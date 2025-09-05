A new method of loading malware onto compromised devices via smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has been identified as part of a larger campaign targeting npm packages and GitHub.

Cybersecurity firm ReversingLabs (RL) said that two npm (Node Package Manager) packages, published in July 2025 and now removed, abused smart contracts to conceal malicious commands that installed downloader malware on compromised systems.

According to the researchers, once the first discovered package, colortoolsv2, was used or included in another project, a script containing an obfuscated, malicious payload would execute. This script retrieved the URL of a command-and-control (C2) server, which then delivered second-stage malware to the requesting system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is new and different is the use of Ethereum smart contracts to host the URLs where malicious commands are located, downloading the second-stage malware,” RL explained, adding that this highlights the rapid evolution of evasion techniques by malicious actors who are “trolling open-source repositories and developers.”

Moreover, the researchers said they were “struck by the extent and sophistication” of the campaign, as they uncovered a network of GitHub repositories connected to colortoolsv2.

The investigation also showed that the criminals attempted to make the repositories hosting the malicious packages look trustworthy. Since GitHub projects were likely the primary infection vector, the researchers noted that “it would be impossible to detect” malicious code hidden in npm package dependencies merely by reviewing source code in GitHub repositories.

Image by Cybernews.

“Looking at the solana-trading-bot-v2 through the eyes of an average developer trying to determine if the GitHub project is trustworthy, this one would definitely look like a good choice. It has thousands of commits, a couple of active contributors, and a decent number of stars and watchers – all characteristics of legitimate open-source repositories. But, as it turns out, all of these details were fabricated,” RL stressed.

The researchers urged developers to assess each library more carefully before implementation and to look beyond raw numbers of maintainers, commits, and downloads.

Be the first to know and get our latest stories on Google News Google News Follow us