France will face England at Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in the second Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal. Both teams are aiming to secure a place in the final.

England, ranked first in the world, has been dominant throughout the tournament, while France has shown flair and resilience despite key player suspensions. This clash is particularly intriguing as it features two of the strongest sides in women’s rugby with contrasting styles.

With both teams looking to make a statement ahead of the final, this promises to be a highly competitive and exciting match.

Kick-off times

United Kingdom: 3:30 PM BST

Central Europe (e.g., Paris): 4:30 PM CEST

United States (Eastern Time): 10:30 AM ET

United States (Pacific Time): 7:30 AM PT

: 7:30 AM PT India: 8:00 PM IST

How to watch France vs England for free

The Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal between France and England will be shown live for free on RTÉ Player in Ireland. The broadcast is in English, making it a convenient option if you want quality coverage without paying for a subscription.

Choose a reliable VPN with servers in Ireland
Download and install the VPN app on your device
Open the VPN and connect to a server in Ireland
Go to RTÉ Player in your browser
Search for the France vs England semifinal to start streaming live

Official ways to watch France vs England

If you prefer to watch through official channels in your region, below are the authorized broadcasters for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Country Streaming service Monthly price Coverage notes UK BBC iPlayer Free (with TV licence) Will stream every match live on iPlayer or on BBC channels USA Paramount+ $5.99 (with ads) or $11.99 (ad-free) All World Cup games via CBS Sports rights Australia Stan Sport AU$15 (add-on to Stan basic from AU$12) Every match live/on demand; Nine/9Now shows Wallaroos games + Final free Canada TSN / TSN+ TSN+ CA$8/month Coverage includes all Canadian matches and other key fixtures New Zealand Sky Sport NZ$44.99 Full coverage across Sky Sport channels and Sky Go France France TV / TF1 Free Selected matches free-to-air; full coverage across national broadcasters Ireland RTÉ Player / RTÉ TV Free Matches involving Ireland, plus other selected fixtures live

Traveling abroad? If you’re outside your home country during the match, regional restrictions may block your streaming service. A reliable VPN lets you connect back home and keep watching without interruptions.

Best VPNs to watch France vs England

To stream the Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal between France and England, consider these top VPN services. They are known for their streaming capabilities, ensuring smooth access to geo-restricted broadcasts:

All three providers deliver the speed needed for smooth HD streaming and can reliably bypass regional restrictions, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the action.

France vs England: match preview

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 semifinal between France and England will be a key test for both teams. The winner will move on to the final, and both sides have shown they can compete at a high level.

England form and squad

England have been dominant so far, including a 92-3 win over Samoa in the quarterfinals. Their pack is experienced and well-drilled, and players like Jess Breach and Helena Rowland have been crucial in attack. England plays a structured game but can break quickly when opportunities arise, making them a tough team to beat.

France form and squad

France reached the semifinals with an 18-13 win over Ireland. They have shown creativity and resilience, but suspensions to captain Manaé Feleu and flanker Axelle Berthoumieu leave gaps in leadership. Players like Joanna Grisez and Charlotte Escudero will need to step up to keep France competitive.

Head-to-head record

England has a slight edge in recent meetings with France. While past results suggest an advantage for the Red Roses, semifinals can be unpredictable, especially with France determined to make up for their missing players.

What to expect

England will rely on their set-piece strength and structured play, while France will aim to use speed and offloading to create chances. Key battles at the breakdown and in open play could shape the outcome. In its current form, England is the favourite, but France has the talent and resilience to challenge it.