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German spy agencies plan to exchange secret information via the Google Cloud

The spies didn’t get the digital sovereignty memo.

The logo of German intelligence agency, German flag, the logo of Google Cloud

Image by Cybernews

Eglė Krištopaitytė
Eglė Krištopaitytė Senior Journalist
October 29, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Germany’s BND, BfV, and MAD want a shared cloud to exchange highly confidential information faster.
  2. The planned ND-Cloud would use Google Distributed Cloud, an air-gapped system stored in Germany.
  3. Google would not have direct access to the data, according to reports on the planned system.
  4. Critics question using a US provider when Germany says it wants more digital sovereignty.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

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Three German intelligence agencies want a shared cloud for a faster exchange of highly confidential information. Their choice of provider has raised some eyebrows.

The Federal Intelligence Service (BND), the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), and the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) are planning to implement a cloud system that will allow the exchange of the highest level of confidential information, Tagesschau reports.

As of now, intelligence officers can read classified documents only in the office, using specially configured computers.

This complicates the exchange of information considered “confidential” or “secret” between German intelligence agencies, as such documents cannot be sent via email.

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Despite digital sovereignty being considered the main criterion for the new system, the agencies intend to use services from Google, an American tech giant.

German media reports that the new system, called the ND-Cloud, will be based on the Google Distributed Cloud, which is an “air-gapped” version without a direct connection to the internet or to Google.

Google wouldn’t have access to the data, which would be stored within Germany.

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The system is expected to enter operation in 2027 and may cost at least €500 million ($557 million).

“Falling into the trap of Big Tech”

The plans have attracted criticism in Germany, where local and federal authorities are increasingly emphasizing the need to reduce the country’s dependence on US technologies.

Tuta, a German open-source technology company, called the decision to use Google Cloud “astonishing.” The firm said it could set up an independent, encrypted Tuta Drive instance that couldn’t be accessed by third parties for the same price.

When the authorities talk about digital sovereignty, they must back up their words with actions – instead of falling into the trap of Big Tech once again.
Tuta

​Konstantin von Notz, a deputy chair of the Parliamentary Oversight Panel, told Heise.de that the choice of an American provider raises questions.

“The federal government will have to explain why, in its view, a European solution was not possible and how it can ensure that the integrity and sovereignty of intelligence data remain beyond any doubt in the future,” von Notz is quoted as saying.

Earlier in 2026, the BfV awarded the French company ChapsVision a contract to provide software for analyzing large amounts of data, rejecting the US data broker Palantir Technologies. The move was largely seen as part of Berlin’s digital sovereignty efforts.

About the author
Eglė Krištopaitytė
Eglė Krištopaitytė
Senior Journalist

Eglė Krištopaitytė is a senior journalist at Cybernews covering European technology, digital sovereignty, artificial intelligence, and digital policy. She has more than eight years of journalism experience and a strong background in international politics. Eglė bases her reporting on scientific studies, statistics, and expert interviews to examine how technological and policy developments affect people across Europe and beyond. Before joining Cybernews, Eglė worked as a foreign news reporter at 15min.lt.

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