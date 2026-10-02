Key takeaways: The European Commission introduced Element Pro as a backup if Microsoft Teams becomes unavailable.

Some officials called Element Pro unnecessary and ineffective, with one describing it in crude terms.

The move reflects European concerns about dependence on US technology and data access under US law.

The ICC’s reported Microsoft email loss after US sanctions intensified fears about American tech access. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Officials have slammed the European Commission’s internal communication tool, Element Pro, intended to serve as an alternative to Microsoft Teams.

Politico reports that the Commission rolled out Element Pro over the summer as a “sovereign back-up to Teams,” in case Microsoft’s tool becomes unavailable.

Most of the Commission’s communications continue to flow through Teams, while Element Pro is described as an “internal back-up” that would ensure “business continuity” in the event of a “disruption,” according to an internal memo seen by Politico.

The introduction of the tool, developed by a UK-based company Element, comes as part of wider European efforts to reduce its digital dependence on US technological companies.

However, 3 officials questioned the need for the new tool and whether it can serve as a viable alternative to Teams, according to Politico.

One official described Element Pro as “absolute shit,” while a third official said the US would “instantly win the war” if it decides to disable its technologies.

Element CEO Matthew Hodgson told Politico that some teething issues are expected during the switch, and noted that the United Nations and NATO also use the software.

Why are Europeans going local?

While switching to new software will inevitably cause disruptions, there are serious concerns that drive the need to find local alternatives to US tech.

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After the US imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan in 2025, he reported losing his access to Microsoft-hosted email. The move sparked new concerns about the prospect of a “kill switch” for American tech.

Although the company rebuked Khan’s claims, the Hague-based ICC replaced Microsoft with openDesk, an open-source productivity suite developed by Germany’s Center for Digital Sovereignty.

As the US prepares new sanctions against the ICC, American companies will no longer be allowed to provide money, goods, or services to the court without a special license, according to Reuters. This once again will test Europe’s dependence on US tech.

Europeans also worry about data privacy, with concerns about the US Cloud Act, which allows American law enforcement to request user data from US companies, regardless of where it is stored.

US firms say they share data only on rare occasions, but Europeans don’t seem to be convinced.

Claus Balslev, head of digitalization at Denmark’s labor agency, recently warned that data uploaded to an American cloud is directly shared with US intelligence agencies.

Balslev’s bold claim is hard to verify, but as the European Commission increases pressure on American tech giants, spying on officials’ chats may no longer be unimaginable.