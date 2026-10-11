Key takeaways: Game information: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, Week 5, Sunday, October 11th, 2026, at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT)

Free and paid routes: Watch free on Channel 5 or its NFL on 5 YouTube simulcast in the UK, or use FOX One, live TV bundles, NFL+, or NFL Sunday Ticket in the US

Risk-free streaming: use a VPN free trial, or use use a VPN free trial, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to access the free UK streams from abroad

The San Francisco 49ers take their undefeated 4-0 start into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks, who are 3-1, in a pivotal early NFC West matchup. The Week 5 contest is on Sunday, October 11th, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, with kickoff at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). FOX carries the US broadcast, with direct and live-TV streaming choices available for fans in the appropriate local market.

For a free route, UK viewers can use Channel 5 or the official NFL on 5 YouTube simulcast. Those streams are geo-restricted, so travelers and US viewers will see a location error, such as "No access outside UK", unless they connect through a UK VPN server. The 49ers and Seahawks have already turned this into one of the season's most consequential divisional games, and the viewing options below cover both free and paid preferences.

Cybernews recommendation To stream San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation. It has fast UK servers for Channel 5 and the NFL on 5 YouTube simulcast, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that keeps this route risk-free.

Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks on October 11th

FOX is the main US network for this NFC West game. Availability of local FOX through a bundle depends on your home ZIP code, while NFL Sunday Ticket is the practical paid solution for US viewers outside the regional FOX coverage map.

Options Country/region Cost Best for Key limitation Channel 5 United Kingdom Free Free UK broadcast UK location and free account required YouTube United Kingdom Free NFL on 5 simulcast UK-only availability may apply FOX One United States $19.99/month Local FOX viewers without a bundle Does not provide out-of-market FOX games YouTube TV United States $82.99/month Local FOX plus broad live TV Local FOX availability varies by ZIP code Fubo United States $63.99 first month, then $88.99/month Sports-focused live TV Regional sports fee may apply Hulu + Live TV United States $99.99/month after promotion FOX with bundled entertainment services Local FOX availability varies by ZIP code DirecTV United States Current entry-plan price varies Full cable-style local TV option Verify current plan price and local FOX at checkout Sling Blue United States From $45.99/month Lower-cost live-TV option FOX is only in select markets NFL+ United States $6.99/month Local game on phone or tablet No standard living-room TV stream for live local games NFL+ Premium United States $14.99/month Mobile viewing with RedZone and replays Same live-game device limitation NFL Sunday Ticket United States Seasonal price varies Out-of-market Sunday afternoon game Does not replace local FOX coverage DAZN NFL Game Pass International Country-specific price Every-game international package Not a standard US service

Channel 5 and YouTube are the best value if you can legitimately access the UK feed. For a no-VPN US experience, choose FOX One in an eligible local market, or NFL Sunday Ticket if you are out of market.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks for Free From Anywhere

To stream San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks outside the UK broadcast region, you'll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. A UK server gives you an eligible location for the free Channel 5 stream or the official NFL on 5 YouTube simulcast.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: I recommend NordVPN for it's reliable UK servers. Install its app, and create your account. The 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a risk-free window for this game. Connect to the correct country: Select a server in the United Kingdom before opening either free stream. Open the streaming platform: Visit Channel 5 to sign in or open the official YouTube live feed. Find the live channel or match page: Search for NFL on 5, then select the 49ers at Seahawks broadcast when it appears. Start early before kickoff: Open the stream several minutes ahead, so you can resolve account, browser, or location checks before the broadcast starts. Request a refund if needed: If you only need the VPN for this matchup, request a refund within NordVPN's 30-day guarantee period.

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Myers Nails 49-Yard Field Goal J.Myers connects from 49 yards out, putting the Seahawks ahead. Seattle leads 10-7 over San Francisco with 13:27 remaining in the second quarter. End of First Quarter: Tied at Seven The first quarter is in the books, and it's all tied up. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks each have 7 points after a competitive opening quarter. Seahawks Strike With 38-Yard Completion With 39 seconds left in the first quarter, Sam Darnold connects deep left with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a huge 38-yard gain, bringing Seattle out to their own 46-yard line. The score is now tied up at 7 between the 49ers and Seahawks. Seahawks Sack Purdy on Third Down Brock Purdy is brought down by Byron Murphy for a 4-yard loss at midfield on 3rd & 1. The Seahawks defense steps up with the sack. The score remains tied at 7 with 1:29 left in the first quarter. Seahawks Tie It Up in First Quarter E.Wilson punches it in from 2 yards out for a Seahawks touchdown! J.Myers adds the extra point, and we're all tied at 7 with 5:43 to go in the first quarter. San Francisco 49ers 7, Seattle Seahawks 7. 49ers Strike First With Evans TD The 49ers get on the board early as Brock Purdy finds Mike Evans for a two-yard touchdown pass. San Francisco leads the Seahawks 6-0 with 11:12 left in the first quarter. 49ers Defense Grabs Early Interception Early in the first quarter, San Francisco's R.Green intercepts a short pass intended for Seattle's J.Smith-Njigba at the Seahawks' 18-yard line. The 49ers take over at the same spot after the penalty on Seattle is declined. Score remains tied at 0-0 with 12:40 left in Q1. 49ers Open With Strong Kickoff Return We're underway in the first quarter! Jason Myers kicks off for Seattle, and 49ers return man J.James takes it back 27 yards to the San Francisco 29. The score is still tied at 0 as the 49ers prepare for their opening drive. Kickoff Approaching in Seattle We're just minutes from kickoff as the San Francisco 49ers get set to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game. 49ers Face Seahawks at Lumen Field We're underway with live coverage as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Choosing the Right VPN to Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

A low-quality VPN can cause buffering or fail the location check just as the game begins. In my streaming tests, the most useful tools combine speed, dependable servers, and a refund window. Comparing best VPN services helps separate reliable providers from services that struggle with live broadcasts.

Fast UK servers: A nearby, uncrowded UK server helps preserve the speed needed for a stable Channel 5 or YouTube stream

A nearby, uncrowded UK server helps preserve the speed needed for a stable Channel 5 or YouTube stream Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN must consistently provide a UK IP address that the platform accepts

The VPN must consistently provide a UK IP address that the platform accepts Refund policy or free trial: NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee lets you test the stream without committing long-term

Avoid free VPNs for live sports. They commonly impose data caps, congested servers, and weak location consistency, all of which can interrupt a live NFL broadcast.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Head-to-Head Facts

This matchup brings the NFC West's top two teams together, with San Francisco protecting an unbeaten record and Seattle attempting to defend home field. It is the first 2026 meeting, so the result will immediately shape the division race before the teams meet again later in the regular season.

Seattle leads the all-time regular-season series 31-23

The Seahawks lead the overall series 33-24 , including postseason games

, including postseason games Seattle won the most recent meeting 41-6 in the January 2026 playoffs

in the January 2026 playoffs The teams have met three times in the postseason , and Seattle owns a 2-1 playoff edge

, and Seattle owns a 2-1 playoff edge Seattle won two of three meetings last season , including the decisive playoff matchup

, including the decisive playoff matchup This is the first of two regular-season meetings in 2026

How to Listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks on the Radio

The 49ers' U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network carries the game on KSAN 107.7 FM, The Bone, and KNBR 104.5 FM / 680 AM. Seattle listeners can follow the Seahawks broadcast through Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM.

For national listening, SiriusXM lists both team feeds for the matchup, including channels 82 or 195. NFL+ includes live audio of every game with its $6.99/month plan, making it a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who prefer radio coverage.

Wrapping Up

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks takes place on Sunday, October 11th, 2026, at Lumen Field, with kickoff at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). It is a high-stakes NFC West game between a 4-0 San Francisco side and a 3-1 Seattle team, and FOX is the US broadcaster.

For free-streaming viewers, the strongest route is Channel 5 or the NFL on 5 YouTube simulcast from the UK. NordVPN can provide the required UK location, and its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can watch without a lasting subscription cost if you request a refund in time.

For paid viewers who want a simple US setup, FOX One is the direct choice in an eligible local FOX market. Out-of-market viewers should prioritize NFL Sunday Ticket, while YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and Sling Blue can work when their local FOX affiliate is available.