The YellaWood 500 takes place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 25th, 2026, with NASCAR listing race coverage from 2:00 PM ET on NBC and Max in the US. The race is part of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and covers 188 laps over 500.08 miles at Talladega.

The best free streaming option is ThreeNow in New Zealand. ThreeNow has a NASCAR Cup Series page and says viewers can watch live on race days by going to Live TV and opening ThreeNow Sport. However, ThreeNow is made for viewers in New Zealand, and its help center says the service is not available outside the country because content is licensed for New Zealand only.

If you are outside New Zealand, a VPN can help you connect to a New Zealand server and access the official ThreeNow stream while abroad. NordVPN is our top recommendation for this because it has New Zealand servers and is well suited for live sports streaming.

Where to watch YellaWood 500

The YellaWood 500 is available through different broadcasters depending on your location. In the US, NASCAR lists the race on NBC and Max, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM. In New Zealand, ThreeNow provides the free streaming route through ThreeNow Sport on race days.

Country Streaming service or broadcaster Price Coverage Notes New Zealand ThreeNow Free NASCAR Cup Series live coverage Go to Live TV and open ThreeNow Sport on race day. US NBC, Max Paid or TV provider access YellaWood 500 live coverage NASCAR lists NBC and Max for the race. UK and Ireland Premier Sports Paid NASCAR coverage Premier Sports says NASCAR is among its sports rights in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Canada TSN Paid NASCAR coverage NASCAR’s international listing identifies TSN as the Canadian broadcaster. Australia Fox Sports Australia Paid NASCAR coverage NASCAR’s international listing identifies Fox Sports Australia for Australia.

How to watch YellaWood 500 for free with a VPN

You can watch the YellaWood 500 for free through ThreeNow in New Zealand. ThreeNow’s NASCAR Cup Series page says live coverage is available on race days through Live TV and ThreeNow Sport. The service requires a ThreeNow account to access content, and ThreeNow’s terms say content may be geo-blocked outside New Zealand.

Choose a reliable VPN with New Zealand servers. We recommend NordVPN for live sports because it offers New Zealand servers, the NordLynx protocol, SmartDNS support on selected compatible devices, and servers across 225 locations. Install the VPN app. Download it on your laptop, phone, tablet, or supported streaming device. Connect to a New Zealand server. This gives your device a New Zealand IP address. Open ThreeNow. Go to the ThreeNow website or app. You may need to create a free account, as the service provides sign-up and login options. Start watching for free. Open the YellaWood 500 stream before coverage begins. NASCAR lists US coverage from 2:00 PM ET, which is 7:00 AM on Monday, October 26th in New Zealand.

Why you need a VPN to watch YellaWood 500

ThreeNow is a free streaming service for viewers in New Zealand, but it is not available outside the country because its content is licensed for New Zealand only. This means viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other countries may see a location error when trying to open the stream.

A VPN helps by changing your virtual location. When you connect to a New Zealand server, ThreeNow sees a New Zealand IP address instead of your actual location. This is useful if you are traveling abroad and want to access the official free stream.

A VPN can also protect your connection on public Wi-Fi, such as in hotels, airports, or cafes. For this use case, choose a VPN with New Zealand servers, reliable speeds, and strong device support. NordVPN is our top pick for the YellaWood 500 because it offers New Zealand servers and a large global network.

Best VPNs to watch YellaWood 500

These are the top 3 VPNs to watch the YellaWood 500 through the New Zealand free stream on ThreeNow. All three options have New Zealand server support, which is the key feature for this race.

NordVPN - best overall for streaming. NordVPN is the best VPN for watching the YellaWood 500 from abroad. It has New Zealand servers, supports the NordLynx protocol, and lists 7,400+ servers across 118 countries. It is a strong choice for live NASCAR because it balances speed, server coverage, and easy apps for major devices. Read our full NordVPN review for more details. Surfshark - best budget option. Surfshark is a good pick if you want to stream the YellaWood 500 on multiple devices. It has New Zealand servers, supports unlimited devices on one account, and lists 4,500+ servers in 100 locations. This makes it useful for households that want to watch NASCAR on phones, laptops, and TVs. See our Surfshark review for more details. Proton VPN - best privacy-focused option. Proton VPN is a solid choice if privacy is your main concern. It has New Zealand servers, supports streaming and browsing on up to 10 devices, and lists servers in 140+ countries. It is best for viewers who want a privacy-first VPN with enough coverage for international streaming. Read our Proton VPN review for the full breakdown.

YellaWood 500 schedule and start time

NASCAR lists the YellaWood 500 for Sunday, October 25th, 2026, with coverage from 2:00 PM ET on NBC and Max. Talladega Superspeedway lists the event at 1:00 PM local time, which matches the Central Time Zone start.

Location Date Coverage start time Streaming option US Eastern Time Sunday, October 25th 2:00 PM NBC, Max US Central Time Sunday, October 25th 1:00 PM NBC, Max UK Sunday, October 25th 6:00 PM Premier Sports Canada Eastern Time Sunday, October 25th 2:00 PM TSN Australia, Sydney and Melbourne Monday, October 26th 5:00 AM Fox Sports Australia New Zealand Monday, October 26th 7:00 AM ThreeNow

NASCAR’s official listing gives the 2:00 PM ET coverage time. Some broadcasters may start pre-race programming earlier, so check the app or TV guide before race time.

How to watch YellaWood 500 on different devices

ThreeNow supports PC, Mac, Apple TV, mobile devices, Chromecast, tablets, and smart TVs. Its help center also says the service works on most phones, tablets, browsers, and smart TV devices, with casting available through Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Desktop and laptop: Open your VPN, connect to New Zealand, and go to ThreeNow in your browser. Sign in, open Live TV, and select ThreeNow Sport.

iPhone and iPad: Install the VPN app, connect to New Zealand, and open ThreeNow in a browser or the app if available in your region. ThreeNow’s App Store listing says users can create an account to start streaming live and on-demand content for free.

Android phones and tablets: Connect to a New Zealand VPN server first. Then open ThreeNow in your browser or app and choose the live NASCAR stream.

Smart TVs and streaming sticks: If your device supports a VPN app, install the VPN and connect to New Zealand. If it does not, use a router-level VPN or cast from a phone or laptop that already has the VPN connected.

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