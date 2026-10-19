Key takeaways 01 A leaker claims Sony could spend at least $680 on PS6 RAM and storage alone. 02 The rumored component costs could push the PS6 retail price above $1,000. 03 AI demand has driven shortages and higher prices for memory and storage hardware. 04 Consumers may face higher device prices as chipmakers prioritize AI servers and chips. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A PlayStation insider has just predicted the price for Sony’s next console. If true, users are declaring the PS6 “dead on arrival.”

KeplerL2, a well-known hardware leaker, has said Sony could spend at least $680 per PS6 console.

While this number got people riled up, the leaker believes this price only accounts for the cost of the console's random-access memory (RAM) and storage (NAND).

“RAM + NAND alone is over $680,” Kepler said via the NeoGAF forum.

This alone could significantly inflate the retail price of Sony’s PS6, which could be upwards of $1,000, given that new PS5 consoles with 1TB of storage cost around $650.

The high price point of RAM and storage is no surprise, with the AI boom having created a global shortage of hardware.

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RAM prices skyrocket, and the industry can’t keep up

Following the increased demand for AI tools, the industry saw a surge in demand for RAM and NAND that it couldn’t keep up with.

As RAM and storage became scarce, the price of a standard DDR5-6000 32GB memory kit doubled.

Taking in the AI industry’s projections for 2026, experts warned that RAM vendors could struggle to meet the demand required by AI chipmakers.

At that time, Micron, one of America’s biggest semiconductor companies, announced it would stop producing memory chips for consumer PC builders to focus its efforts on AI chips and servers.