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Amazon feature goes viral after claiming user has a flat ass

“Damn, did you have to call me out like that?”

Amazon logo 2

Image by Bluestork | Shutterstock

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
October 8, 2026 Updated: 3 hours ago 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Amazon’s About You feature can infer personal preferences from shopping history and Alexa conversations.
  2. A Threads user found Amazon labeled her as having “flat buttocks” after prior purchases.
  3. Users can check labels in Shopping Preferences if the About You category appears.
  4. Amazon says shoppers can update preferences manually through About You or by asking Alexa.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Amazon has been caught profiling its users based on their shopping habits, but they didn’t expect Jeff Bezos’s tech company to comment on their looks.

Tech companies are in a constant pursuit of data collection and are always looking for new ways to utilize it.

This time, Amazon users have discovered that the tech company is using your data to profile you in ways that seem not only irrelevant but downright insulting.

Threads user “fangirlmegan” discovered exactly what Amazon thinks of her.

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“Probably those damn butt scrunch leggings”

Based on her preferences, Amazon listed various assumptions that seem normal, such as the user owning a Kindle or a Shark vacuum.

What she didn’t expect was for the list to get more unhinged as it went along.

“Constantly repurchased cat hairball treatment” is on the list of preferences, as well as the assumption that the user “has flat buttocks.”

fangirl preference
Screenshot from Threads user fangirlmegan

This preference was likely connected to the user's previous purchase of butt scrunch leggings, which are designed to give the illusion of larger glutes.

However, one user responded saying that they “tried those leggings hoping to have a butt. My ass looked like an empty scrotum.”

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View on Threads

How to check what Amazon thinks of you

Shoppers can check whether they’ve been labeled by going to Amazon and checking the “Shopping Preferences” category in their account.

Within these preferences, there should be an “About You” category that shows information about your personal preferences based on purchase history and other factors, such as your conversations with Alexa.

The feature launched in beta worldwide in May of this year, but Cybernews journalists in the UK and Europe couldn’t see an About You category.

Amazon users can change personal preferences manually

Luckily for this user, Amazon does allow shoppers to change their personal preferences.

As personal preferences change over time, Amazon lets you customize your preferences by visiting the About You category or by asking Alexa, “What do you know about me,” according to Amazon.

By clicking About You, users can update their preferences by selecting specific categories, such as Home or Product Preferences, and adjusting Amazon’s assumptions.

scrunch leggings
Screenshot from Threads user fangirlmegan

However, the user who went viral agreed that Amazon had ass-essed her well.

“I mean it ain’t wrong, but damn did you have to call me out like that?”

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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