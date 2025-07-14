Samsung may be turning jewelry into AI-driven devices

Will smartphones no longer be needed?

When it comes to wearables, Samsung is best known for its smartwatches, including the recently released Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Although some well-known companies, such as Apple and Garmin, have refrained from releasing a smart ring to focus on their watches, Samsung launched its first smart ring in 2024.

While there is some speculation about Samsung releasing the second-generation Galaxy smart ring next year, the tech giant seems to be expanding beyond “conventional” wearables such as watches and rings.

It’s been reported that Samsung is considering creating new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable devices, such as necklaces and earrings.

AI could be the incentive for creating new devices that would allow users to do things faster, without having to take their phone out, says the CEO of Samsung, Won-joon Choi, via CNN.

The new devices could be turned into jewelry that users wear around their necks or on their fingers or ears.

The main idea behind wearables as jewelry is that users won’t have to carry them or think about where to put them.

Considering that AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Gemini are now capable of answering simple questions and handling intricate tasks, tech companies are looking into hardware solutions that would be easier to use than smartphones.

One example of seamless AI-powered devices is smart glasses. Following Meta’s Ray-Ban example, which has been on the market since 2023, other companies, such as Google, are working on entering the market with their own products.

Recently, OpenAI and Jony Ive’s company, io Products, Inc., finalized their partnership, promising new AI-driven hardware. However, it still remains unclear as to what type of device they’ll be working on.

When it comes to Samsung, the company has already been working on Project Moohan, a mixed reality headset.

It’s not yet known what kind of new wearables will be added to the company’s list, as a lot could change during the development process.