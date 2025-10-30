Elon Musk’s SpaceX transferred 281 BTC ($31.28 million), its third major move in 10 days, keeping the company among the world’s largest corporate bitcoin holders and sparking speculation over Musk’s crypto strategy.

SpaceX has been busy with bitcoin transfers in recent days, with Elon Musk moving 281 BTC in one transaction. This equates to $31.28 million and has fueled speculation of strategic repositioning.

According to blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence, the aerospace company currently holds around 7,258 BTC, which is currently worth around $790.95 million.

Repeated transfers are significant, as hoarding digital assets like this represents stagnation, whereas moving and reorganizing crypto can help manage risk, especially when testing new wallets and positioning the brand as a major force in crypto trading.

Tellingly, mass volumes being rearranged in this manner can send ripples of confidence throughout the community. Conversely, if Musk were to sell off big quantities, it could ramp up the fear.

And as Musk is a major institutional force in the world of crypto, his actions can influence the crypto community's attitude towards finance. As one Reddit user explained: “Transfers don't always mean selling. Sometimes it’s just shaking the market for a better entry or just security protocol.”

SpaceX just sold $133M of bitcoin. Did Elon just pay to keep the government shut down and the Epstein files hidden? undefined Political Punk (@actingliketommy) October 25, 2025

Perhaps a bit less “out there” was a brief pow-wow between Musk and X user @zerohedge. The X user made a point that the printing of money is a manipulation to drive an economy, and that the AI arms race between America and China makes for a more favorable outlook on crypto.

Musk agreed, stating: “That is why bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy.”

True.



That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy. undefined Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2025

And of course, it could merely be an accounting or regulatory pivot. Nevertheless, Musk often gets the crypto community buzzing.

For a few years, Musk was heavily behind the meme currency Dogecoin. On February 4th, 2021, he merely tweeted the word “Doge,” and the value shot up over 50% on the same day.

But for now, Musk appears to be all-in on bitcoin, as he balances SpaceX’s (and Tesla’s) finances. With the close of 2025 looming, many await his next move with bated breath.