Key takeaways 01 The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,400, putting it in laptop and flagship phone territory. 02 Its 14.6-inch AMOLED display is larger than a MacBook Air screen, but it lacks anti-glare coating. 03 The tablet works well for workouts, media, and Photoshop editing, helped by strong sound and the included pen. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

I got my hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, one of the company’s latest tablets, which was released this month.

The tablet can be used in many different ways. However, not one has convinced me that I should switch from my smartphone or laptop.

And yet, hearing how some users have managed to replace their gadgets with a single tablet made me want to try Samsung’s latest addition and see if it could change my mind, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra tablet. Image by Cybernews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra specifications

I’ve already tried a few tablets, including the Huion Kamvas Slate 13, so what immediately caught my attention about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was its size and thinness.

The device weighs 692 grams (1.53 lbs) and comes with a 14.6-inch display. In comparison, the display of my MacBook Air 2022 is 13.6 inches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and MacBook Air M2 size comparison. Image by Cybernews

One of the most common questions I came across online was whether it has an anti-reflective screen. However, its Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate isn’t anti-glare.

While the device has a pretty fast refresh rate, it would sometimes lag for me when entering a password to access the device or when using split screen.

Use cases of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Considering that the tablet’s price starts at $1,400, a sum that can be used to buy the latest flagship smartphone or even a laptop, I decided to see if the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra would be enough to replace one of these devices that I use every day.

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While I wasn’t too happy about its refresh rate, I was quite impressed by its sound quality. According to the company, the new tablet comes with Dolby Atmos support and a 4-channel spatial audio system, which provides wider, higher-quality audio.

This specification, together with a large display, proved to be useful during a workout. I usually put on a workout on my TV so I can follow it more easily, but since the display was large enough, I could put out my mat and do my workout in any room.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. Image by Cybernews

The tablet includes all the standard AI, productivity, and safety features. To my surprise, it also includes Adobe Photoshop.

I used to be a big fan of Photoshop. As I don’t use AI tools to edit my images, I was quite happy to learn that the device has the Adobe Photoshop app installed and includes up to 4 months of free Premium access.

Since the device also includes a pen, editing files is more convenient.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. Image by Cybernews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: Is it worth it?

Samsung’s latest Ultra tablet boasts a large display and extreme thinness, but upon comparing it with previously released models, I found it shares several features with the Samsung Galaxy Tab 11 Ultra.

So I chose to justify the $1,400 price tag only if this device could replace my smartphone or laptop.

While I was glad it could provide me with a large enough screen to watch content and even edit my images in Photoshop, I didn’t find it a capable enough device for work or research.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra pros and cons