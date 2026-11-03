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Democrats plan UFO disclosure committee as Trump trust wanes

Locked in a big game of disclosure chess.

Blue and red chess pieces locked in UAP disclosure checkmate.

Blue and red chess pieces locked in UAP disclosure checkmate. Image by Cybernews.

Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh Journalist
November 3, 2026 Updated: 2 hours ago 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Democrats have drafted a plan for a House UAP committee if they regain Congress.
  2. Andre Carson says the current administration has delayed legal requirements for UAP disclosure.
  3. David Grusch argues UFO disclosure should not depend on one president.
  4. Reddit users questioned whether either party would deliver faster UFO transparency.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Democratic Party has drafted a proposal to establish a select UAP committee for the House, should the party regain control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Indiana Democrat Andre Carson is leading the push, arguing that disclosure is too slow under the Republicans, especially given that Congress now has the appropriate channels for whistleblowers to step forward.

Carson chaired the 2022 congressional UFO hearing, featuring senior Pentagon intelligence officials. It was the first inquiry of its kind in over 50 years (the last one took place in 1969).

According to Carson, the main sticking point is a retrospective UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) report being prepared by the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which is currently locked in a bureaucratic stalemate.

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Unfortunately, the current administration has not been fully transparent on UAP and has slow-walked several of the statutory requirements Congress established for UAP disclosure,
said Andre Carson (Indiana Democrat.)

It remains unclear which document Carson is referring to, but it is supposed to cover historical sightings, investigative methods, classified programs, and analysis of the communication channels with Congress.

A UFO flying through the c̶o̶s̶m̶o̶s̶ chromosomos.
A UFO flying through the cosmos. Image by Cybernews.

“I don’t trust another president”

In recent events, prominent UFO whistleblower David Grusch has voiced concerns that future presidents wouldn't be as willing to release classified information, especially given that President Trump has overseen seven rolling batches of evidence since May.

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"I don't trust another president," said Grusch on The Joe Rogan Experience in September, raising questions about why UFO disclosure should heavily depend on one figure.

Speaking with Rogan in particular, Grusch’s claims have become more extreme. Grusch told Rogan he was waiting for a "Ghostbusters situation” before Trump leaves office.

What he described exactly remained unclear, but as seasoned UFO journalist Ross Coulthart said in October, Trump is fully in the know regarding top secret reverse engineering efforts. Coulthart has also claimed that Trump has ordered alien crafts to be shot down.

One of the common characteristics of UFO disclosure, is the perceived build up to a defining moment, when a president steps up to the microphone and acknowledges aliens, like in the movies.

Whether Trump has an epic disclosure moment before he leaves office in January 2029 is anyone's guess, though the focus on Reddit discussion following the news was more on bipartisan issues.

Both parties as bad as each other

Over on Reddit, the focus was on finger-pointing in both directions. One UFOer summed it up succinctly.

Let me guess, if they get in power they will blame the opposition for halting progress, and if the opposition gets in power they will blame them.
reddit bipartisan

“It’s a giant game,” added one replier, explaining, “the more you get pulled into one side…the more you lose your peace of mind.”

About the author
Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh
Journalist

Marcus Walsh is a journalist at Cybernews covering technology and cybersecurity news, with a focus on unconventional tech stories such as UFOs and UAPs. He has more than a decade of experience as a writer and editor and writes The Cosmic Report, Cybernews’ weekly space column.

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