Key takeaways: Proton now lets business admins move emails, contacts, and calendars from Microsoft 365 to Proton.

The migration runs in six guided steps, and Proton says employees can keep working without downtime.

Only Proton admins with Microsoft 365 administrator access can use Easy Switch for the move.

Proton frames the tool as part of Europe’s push to reduce dependence on US technology. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Swiss tech company has extended its Easy Switch for Business to Microsoft 365, enabling the migration of key productivity tools to Proton.

The entire organization’s emails, contacts, and calendar events can now be moved from Outlook or Google Workspace to Proton in 6 guided steps.

The systems will be running side by side during the migration, so staff can keep working throughout, according to the company. The move won’t cause any downtime or disruption.

Easy Switch can only be used by an organization that is a Proton admin and a Microsoft 365 administrator, as standard user accounts don’t have the required permissions.

In addition, an organization’s Microsoft 365 account must be cloud-hosted and have access to its domain provider.

Protection against a “kill switch?”

The extension of the Easy Switch comes amid growing concerns about European governments and businesses' dependence on American technologies.

A 2026 Proton survey of 1,500 European business leaders found that 74% worry that a US kill switch could disrupt their operations. The kill switch refers to a scenario in which the US government could order American companies to discontinue their services to users elsewhere.

Europeans got a taste of the “kill switch” in June 2026, when the US government ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, for all foreign citizens, citing national security concerns.

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Increasing data privacy concerns also put US tech companies under scrutiny.

US laws, such as the Cloud Act, compel American companies to hand over data requested by its law enforcement, regardless of where it’s stored.

American firms operating in Europe say that law enforcement can request data only under narrowly defined conditions. Companies’ transparency reports suggest that a small number of users are affected.

However, suspicions may be hard for US businesses to shake off. Microsoft was recently accused of leaking data of Dutch civil servants working on EU tech regulations to the US House of Representatives.

Raphael Auphan, a chief operating officer at Proton, says that a months-long disruption caused by switching email providers is a thing of the past.

Businesses shouldn’t have to choose between productivity and control over their own data, Raphael Auphan, a chief operating officer at Proton

Proton is a Switzerland-based company that offers a wide range of products and services, ranging from mail and calendar to VPN and an AI assistant.

While Proton champions European digital sovereignty and markets itself as privacy-focused, the company hasn’t escaped criticism for collaborating with law enforcement.

404 Media reported in March 2026 that Proton had provided Swiss authorities with payment data, which the FBI used to identify the person behind the anonymous account affiliated with the Stop Cop City movement in Atlanta.