ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Teams alternative is “absolute s**t,” European Commission officials complain

Microsoft Teams backup may need its own backup.

The headquarters of the European Commission

Image by Josefkubes via Shutterstock

Eglė Krištopaitytė
Eglė Krištopaitytė Senior Journalist
October 2, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways:
  • The European Commission introduced Element Pro as a backup if Microsoft Teams becomes unavailable.
  • Some officials called Element Pro unnecessary and ineffective, with one describing it in crude terms.
  • The move reflects European concerns about dependence on US technology and data access under US law.
  • The ICC’s reported Microsoft email loss after US sanctions intensified fears about American tech access.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Officials have slammed the European Commission’s internal communication tool, Element Pro, intended to serve as an alternative to Microsoft Teams.

Politico reports that the Commission rolled out Element Pro over the summer as a “sovereign back-up to Teams,” in case Microsoft’s tool becomes unavailable.

Most of the Commission’s communications continue to flow through Teams, while Element Pro is described as an “internal back-up” that would ensure “business continuity” in the event of a “disruption,” according to an internal memo seen by Politico.

The introduction of the tool, developed by a UK-based company Element, comes as part of wider European efforts to reduce its digital dependence on US technological companies.

More from Cybernews

Tesla in a charging station
Tesla says you can drive off with your charging cable still in, but it may cost you $25,000
Tech 2 min read
A chess figure with a LinkedIn logo on a chessboard
LinkedIn now allows you to show off your Chess.com stats
Tech 1 min read
Android bot with red eyes in black background
Android developers outraged: Google is making it impossible for app makers
Tech 4 min read
Apple Wallet Create a Pass feature
New Apple Wallet feature turns physical cards into digital passes. How useful is it, really?
Tech 2 min read
A DoorDash drone with a Chipotle delivery bag.
DoorDash’s new drone could deliver Chipotle and Popeyes in under 5 minutes
Tech 1 min read
A button on the keyboard colored in the EU-flag pattern
Brussels wants to tackle US tech, but 70% of its emails flow through American servers
Tech 2 min read

However, 3 officials questioned the need for the new tool and whether it can serve as a viable alternative to Teams, according to Politico.

One official described Element Pro as “absolute shit,” while a third official said the US would “instantly win the war” if it decides to disable its technologies.

Element CEO Matthew Hodgson told Politico that some teething issues are expected during the switch, and noted that the United Nations and NATO also use the software.

Why are Europeans going local?

While switching to new software will inevitably cause disruptions, there are serious concerns that drive the need to find local alternatives to US tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the US imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan in 2025, he reported losing his access to Microsoft-hosted email. The move sparked new concerns about the prospect of a “kill switch” for American tech.

Although the company rebuked Khan’s claims, the Hague-based ICC replaced Microsoft with openDesk, an open-source productivity suite developed by Germany’s Center for Digital Sovereignty.

As the US prepares new sanctions against the ICC, American companies will no longer be allowed to provide money, goods, or services to the court without a special license, according to Reuters. This once again will test Europe’s dependence on US tech.

Europeans also worry about data privacy, with concerns about the US Cloud Act, which allows American law enforcement to request user data from US companies, regardless of where it is stored.

US firms say they share data only on rare occasions, but Europeans don’t seem to be convinced.

Claus Balslev, head of digitalization at Denmark’s labor agency, recently warned that data uploaded to an American cloud is directly shared with US intelligence agencies.

Balslev’s bold claim is hard to verify, but as the European Commission increases pressure on American tech giants, spying on officials’ chats may no longer be unimaginable.

Microsoft France’s legal chief, Anton Carniaux, speaking under oath at the French Senate in 2025, admitted that the company “cannot guarantee” user data wouldn’t be shared under the request of the American government.

Eglė Krištopaitytė
Eglė Krištopaitytė
Senior Journalist

Eglė Krištopaitytė is a senior journalist at Cybernews covering European technology, digital sovereignty, artificial intelligence, and digital policy. She has more than eight years of journalism experience and a strong background in international politics. Eglė bases her reporting on scientific studies, statistics, and expert interviews to examine how technological and policy developments affect people across Europe and beyond. Before joining Cybernews, Eglė worked as a foreign news reporter at 15min.lt.

ADVERTISEMENT