It seems that antivirus developers will need to ramp up their efforts. Researchers have discovered new malware that went undetected by top antivirus programs across all major operating systems.

Apple device management and security company Mosyle shared its findings about ModStealer with 9to5Mac, noting that the malware is being distributed through social engineering campaigns, where criminals use fake job ads targeting developers.

ModStealer targets 56 browser-based crypto wallets, attempting to extract private keys and other sensitive information that would grant criminals access to victims’ funds. Moreover, according to the report, the malware can capture clipboard data, take screenshots, and execute code remotely, giving attackers near-total control over a compromised device, all while bypassing signature-based detection.

Meanwhile, in August 2025, Mosyle also identified a new Mac malware strain, dubbed JSCoreRunner, which similarly evaded all detections on VirusTotal, a platform designed to flag malware and malicious content.

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne recently noted that while malware distributed through browser plugins and pop-up adware is relatively easy to detect, threat actors continue to evolve.

Image by Cybernews.

“Modern [endpoint detection and response] toolsets, while still maintaining traditional antivirus protections, integrate the advantages of [next-generation antivirus] by monitoring system behavior to identify potential attacks that may not be caught by signature-based scanning,” the firm said, adding that AI-powered solutions help expedite response operations significantly.

According to the company, natural language queries now allow security teams to be more efficient and effective, enabling investigations without requiring expertise in query languages.

“Today, we have fully funded threat operations, state-backed and organized like standard businesses. This operationalization of cybercrime has ushered in an era of threats with focused agendas and more tangible impacts on business,” SentinelOne concluded.

