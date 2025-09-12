Chinese telecom giants to offer eSIM services for Apple’s iPhone Air

Published: 12 September 2025
Apple China
Image by Aly Song, Reuters.

Three major Chinese telecom operators will provide eSIM support for Apple's iPhone Air, according to Apple China.

However, the availability of eSIM-enabled services from China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom is subject to regulatory approvals.

Cybernews has previously reported that Apple’s iPhone 17 Air may not launch in China because the device does not include a physical SIM card tray. The company’s new phone models rely exclusively on eSIMs.

Physical SIM cards are still the norm in China because people use them to register and verify phone ownership, which carriers and government regulations require. Thus, eSIM adoption in China is very limited.

