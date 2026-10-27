Key takeaways 01 Congressman Eric Burlison says his office still seeks footage described by former intelligence official David Grusch. 02 The alleged footage reportedly shows bodies at a crash-retrieval site, but no public evidence has confirmed the claim. 03 Burlison says his office also investigates an alleged military-base shootout, but he has not identified the base. 04 His office has sent information requests to defense contractors and agencies, including Lockheed Martin, the CIA, and FBI. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US Congressman Eric Burlison says his office is still pursuing alleged footage of alien bodies and other extraordinary incidents described by former intelligence official David Grusch, despite Grusch having left his congressional team.

“My office is continuing to follow the trail and try to get the actual receipts on some of the claims that David has made,” Burlison said in an interview with the Rebelliously Curious podcast.

One of the leads includes camera footage from a crash retrieval operation that reportedly showed bodies resembling Nordic-looking aliens, which Grusch has previously spoken out about.

Burlison said the military-base incident was something he had heard about from Grusch as well as other individuals, although he did not publicly establish that the alleged event occurred or provide evidence that it involved nonhuman beings.

What is Burlison “on the trail” of?

At the start of October, Grusch discussed 2 distinct alleged encounters involving nonhuman beings on The Joe Rogan Experience – dead Grey aliens reportedly found after a crash retrieval, and living reptilian beings allegedly encountered during a separate incident.

In his Rebelliously Curious interview, Burlison said his office was still trying to obtain the footage Grusch had described, including video allegedly showing bodies at a crash-retrieval site.

We're still on the trail of getting access to that footage, said congressman Eric Burlison.

But the alleged footage is not the only lead. Burlison said his office was also investigating reports of a shootout at a military base, which he said he had heard about from Grusch and other individuals. He did not identify the base or provide evidence that the incident occurred.

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Burlison said his office had sent requests and letters to Lockheed Martin and other major defence contractors, as well as government agencies including the CIA, FBI and Department of War, in pursuit of information related to Grusch's claims.

Grusch had worked with Burlison's team for 18 months before leaving in September to pursue other opportunities. Burlison said Grusch's work had been helpful to the office and rejected suggestions that he had improperly taken classified documents from the government.

What was the Reddit reaction like?

A few Redditors in the r/UFO community belittled the trajectory taken by Congressman Burlison. One Redditor said they didn’t believe the claims when they were first made, but seems to have changed their mind now.

Reddit reaction to Eric Burlison claims.

Other posters were hungry for evidence.

“They are dragging these file releases out for so long,” wrote one Redditor, adding that everyone was “sick of waiting.”

Another concurred, forecasting sadness if Burlison doesn't speak of this issue again.

Reddit reaction to Eric Burlison claims.