasters such as Tennis TV, DAZN, Movistar Plus+, Sky Sports, NOW, TSN, or Tennis Channel where available.

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