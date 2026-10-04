How to Watch Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers From Anywhere

Key takeaways: Game information: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, Week 4, Sunday, October 4, at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Free and paid streams: Stream on Channel 5, YouTube, or 7plus for free, or choose Paramount+ and other paid US options.

Use a VPN free trial: To stream the game for free you will need a VPN with Australian or UK servers. I recommend To stream the game for free you will need a VPN with Australian or UK servers. I recommend NordVPN ’s 30-day money-back guarantee for a risk-free stream.

The Denver Broncos head to Levi’s Stadium to face the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers in a key Week 4 matchup. Denver enters at 2-1 and third in the AFC West, while San Francisco is 3-0 and first in the NFC West, giving the game early value in two competitive playoff races. It airs regionally on CBS in the US, with Paramount+ serving eligible local markets. The game kicks off on Sunday, October 4, at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

For free viewing, UK fans can use Channel 5 or its verified YouTube stream, while Australian viewers can watch on 7plus. Those streams are limited to their home countries, so US viewers and travelers can encounter a “This video is not available in your region” message. A VPN changes your virtual location to the UK or Australia, giving you a practical route to the free broadcast. Paid viewers can instead use a US CBS-compatible streaming plan for a straightforward local-market experience.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the UK for Channel 5 and YouTube, plus Australia for 7plus. Its 30-day money-back guarantee lets you use it for the game and request a refund if it is not the right fit.

Where to Watch Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4

This is a regional CBS game in the US, so local availability matters as much as the subscription you choose. The free routes are based in the UK and Australia, while paid US options are best for viewers who want to watch without changing their virtual location.

Options Country/region Cost Best for Key limitation Channel 5 UK Free Free UK broadcast UK-only availability YouTube UK Free Watching the verified 5 stream on supported devices UK-only availability and stream availability can vary 7plus Australia Free Free Australian NFL coverage Australia-only availability Paramount+ US local CBS markets From $8.99/month Direct CBS streaming route Depends on local CBS coverage YouTube TV US Paid Live local CBS and broad sports coverage Local CBS availability varies by ZIP code Fubo US Paid Live-TV replacement with local CBS in eligible markets Local CBS availability varies by market Hulu + Live TV US Paid Bundled live TV and on-demand entertainment Local CBS availability varies by market DirecTV Stream US Paid Cable-style channel lineup without a contract Higher monthly cost NFL+ US From $6.99/month Local and primetime mobile viewing plus live audio Live game video is restricted by device and market rules NFL Sunday Ticket US Paid add-on Out-of-market Sunday afternoon games Does not override local or national broadcasts DAZN NFL Game Pass International Paid Full-game international viewing Not a standard US streaming option

For most US viewers in a CBS coverage area, Paramount+ is the simplest paid option. If you are outside the relevant market, Sunday Ticket may apply, while the Channel 5, YouTube, and 7plus routes offer the best free alternative when paired with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers for free from anywhere

To stream Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers from outside the broadcast region, you’ll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. Connect to the UK for Channel 5 or the verified YouTube stream, or choose Australia for 7plus.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN so you can use its 30-day money-back guarantee for the game. Connect to the correct country: Select a UK server for Channel 5 or YouTube, or an Australian server for 7plus. Open the streaming platform: Launch your chosen service in a browser or its supported app after the VPN connection is active. Find the live channel or match page: Search for NFL on 5, the relevant YouTube live broadcast, or the 7plus NFL page. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream a few minutes before the broadcast begins to resolve any location or sign-in prompt. Request a refund if needed: If NordVPN is not right for you, request a refund within its 30-day guarantee period.

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Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers

A streaming VPN must do more than change your location. It needs enough performance to handle a live NFL broadcast, and it should give you a low-risk way to test the service before you commit. Comparing the best VPN services makes it easier to distinguish dependable providers from weaker alternatives.

Fast, reliable servers: Pick a VPN with consistently fast servers in the UK and Australia for Channel 5, YouTube, and 7plus.

Pick a VPN with consistently fast servers in the for Channel 5, YouTube, and 7plus. Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should handle regional restrictions without frequent buffering or location errors.

The service should handle regional restrictions without frequent buffering or location errors. Refund policy or free trial: A free trial is useful, but NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee gives you more time to test the stream.

Free VPNs are rarely a good fit for live NFL games because they often impose data caps, limited country choices, congested servers, and weaker unblocking performance. I recommend NordVPN’s trial-style money-back period instead of relying on a no-cost VPN.

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Head-to-Head Facts

This matchup has real early-season stakes, even though the teams play in separate conferences. San Francisco can protect its NFC West lead, while Denver needs a road win to improve its AFC West position and keep pace with the division leaders.

The regular-season series is tied 8-8 , making this a closely balanced interconference matchup.

, making this a closely balanced interconference matchup. Denver won the most recent meeting , beating San Francisco 11-10 in Denver on September 25, 2022.

, beating San Francisco in Denver on September 25, 2022. The clubs have met once in the postseason , part of their 16 total meetings.

, part of their 16 total meetings. This is the first meeting since 2022 , so there is no 2026 season-series result to consider.

, so there is no 2026 season-series result to consider. San Francisco is 3-0 and first in the NFC West, while Denver is 2-1 and third in the AFC West entering Week 4.

How to Listen to Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on the Radio

Denver listeners can follow the Broncos on KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM, the flagship of the Broncos Radio Network. In the Bay Area, the 49ers’ flagship options are KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM, along with KSAN 107.7 The Bone.

For a national fallback, SiriusXM carries team radio feeds, including Denver’s listing on channel 264 and the SiriusXM app. NFL+ includes live audio of every game in its $6.99/month subscription tier, making it a useful alternative for out-of-market fans who prefer listening rather than streaming video.

Wrapping Up

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers takes place on Sunday, October 4, at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) at Levi’s Stadium. The 3-0 49ers will aim to retain their NFC West momentum, while the 2-1 Broncos look for a defining road result.

For free-stream viewers, Channel 5, the verified YouTube broadcast, and 7plus are the best options. A VPN can overcome the geographic restriction, and NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee keeps that route risk-free if you only need it for the game.

For a no-hassle paid US experience, Paramount+ is the strongest option for viewers receiving the CBS broadcast locally. Viewers beyond the regional map can look to NFL Sunday Ticket where the game qualifies as an out-of-market Sunday afternoon matchup.