Key takeaways 01 Germany’s BND, BfV, and MAD want a shared cloud to exchange highly confidential information faster. 02 The planned ND-Cloud would use Google Distributed Cloud, an air-gapped system stored in Germany. 03 Google would not have direct access to the data, according to reports on the planned system. 04 Critics question using a US provider when Germany says it wants more digital sovereignty. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

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Three German intelligence agencies want a shared cloud for a faster exchange of highly confidential information. Their choice of provider has raised some eyebrows.

The Federal Intelligence Service (BND), the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), and the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) are planning to implement a cloud system that will allow the exchange of the highest level of confidential information, Tagesschau reports.

As of now, intelligence officers can read classified documents only in the office, using specially configured computers.

This complicates the exchange of information considered “confidential” or “secret” between German intelligence agencies, as such documents cannot be sent via email.

Despite digital sovereignty being considered the main criterion for the new system, the agencies intend to use services from Google, an American tech giant.

German media reports that the new system, called the ND-Cloud, will be based on the Google Distributed Cloud, which is an “air-gapped” version without a direct connection to the internet or to Google.

Google wouldn’t have access to the data, which would be stored within Germany.

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The system is expected to enter operation in 2027 and may cost at least €500 million ($557 million).

“Falling into the trap of Big Tech”

The plans have attracted criticism in Germany, where local and federal authorities are increasingly emphasizing the need to reduce the country’s dependence on US technologies.

Tuta, a German open-source technology company, called the decision to use Google Cloud “astonishing.” The firm said it could set up an independent, encrypted Tuta Drive instance that couldn’t be accessed by third parties for the same price.

When the authorities talk about digital sovereignty, they must back up their words with actions – instead of falling into the trap of Big Tech once again. Tuta

​Konstantin von Notz, a deputy chair of the Parliamentary Oversight Panel, told Heise.de that the choice of an American provider raises questions.

“The federal government will have to explain why, in its view, a European solution was not possible and how it can ensure that the integrity and sovereignty of intelligence data remain beyond any doubt in the future,” von Notz is quoted as saying.