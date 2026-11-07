How to watch Notre Dame Football online from anywhere

Notre Dame Football home games are available in the US on NBC and Peacock. For the 2026 regular season, NBC Sports is the exclusive home of every Fighting Irish home game, while Peacock streams the NBC broadcasts live. This includes games against Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, Stanford, Miami, Boston College, and SMU.

If you are a US Peacock subscriber traveling abroad, you may find that Peacock is unavailable because the platform is limited to the US and certain US territories. A VPN may help you access your usual service while away, but you still need an eligible Peacock subscription and should comply with the provider’s terms.

NBC and Peacock are the main official places to watch Notre Dame Football home games in the US. Peacock carries every Notre Dame game that airs live on NBC, including pregame and postgame coverage.

Away-game coverage can vary because the host school’s conference media agreement usually determines the broadcaster. Check the official game schedule before kickoff for the confirmed network or streaming service.

Country or region Streaming service Coverage Notes United States Peacock Every Notre Dame home game shown on NBC Peacock Premium starts at $12.99/month. NBC broadcasts may also be available through a live TV provider or a local antenna. United States NBC Notre Dame home games NBC Sports holds exclusive rights to Notre Dame home games through the 2029 season. Check local listings for antenna availability. Outside the US Varies by country Varies by game Peacock is not generally available outside the US and certain US territories. Confirm the local rights holder for each matchup.

Peacock is a US service, so it may detect that you are outside the country when you travel. If you already have an eligible Peacock subscription, a VPN can change your virtual location to the US and may help you access your normal account. Peacock’s terms state that its service may not be accessed outside the US and its territories, so always follow its terms and applicable rules.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it uses NordLynx, its WireGuard-based protocol designed for fast connections, and offers SmartDNS for supported streaming devices. It is a strong option for live sports where connection stability matters. Download and install the app. Install NordVPN on the device you use for Peacock, such as a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or compatible streaming device. Sign in with your NordVPN account. Connect to a US server. Open NordVPN and select a server in the United States. This assigns you a US IP address, which may help Peacock recognize your connection as being from the US. Open Peacock and sign in. Go to Peacock in a browser or its app, then sign in with your active account. If the page does not load correctly, try clearing browser cookies or switching to another US server. Start streaming Notre Dame Football. Find the scheduled Fighting Irish game and begin watching. Keep the VPN connected during the broadcast. Peacock streams all Notre Dame home games that air on NBC.

Watch Notre Dame Football with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Sports rights are sold by territory. That is why a service such as Peacock can carry Notre Dame home games in the US while viewers in other countries may see different broadcasters or no direct option at all. NBC Sports is the exclusive home of Notre Dame home games in the US, and Peacock limits its service to the US and certain territories.

For US subscribers traveling abroad, a VPN can route the connection through a US server and may restore access to their usual Peacock account. It does not provide a Peacock subscription, make paid content free, or guarantee access. Peacock’s terms also restrict use of its service outside the US and its territories.

A VPN can also add privacy when you stream on public Wi-Fi, such as at an airport, hotel, or café. Use it responsibly and only with legitimate services and subscriptions. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

These are our top VPN picks for US subscribers who need reliable live-streaming performance while traveling. Each offers apps for popular devices, but compatibility can vary by device and streaming service.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is our top choice for watching Notre Dame Football abroad because its NordLynx protocol is built on WireGuard for fast connections, which is useful for live sports. It also includes SmartDNS for supported devices that cannot run a native VPN app. Cybernews testing describes NordVPN as one of the fastest and most reliable streaming VPNs. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best value VPN. Surfshark is a practical option for households because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous device connections. It works across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, smart TVs, consoles, and routers, making it suitable for watching on a phone, laptop, or TV. Cybernews identifies Surfshark as a strong choice for streaming with stable connections. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a strong option for privacy-focused viewers who still want broad device support. Its paid plans support up to 10 devices. Proton VPN says its paid plans are required for streaming, so its free tier is not the right choice for this use case. Read our full Proton VPN review.

No, there is no official free online service confirmed for every Notre Dame Football game. Peacock requires a paid subscription for its live sports coverage, with Premium priced at $12.99/month before tax.

However, some Notre Dame home games air on NBC. If NBC is available in your area, you may be able to watch those broadcasts free with a compatible over-the-air antenna. This will not cover games that are not on NBC, including away games carried by other rights holders.

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