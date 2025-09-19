Amazon rolls out agentic AI to assist sellers

Amazon’s Seller Assistant is now an agentic AI partner designed to help sellers launch, manage, and grow their businesses.

Amazon launched its Seller Assistant last year. It functioned like any other chatbot – giving businesses prompt answers to their questions and guiding them through various processes.

Now, the company has upgraded Seller Assistant to an agentic AI that can also reason, plan, and take action on the seller’s behalf.

Amazon’s agentic AI is powered by Amazon Bedrock and leverages Amazon Nova and Anthropic’s Claude. It’s designed to anticipate sellers' needs, come up with solutions, and act when authorized.

For example, the upgraded AI will monitor inventory needs and send alerts so businesses can optimize their operations.

“Seller Assistant will be able to analyze demand patterns and prepare shipment recommendations, helping reduce both excess inventory costs and out-of-stock situations,” Amazon’s announcement reads.

Amazon’s Seller Assistant will also offer an account health feature – delivering a summary and highlighting key issues and possible solutions – and alert businesses about missing compliance documents.

Finally, Amazon has expanded its agentic AI capabilities to advertising through Creative Studio.

“By analyzing a seller’s products alongside Amazon’s shopping signals, Creative Studio’s AI feature generates tailored ad concepts and thoroughly explains its reasoning, giving sellers complete control while revealing new insights,” Amazon said.