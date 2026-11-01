The Xfinity 500 is one of the final NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2026 season. It takes place at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Sunday, November 1st, 2026, with the green flag scheduled for 2:00 PM ET. US viewers can watch the race live on NBC, with streaming available through Peacock and HBO Max.

Martinsville’s short track can shape the championship picture just one week before the season finale. If you are traveling outside your usual viewing region, a VPN can help you securely access your home streaming service or an official geo-restricted broadcaster, subject to the platform’s terms.

Detail Information Race Xfinity 500 Date Sunday, November 1st, 2026 Start time 2:00 PM ET US Pacific time 11:00 AM PT UK time 7:00 PM GMT Australia time 6:00 AM AEDT on Monday, November 2nd New Zealand time 8:00 AM NZDT on Monday, November 2nd Venue Martinsville Speedway, Virginia US TV channel NBC US streaming options Peacock and HBO Max

NBC’s pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 PM ET, while the main Xfinity 500 broadcast starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Where to watch Xfinity 500 live

The table below covers the confirmed official ways to watch the Xfinity 500.

Country Streaming service Price Coverage and notes United States Peacock From $12.99/month NBC Sports events are available in Peacock’s live Sports section United States NBC Varies by TV provider Live NBC broadcast at 2:00 PM ET; provider authentication may be required for online access United States HBO Max Varies by plan NASCAR’s weekly TV listing includes HBO Max for the race New Zealand ThreeNow Free NASCAR Cup Series races are shown live through ThreeNow Sport on race days; availability is limited to New Zealand

NASCAR confirms that NBC Sports events can be streamed on Peacock, while Peacock Premium costs $12.99/month or $129.99/year, excluding tax. NASCAR’s latest weekly guide lists the Xfinity 500 on NBC and HBO Max.

In New Zealand, ThreeNow directs viewers to ThreeNow Sport for live NASCAR Cup Series action on race days. The service works on browsers, mobile devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, tablets, and smart TVs.

How to watch Xfinity 500 with a VPN when traveling

A VPN is useful if you are temporarily outside your home country and want to use a streaming service you already have access to. It can also help with the official free ThreeNow NASCAR stream, which is restricted to viewers in New Zealand. ThreeNow states that its service is only available in New Zealand.

Always use a VPN in line with local laws and the streaming platform’s terms. A VPN does not replace a required subscription or account.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it combines reliable live-streaming performance with the fast NordLynx protocol, broad app support, and thousands of servers across 225 locations. In our testing, NordLynx retained an average of 84% of baseline download speed, which is useful for stable live sports playback. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, Android TV, or Amazon Fire TV device. NordVPN also supports Smart DNS and router setups for devices without a native VPN app. Connect to the right country. Connect to a US server to use your eligible US streaming service while abroad. For ThreeNow, connect to a New Zealand server so the service recognizes a New Zealand location. Open the official broadcaster. Go to Peacock to use an eligible US subscription or open ThreeNow for the New Zealand NASCAR stream. Sign in or create an account if the platform asks you to. Start the live stream. Find the Xfinity 500 shortly before the scheduled start time. If the stream does not load, try another server in the same country, then refresh the browser or clear the app cache.

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Watch Xfinity 500 for free on ThreeNow

Yes, you can watch NASCAR Cup Series races for free in New Zealand through ThreeNow. The platform directs NASCAR viewers to its ThreeNow Sport live channel on race days.

ThreeNow is geo-restricted, so it is designed for viewers in New Zealand. If you are traveling outside New Zealand, a VPN can change your virtual location to New Zealand, allowing you to try accessing the same official broadcaster. Keep in mind that the platform’s schedule and eligibility rules can change, so check the live guide before the race starts.

ThreeNow supports browsers, smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, and compatible smart TVs, which makes it a practical option for watching the race live on a larger screen.

Best VPNs to watch Xfinity 500

The VPNs below offer dependable apps, streaming-focused features, and networks that can help you access your usual service while traveling or reach a legitimate geo-restricted broadcast. Learn more about server selection in our guide on changing your location with a VPN.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN starts at $3.49/month and supports up to 10 simultaneous connections. It has thousands of servers across 225 locations, while its NordLynx protocol retained an average of 84% of baseline download speed in our testing. It also accessed major streaming services without notable buffering in our streaming tests, and Smart DNS can help on compatible TVs. For the full breakdown, see our NordVPN review. Surfshark – best value VPN for households. Surfshark starts at $2.49/month, supports unlimited simultaneous connections, and runs 4,500+ servers in 100 countries. Its WireGuard protocol retained 90% of baseline speed on local servers in our testing, and the service performed well across major streaming platforms. That makes it a strong fit for households watching on several devices at once. Explore its performance in our Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN Plus starts at $2.49/month and includes 21,200+ servers in 149 countries, streaming support, and up to 10 simultaneous connections. Its apps are open source, and its paid plans include streaming-optimized servers. Proton VPN also offers a free plan with unlimited data, but its streaming features are reserved for paid subscriptions. See how it performed in our Proton VPN review.

Why you may need a VPN to watch Xfinity 500

Streaming rights are sold by territory, which is why Peacock is intended for the US and ThreeNow is available only in New Zealand. If you are traveling, a VPN can help you securely access your usual streaming service by connecting to a server in your home country.

It can also be useful for accessing an official free broadcaster that is limited to a particular location, such as ThreeNow’s NASCAR coverage in New Zealand. However, you should still follow the service’s terms, maintain any required account, and avoid using a VPN to evade payment requirements for paid content.

For a wider comparison of services and streaming features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

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