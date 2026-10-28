Key takeaways 01 Firefox revived early internet meme stars, including Bad Luck Brian, Overly Attached Girlfriend, and the "Apparently" kid. 02 The campaign criticizes big tech surveillance, intrusive ads, and built-in AI that users cannot opt out of. 03 Firefox frames its browser as a return to a more private and personal internet. 04 The video drew over 923,000 YouTube views in its first two days and sparked Reddit nostalgia. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The latest campaign by privacy-focused browser Firefox plays on nostalgia for a simpler internet by featuring stars of forgotten memes.

The campaign takes aim at big tech companies by criticizing their surveillance practices, intrusive ads, and built-in AI that users cannot opt out of.

Firefox says the internet is now less private than it was in 2026, when the whole family shared one computer.

“Back then, the internet was weird, personal, and all of ours. So, we got your favorite meme legends back together to say it louder: What happened to the internet?” the company’s post on X reads.

The video features the stars of memes from the early 2000s, including Overly Attached Girlfriend, Bad Luck Brian, and the “Apparently” kid.

The campaign invites people to “Come back to Firefox,” the browser released in 2004 by the Mozilla Foundation.

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Firefox 3.5 reached its peak popularity around 2009, when it became the world’s most-used browser, operating on 21.67% of desktops globally, but its popularity began to fall soon after.

The campaign video, viewed over 923,000 times on YouTube in the first 2 days, ends with a blast of the 2003 hit Dragostea din tei by the Moldovan band O-Zone, referencing one of the meme heroes, the Numa Numa guy.

This further brings millennials and older generations back to the times when tech “enshittification” was much less prevalent.

Coined by Cory Doctorow, the term “enshittification” refers to the gradual decay of online platforms and services after they’ve locked-in a large user base by offering free products.

The Firefox’s nostalgia marketing campaign sparked a discussion on Reddit, with some users realizing they may not be as young as they think because they remember all these memes.

“Man, these memes aren’t that old. They were only, like.... oh my god,” a Redditor writes.