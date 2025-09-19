The 2-0 Chargers host 1-1 Denver in a pivotal divisional clash that could determine early AFC West leadership, with Los Angeles seeking their first 3-0 start since 2012.

The AFC West rivals meet for the 131st time in franchise history, with the Chargers winning both matchups by exactly seven points in 2024. Los Angeles enters with perfect 2-0 form after victories over Kansas City (27-21) and Las Vegas (20-9), while Denver sits 1-1 following a narrow 29-28 loss to Indianapolis despite rookie QB Bo Nix's four turnovers through two games.

Victory would give the Chargers their first 3-0 AFC West start since 1996 and potentially decisive early division advantage. Key absences include Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack (elbow, IR) and questionable receiver Ladd McConkey (biceps), while linebacker Daiyan Henley battles illness after Monday's dominant performance. Official inactives drop approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Key match info

Competition/stage: NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 Date: Sunday, September 21st, 2025

Sunday, September 21st, 2025 Kick-off times: 4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT / 8:05 PM GMT / 6:05 AM AEST (September 22nd)

4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT / 8:05 PM GMT / 6:05 AM AEST (September 22nd) Stadium & city: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Primary broadcasters: US – CBS; UK – Sky Sports NFL/NOW TV; CA – DAZN/CTV; AU – 7Plus/Kayo Sports

How to watch Broncos vs Chargers live stream for free

New Zealand viewers can watch the game completely free on TVNZ 2 and via the TVNZ+ streaming platform. The broadcast includes full live coverage with no subscription required.

For New Zealand residents traveling abroad: use NordVPN to connect to a New Zealand server and access TVNZ+ to watch your home coverage while overseas.

Watch in the US

Network: CBS

Cord-cutting options: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

Pricing: from $4.99/month; Paramount+ Essential currently 50% off at $29 annually (normally $59) through September 18th, 2025, breaking down to $2.42/month. YouTube TV costs $82.99/month with new subscriber promotions offering $49.99–$59.99/month for initial months. Fubo starts at $54.99/month.

Local market availability: available nationwide on CBS affiliates. Free over-the-air reception with digital antenna (UHF/VHF capable) provides HD quality at no monthly cost.

Note: Sling TV does not carry CBS in any package. Most streaming services offer 7–21 day free trials for new subscribers.

Watch in the UK

Channel(s): Sky Sports NFL, DAZN NFL Game Pass

Streaming: NOW Sports (£34.99/month), Sky Go, DAZN NFL Game Pass, Amazon Prime Video NFL Game Pass add-on (£29.99/month)

Prices/contracts: NOW Sports £34.99/month with 7-day free trial (no contract); Sky Sports requires base TV package from £31.50/month plus £20–£35/month for sports channels; DAZN NFL Game Pass Season Pro £17.99/month or Season Pro Ultimate £19.99/month (both 12-month contracts); Amazon Prime Video NFL Game Pass add-on £29.99/month (requires Prime Video subscription)

Other regions

Canada: DAZN NFL Game Pass CAD $24.99/month (Standard) or CAD $29.99/month (Ultimate) with 12-month commitment; TSN+ CAD $8/month with limited content including NFL RedZone; CTV free over-the-air for Sunday afternoon games, playoffs and Super Bowl

Australia: 7Plus/7Mate free-to-air coverage includes Thursday Night Football, two Sunday afternoon games, playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Kayo Sports AUD $30/month (Standard) or AUD $40/month (Premium) with 7-day free trial; DAZN NFL Game Pass Season Pro from AUD $0.99/month (promotional rate)

New Zealand: TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ completely free for three games weekly plus playoffs and Super Bowl; Sky Sport Now NZD $54.99/month or NZD $549.99/annually; DAZN NFL Game Pass NZD $36.99/month (Pro) or NZD $39.99/month (Ultimate)

Africa: SuperSport coverage across multiple African countries (pricing varies by region and package)

Note: Free-to-air coverage varies significantly by region. Australia and New Zealand offer the most comprehensive free NFL coverage outside the US, while Canada relies primarily on subscription services with limited free games on CTV.

Team news and predicted line-ups

Injuries/suspensions: chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack (elbow) on injured reserve; receiver Ladd McConkey (biceps) questionable after missing Wednesday practice; linebacker Daiyan Henley battling illness but expected to play after dominant Monday night performance against Raiders. Tight end Will Dissly (knee), safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (foot) also missed Wednesday practice for Los Angeles. Broncos enter relatively healthy with no major injury concerns reported for key players.

Inactives (update approximately 90 minutes pre-kick):

Denver Broncos inactives: TBD

TBD Los Angeles Chargers inactives: TBD

Predicted line-ups: Broncos likely start Bo Nix (QB), with J.K. Dobbins leading the backfield and Troy Franklin as a key receiver. Chargers counter with Justin Herbert (QB), featuring a backfield committee and receiving corps that may include Quentin Johnston. Key duel features Chargers' Joey Bosa (team-leading 8 pressures, 3 forced fumbles) against Denver's offensive line protecting rookie Nix, who has struggled with four turnovers through two games. Los Angeles defense ranks 3rd in points allowed (15.0 PPG).