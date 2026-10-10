Where to Watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich on October 10, 2026

Key takeaways: Match information: Bundesliga Matchday 5, Saturday, October 10, 2026, 3:30 pm CEST, WWK Arena.

Paid and free options: You can watch through paid options including Sky Sport Bundesliga, WOW, Digi Sport 2, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, and beIN Sports Connect, or use the free Fandango Stream and SportyNet routes.

Use a VPN free trial: Find a VPN that offers a free trial or use Find a VPN that offers a free trial or use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to connect to US or Brazil servers and stream the game for free.

Augsburg host Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena on Saturday, October 10, in one of the Bundesliga’s most compelling regional matchups. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm CEST. It is Matchday 5, and the sold-out stadium gives Augsburg a major opportunity to measure their encouraging start against Germany’s most decorated club.

Manuel Baum’s side have climbed into the early top four, making this more than a routine Bayern away day. Vincent Kompany’s visitors arrive with the attacking quality of Harry Kane and Michael Olise, but Augsburg have enough confidence and home backing to make the Bavarian derby interesting. US viewers have an unusually simple free option through Fandango Stream, while SportyNet’s YouTube broadcast is free in Brazil. Those outside Brazil will face a geo-block message on SportyNet, but a VPN connected to Brazil can unlock the stream. Paid alternatives are also available through Sky Sport Bundesliga and WOW in Germany, Digi Sport 2 in Romania, Telemundo and Peacock Premium in the US, and beIN Sports Connect in Australia and New Zealand.

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Cybernews recommendation To watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in Brazil for SportyNet and the US for Fandango Stream. Its 30-day money-back guarantee lets you use it for the stream and claim a refund if it is not right for you.

Where to Watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich on October 10

There are multiple paid options for Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, alongside confirmed free broadcasts in the US and Brazil. The simplest choice depends on whether you want a direct no-cost stream, an existing TV subscription, or comprehensive Bundesliga coverage over the season.

For viewers in the US, Fandango Stream is the straightforward free route for this match, while Peacock Premium and Telemundo provide paid coverage. If you are outside Brazil and want to use the SportyNet free stream, follow the VPN steps below.

How to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich for free

If you're outside Brazil, to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich for free you will need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. Connecting to a server in Brazil makes SportyNet think you are watching locally, which enables the free YouTube broadcast.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Download NordVPN, install it on your chosen streaming device, and sign in. Connect to the correct country: Select a Brazil server and wait until the VPN confirms that your connection is protected. Open the streaming platform: Open the SportyNet YouTube channel once your Brazil connection is active. Find the live channel or match page: Look for the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live listing in SportyNet’s scheduled videos. Start early before kickoff: Join before 3:30 pm CEST so you have time to deal with any playback or sign-in issue. Request a refund if needed: Use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to request a refund if the service does not meet your needs.

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Bayern vs Augsburg: Live Build-up Begins! Hey football fans! We're excited to bring you all the build-up and live action as FC Bayern München take on FC Augsburg. Stay tuned for updates, key moments, and everything you need to know about this exciting clash!

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich kickoff time in different time zones

The derby begins in the afternoon at the WWK Arena. Viewers in the US can use the time conversions below to make sure they are ready for kickoff.

Time zone Kickoff time CEST 3:30 pm ET 9:30 am CDT 8:30 am PT 6:30 am

How are these platforms bringing Augsburg vs Bayern Munich to viewers

Fandango Stream is a standout option for US-based Bundesliga fans. Its free, ad-supported model brings a large selection of Bundesliga matches to viewers without requiring a subscription, including this Augsburg vs Bayern meeting. Telemundo and Peacock Premium are the paid US alternatives, with Telemundo serving viewers who prefer Spanish-language presentation through an eligible TV provider.

SportyNet has selected two Bundesliga matches per round for its free Brazilian YouTube coverage, and Augsburg vs Bayern Munich is one of the chosen games. Its broadcast is aimed at Brazil and uses Portuguese commentary. In Germany, Sky Sport Bundesliga remains the conventional subscription option, while WOW provides Sky programming without a long-term TV contract. Digi Sport 2 is included for eligible Digi TV customers in Romania. beIN Sports Connect is the full-coverage option for Australia and New Zealand, including every Bundesliga match through its paid service.

Why you need a VPN to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

Fandango Stream works for viewers located in the US, but SportyNet is intended for its Brazilian audience. When you load the Brazilian feed from another country, YouTube or the broadcaster may return an error such as “This video is not available in your country.”

A VPN gives your connection an IP address from the country hosting the free broadcast. A Brazil server is the right choice for SportyNet, while a US server is useful for Fandango Stream when you are travelling outside the US. Connect before opening the streaming site to avoid retaining an earlier location signal.

Connecting to Fandango with NordVPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

To enjoy the free broadcasts without losing the action to buffering, you need a high quality VPN to stream sports live. I focus on three practical criteria when testing a VPN for a live football stream.

Fast, reliable servers in the relevant countries: Brazil is essential for SportyNet, while US servers are needed when accessing Fandango Stream from abroad.

Brazil is essential for SportyNet, while US servers are needed when accessing Fandango Stream from abroad. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should deliver a consistent local IP address that allows the streaming platform to verify the correct country.

The VPN should deliver a consistent local IP address that allows the streaming platform to verify the correct country. Refund policy or free trial: A money-back period gives you a chance to test the broadcast on your own devices without a permanent commitment.

Free VPNs are usually a frustrating option for match streaming because they tend to have slower, congested servers, strict data limits, and too few country locations. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee provides a better way to test the Brazil or US route and claim a refund if needed.

Watching Bundesliga on Fandango with NordVPN

What to do if the free stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A geo-restricted feed may occasionally retain your original location or block a particular IP address. If the stream will not play after connecting, work through the following fixes before the game begins.

Switch between protocols: Change VPN protocols in the app, reconnect, and reload the live page.

Change VPN protocols in the app, reconnect, and reload the live page. Get a new IP: Disconnect and select another server in Brazil or the US, depending on the free platform you chose.

Disconnect and select another server in Brazil or the US, depending on the free platform you chose. Clear cache and cookies: Remove browser data so YouTube or Fandango does not use a previously stored location.

Remove browser data so YouTube or Fandango does not use a previously stored location. Use a mobile browser instead of app: A browser can work where an app applies tighter location checks.

A browser can work where an app applies tighter location checks. Connect VPN before opening the platform: Fully close the platform, connect your VPN, and only then reopen the stream.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich head-to-head facts

Bayern’s historical advantage makes them the obvious favorite, but derby matches in Augsburg can bring a different type of pressure. The Fuggerstädter have the home crowd, a strong early league position, and a chance to turn this Matchday 5 meeting into a season-defining result.

Bundesliga record : Bayern have won 27 of the clubs’ 34 league meetings, Augsburg have won five, and two games have finished level.

: Bayern have won 27 of the clubs’ 34 league meetings, Augsburg have won five, and two games have finished level. Fixture scoring leader: Robert Lewandowski is the all-time leading scorer in Augsburg vs Bayern Munich matches, with 16 goals.

Robert Lewandowski is the all-time leading scorer in Augsburg vs Bayern Munich matches, with 16 goals. Bayern’s goal return: Bayern have scored 86 goals across the 34 competitive meetings since 2011, compared with Augsburg’s 32.

Bayern have scored 86 goals across the 34 competitive meetings since 2011, compared with Augsburg’s 32. Rare Augsburg wins: Augsburg have claimed five victories in the fixture, proof that the WWK Arena has occasionally produced a major upset.

Augsburg have claimed five victories in the fixture, proof that the WWK Arena has occasionally produced a major upset. Current tactical battle: Manuel Baum is expected to use a 3-4-2-1 approach, while Vincent Kompany’s Bayern are projected in a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Bayern’s attacking threat will be led by players such as Kane and Olise, but Augsburg’s well-organized home performance can make the opening stages particularly important.

Wrapping up

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich is on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff at 3:30 pm CEST at the WWK Arena. Fandango Stream provides a free US broadcast, while SportyNet offers a free Brazilian YouTube stream. Sky Sport Bundesliga, WOW, Digi Sport 2, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, and beIN Sports Connect are the paid alternatives across other markets.

For the free route outside its home country, NordVPN is my top pick. Its US and Brazil servers cover the countries needed for Fandango Stream and SportyNet, and the 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use the service for the match and request a refund.