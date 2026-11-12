Key takeaways 01 Amplifon says attackers stole files from multiple systems between January 18th and February 8th. 02 The exposed data included names, contact details, birth dates, driver’s licenses, and medical or hearing information. 03 Some law firms claim more than 1.3 million people were affected, but Amplifon has not confirmed that figure. 04 Amplifon says it disabled affected accounts and increased monitoring after detecting suspicious activity. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Hearing aid retailer Amplifon has disclosed that it has become the victim of a cyberattack, involving medical information from thousands of victims.

Amplifon is the largest hearing aid retailer in the world, operating on 5 continents in 28 countries in more than 10,000 locations.

Founded in 1950, the Milan-based company employs over 20,000 workers and owns hearing-care retail chains like Miracle-Ear (US), Beter Horen (Netherlands), and Sonus.

In 2025, Amplifon reported €2.4 billion ($2.66 billion) in revenue, although its net profit declined by 37.2% to €91.3 million.

In a press release, Amplifon says that the company detected “suspicious activities” on certain systems within its network on February 11th, 2026. With the help of external cybersecurity experts, the retailer immediately launched an investigation into the impact and scope of the incident.

The investigation showed that somewhere between January 18th and February 8th, an unauthorized party managed to exfiltrate files from multiple systems.

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These systems contained detailed personal and sensitive health information from hearing aid patients, including names, contact information, dates of birth, copies of driver’s licenses, hearing or medical information, medical record numbers, and health insurance ID numbers.

Financial information and Social Security numbers for a handful of people may also have been impacted.

As a precaution, the company implemented additional safeguards, including disabling affected accounts and enhancing monitoring for signs of suspicious activity. As of writing, there haven’t been reports of fraudulent use of personal information.

“Nonetheless, it is always advisable to remain vigilant against suspicious behavior or attempts to misuse your personal information, which includes reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits,” Amplifon says in a press release.

Although the company doesn’t say how many patients were affected, some class action law firms claim the total number of victims is 1,332,826, including 85,804 residents from Texas and 1,027 people in Vermont. However, these numbers haven’t officially been confirmed.