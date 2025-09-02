Italian court lowers Amazon’s 2021 antitrust fine, keeping main findings intact

Published: 2 September 2025
Amazon
Image by Pascal Rossignol | Reuters

An Italian administrative court has reduced a 1.13-billion-euro ($1.32 billion) fine imposed on Amazon in 2021 by Italy's competition authority for alleged abuse of a dominant position, a ruling showed on Tuesday.

The Lazio administrative court upheld the main findings by the regulator, but said the amount of the fine had to be recalculated, arguing that the watchdog had not adequately explained the reasons for including a discretionary 50% increase.

The ruling did not specify the revised figure.

Deducting the 50% surcharge from the original 1.13 billion euros would result in a final fine of around 750 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Amazon had no immediate comment on the ruling.

The company was originally fined for restricting competition in e-commerce logistics services in Italy. At the time, it was one of the biggest penalties imposed on a US tech giant in Europe.

