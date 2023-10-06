China is one of the few countries with tight restrictions on internet usage. Because of the blocks imposed by the Chinese government, Netflix has not launched a library in China.

Luckily, you can watch Netflix in China by using a VPN. It will hide your real IP address and route your internet traffic through a secondary server in another location – where Netflix is available. In other words, it allows you to freely watch Netflix in China, no matter whether you are a resident or just traveling.

In this guide, we’ll help you access Netflix in China with a VPN, teach you how to use it, and provide you with additional tips and tricks. Read on to find our step-by-step guide on how to watch Netflix in China.

How to watch Netflix in China with a VPN

Choose a VPN provider that works with Netflix. Our top choice is NordVPN, now 68% OFF! Download and install the VPN app on your preferred streaming device Sign in to the VPN app or sign up if you don’t have an account yet Connect to a server outside of China where Netflix is available Open Netflix and enjoy watching your favorite content

Why do you need a VPN to watch Netflix in China?

You need a reliable VPN to watch Netflix in China for several reasons. Firstly, Netflix simply doesn’t have a library in China – the country doesn’t have a license to stream Netflix content. In addition, no other Netflix libraries can be accessed from China due to the internet restrictions.

Whether you live in China or just visiting, and trying to watch Netflix, the only thing you’ll encounter is the following message: “Oh no! This title currently isn’t available to watch in your country.”

China implies strict measures regarding internet usage. Besides, Netflix needs to comply with copyright laws and distribution agreements in each country it operates in, which is quite challenging when it comes to China.

That’s why you need a strong VPN for Netflix that will let you watch your favorite TV shows and movies in China by effectively bypassing geo-blocks, ensuring your VPN connections, and hiding your actual location. As a result, your VPN usage and real IP address will remain undetectable to ISPs and the government.

Best VPNs to watch Netflix in China

To keep your connection secure, and hide your real location and VPN usage, you need the best VPN on the market. A good VPN will also help you enjoy fast speeds with no buffering or lagging. We tested over 30 VPNs on the market to provide you with the top 3 for the best possible experience.

NordVPN – overall best VPN for unblocking Netflix in China Surfshark – one of the fastest VPNs for Netflix in China Atlas VPN – best freemium VPN for watching Netflix in China

Is Netflix banned in China?

The short answer is no, Netflix isn’t banned in China. However, due to China’s rigid restrictions and online censorship, Netflix isn’t available in China simply because it doesn’t have a library there. But that’s not the only reason.

China has many well-established and well-ranked streaming sites that offer many of the world-known TV shows and movies. Besides, the prices of their local streaming sites are extremely low, so people may avoid paying more when they can access their favorite content at a lower price.

So, the main reason why Netflix is not available in China is the geo-restrictions and online censorship. In other words, for Netflix to work in the country, it needs to comply with strict government laws. This would affect most of the content that Netflix has to offer, therefore a fair amount of shows and movies wouldn’t be available.

How to watch Netflix in China: detailed guide

The process of setting up a VPN to watch Netflix in China is very straightforward and doesn’t require a lot of effort. Here’s our step-by-step guide:

Find a reliable VPN provider with many servers worldwide. We recommend NordVPN Download the app on your preferred device and follow the installation process Open the VPN app and log in or create an account Connect to a server in a country where Netflix is available, such as the US Open Netflix, sign in, and enjoy your favorite content

Can’t access Netflix in China with a VPN: how to fix it

Sometimes, even the best VPNs display issues and may struggle to unblock streaming platforms. Here are a few common issues why your Netflix VPN isn’t working with easy fixes:

You’ve connected to a server in a country where Netflix is blocked . Check if you’re connected to a country where Netflix is licensed .

. Check if you’re connected to a country . The VPN you’re using may not be robust enough to bypass all geo-blocks. Try changing your VPN provider to a more reliable one, such as NordVPN .

. Your real IP address might be leaking . See if your VPN software is up-to-date.

. See if your VPN software is up-to-date. You may have a lot of cache stored on your browser. Clear all browser’s cache and cookies.

Contact your VPN’s customer support team for assistance should you still have issues.

Can you watch Netflix in China with a free VPN?

Yes, you can watch Netflix in China with a free VPN, but we don’t recommend it. Most of the free VPNs for Netflix come with limited server networks, not enough features, and weak streaming capabilities. Free VPNs typically collect and store your data, which they might sell to third parties. They often leak your actual IP address, which may block your access to Netflix. Some of the free VPNs don’t encrypt your traffic, exposing you to the ISP and the Chinese government.

To avoid these potential risks, it’s always best to use a reliable premium VPN, to make sure all of your confidential data and online activities remain safe.

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

What to watch on Netflix in China

Netflix offers a wide range of Chinese movies and TV shows around the world. By getting a reliable VPN for the Chinese geo-restrictions, you will be able to enjoy your favorite content hassle-free. Here are some movies and TV shows available on Netflix around the world:

Movie title Genre Country Girl's Revenge Drama United Kingdom, United States, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, and more Initial D Action United States, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, and more Zero to Hero Drama United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and more The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity Sci-Fi United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, and more Time Comedy United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, and more

TV show title Genre Country Hidden Love Romance United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, and more Scissor Seven Animated United Kingdom, United States, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and more The Rise of Phoenixes Adventure United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, and more Copycat Killer Thriller United Kingdom, United States, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, and more Once Upon A Time In Lingjian Mountain Comedy United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and more

Final thoughts

As China imposes strict online censorship and geo-restrictions, you need a reliable VPN to watch Netflix in China. In addition, streaming providers are becoming better at detecting VPNs, therefore, it’s harder to find a VPN that could bypass the geo-blocks and keep your connection private and secure.

After testing a number of VPN providers, our best recommendations go to NordVPN. With its robust security features, audited no-logs policy, and ability to seamlessly unblock Netflix, it's the go-to option for unblocking Netflix in China.

FAQs