Apple wants its own ChatGPT

The company even formed a dedicated team.

While it took Apple a while to release its own artificial intelligence (AI) tool, even when the company introduced Apple Intelligence, it teamed up with OpenAI and used its ChatGPT to help users with more complex requests.

Apparently, the company’s top software and marketing executives didn’t see the need to create a chatbot, believing they weren’t popular or useful enough to justify the expense. They also dismissed claims that this missing element could be putting the company behind when it comes to AI development.

Nevertheless, these claims don’t actually reflect the reality of people using AI in various instances, from simple searches to requesting help with spreadsheets and documents.

Apple Intelligence doesn’t provide users with these capabilities. Right now, it can be used to summarize messages, edit texts, clean up photos, and perform other similar tasks. However, it can’t be used like an actual chatbot like ChatGPT or Gemini.

Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, also has room for improvement since it depends on ChatGPT for trickier queries.

Since Apple doesn’t have its own search engine, it relies on a deal with Google, which pays the company $20 billion a year to remain the default option on its devices.

However, things are about to change thanks to the US Justice Department implementing changes in the way users search for things, using the chatbot for far more than just simple queries.

Considering these changes, the company is also shifting towards a more modernized search experience.

It’s been reported that Apple created a new team called Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI). The group's main purpose is to develop new in-house AI services and expand users' search experience, reports Bloomberg.

AKI has already started working on an “answer engine,” which would answer questions by crawling the web. An app and a back-end infrastructure for upcoming Siri, Spotlight, and Safari are also in the pipeline.