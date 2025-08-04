Greys, nordics, insectoids, reptilians – congressman says he was briefed on alien species

A secretive US Congress briefing may have confirmed four alien species, according to a physicist’s testimony. Now, Reddit is torn over what it means for real UFO disclosure.

Back in May this year, physicist Dr. Eric Davis was asked a question no one expected to be answered: "What species are piloting these craft?"

The question was posed at a closed-door US Congress meeting, during which Davis reportedly confirmed four different alien species under oath.

Davis responded, like he did in his Congress hearing, with “Greys, nordics, insectoids, and reptilians” as the four categories of aliens.

Congress would have been bewildered, especially as previous contact with David Grusch mainly included non-human biologics and spacecraft.

Davis may have merely been relaying information given to him by insiders, rather than having any sightings himself, but this revelation has caused a stir nevertheless.

Now on The Endless Void podcast with Kristin Fisher, the Missouri Republican Congressman Eric Burlison gave his take on the situation, while also trying to contextualize the current state of play in the quest for true UAP disclosure.

What Davis revealed under oath

Eric Davis is a nuclear physicist with decades of UAP-related consulting experience.

The physicist has a background in advanced physics and work related to exotic propulsion systems, boosting his credibility.

He described advanced propulsion theories (warp bubbles, Casimir effect), and said the US has at least one craft in its possession.

Davis confirmed the four species and gave details – humanoid, roughly human-sized, and possibly involved in reverse-engineering programs.

Image via Getty

Burlison’s belief and bull riding

In the interview with Kristin Fisher, Burlison takes a cautionary approach to the topic, yet claims that what would be useful is a “groundswell of public demand for the White House" to listen to the momentum building behind the scenes.

In some candid moments, Burlison told Fisher to “never underestimate the laziness of government employees,” when explaining why disclosure has not gathered momentum for many years.

Regarding the four alien species, it seems during the interview that Burlison is not fully convinced, but he believes there’s a need to keep pressing the current US government for answers.

He claims that “the president has a posture to being open to disclosure,” adding that “it would be historic if he levelled with the American people if there was information to be had.”

Fisher asked whether September is a likely month for Congress to line up more hearings, to which Burlison replied that it could be a realistic timeframe.

Reddit's mixed reaction

The reaction was both curious and cautious on Reddit as well. One user claimed a sense of disclosure breakthrough, albeit with caveats:

I have a feeling that we're building up to something, but what that is I have no idea. I think it may be more bizarre than we can fathom. My hypothesis is that what is going on now is that a group/faction that is attempting to prevent this information coming to light is struggling to do so. Reddit user @Careful-Ant5868

Another takes the route that these disclosures could be merely a rehash of what whistleblowers have seen on the big screen:

“Wouldn't it be hilarious if these people that are 'disclosing' all this behind the scenes are just repeating what they read about alien encounters on the internet and TV (to distract from the real stuff), and all this is just one big empty circle?”

One user went even further, saying they have a feeling Trump will use this to distract from the Epstein files becoming a weekly news cycle.

It’s either a case of it being real, much ado about nothing or a cover-up – but regardless, the interview with Burlison seems to have got the ball rolling again.

Reddit seems to reflect the public’s confusion, cynicism, and wild theorizing – the lack of mainstream coverage fuels conspiracy speculation.