Ever cracked your iPhone? Apple may have a solution to increasing the durability of its products

Could it replace the Corning Gorilla Glass used on Apple’s current devices?

Apple has been granted a patent for a new type of cover structure for its devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The cover design reveals how it could improve the durability and protect devices from any impact.

The document shows that the new cover structure is composed of three different layers, each serving a different purpose.

The inner cover layer, which is made from flexible or semi-rigid material, can absorb impact and prevent internal components from any damage.

The intermediate layer is supposed to distribute impact forces, while the third outer layer, usually made from glass or ceramic, ensures scratch resistance and serves aesthetic purposes.

Image by Cybernews.

These three layers, attached using special adhesives, create a structure that’s resistant to breaking, cracking, or deformation.

The patent also includes several factors that reveal why future coverage could help prevent Apple devices from being damaged.

One common area where a device gets damaged is its edges or corners. The future cover would provide additional support for these areas.

The document also reveals that certain cover areas are created to be flexible under pressure, making it less likely for these areas to break.

According to Patently Apple, the cover's different layers isolate heat and sound, making it more comfortable for the user to use the device and improving its performance.

The new cover structure may be applied to all of Apple's products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables.

Considering device design trends, which are turning towards creating thinner and lighter devices, it's also important to keep them more resilient.

While the company currently uses Corning glass for its products, such as iPhones and Apple Watches, it has also developed glass technology for its newer devices.

The patent's release doesn’t confirm that the new cover structure will be created in the future, but it does hint that the company may be shifting to custom-made solutions.