Key takeaways 01 Amazon has reportedly blocked Grok Bot agents from placing orders on users’ behalf. 02 Musk suggested users could send bots to shop elsewhere and teased an X-based rival. 03 Amazon says unauthorized AI agents violate its Conditions of Use when they access its store. 04 The dispute adds e-commerce to Musk and Bezos’s long-running rivalry in tech and space. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Elon Musk’s AI agents are being blocked from placing orders on Amazon. Now Musk is teasing the launch of a rival e-commerce site sure to inspire fear in Jeff Bezos.

After users complained of Amazon blocking their Grok Bot agents from placing orders on their behalf, Musk teased an upcoming competitor to Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce site.

One user frustratingly said, “Amazon is blocking Grok Bots from ordering,” and Musk’s answer to the problem is to have “your bot buy it somewhere else.”

The user suggested that “it’s time for an X shop,” prompting Musk to ask whether a rival would fix the problem.

While this is no formal announcement, X users and Musk followers seem to encourage the idea.

One vocal Musk follower, Min Choi, coined the name “X Mart” and said that the entire e-commerce platform would be “powered by Grok Bot.”

X shop may stoke feud between Musk and Bezos

The SpaceXAI CEO and Amazon founder have long been at odds, competing with one another in the AI and space races, while also playing a tug-of-war for the world's richest man.

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Both tech moguls own astronautics companies and have launched their rockets into orbit and commercial AI products.

While Bezos’s Project Prometheus and Musk’s Grok set out to achieve different goals, the pair developed a long-standing feud that may date back to 2004, according to Business Insider.

They’ve gotten into patent battles, blocked each other's professional ventures, and have berated each other on Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

While they have seemingly feuded over space, Musk has also called Amazon a monopoly, which may make starting a rival e-commerce business all the more appealing.

Amazon wants to control how users shop

While there’s no official statement confirming that Amazon has blocked Grok Bot, reports suggest that Amazon was blocking a rival AI agent that began circulating.

Meta’s Muse agents were blocked by Amazon after the company decided that “continued access by an unauthorized AI agent violates Amazon’s Conditions of Use, to which our customers have agreed.”

Amazon confirmed it requested that Meta remove Amazon from the Muse experience, and explained that Meta never asked for permission for Muse to access its store.

But it’s not just Meta Muse and now Grok Bot that are blocked by Amazon – other chatbots are also on the chopping block.

ChatGPT and Claude confirm they’re unable to even check prices on Amazon directly and explain they’re being blocked from direct automated access.